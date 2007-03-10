Fates &Fortunes

What’s Your Fate?

Cable TV

At Comcast: Sam Klosterman, VP, affiliate sales, Lime, joins Comcast Media Center as director, distributor services; Lisa Padilla, account director, promoted to director of content services.

Programming

Tanya Giles, senior VP, research & planning, TV Land, promoted to the newly created position of senior VP, research & planning, MTV Networks Entertainment Group, New York.

Tarah Feinberg, manager, program development, NBCU Digital Studios, joins Savar Media, New York, as creative director.

Jodi Lipe, VP, trade marketing and promotions, AMC, joins Current TV, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as VP, trade marketing and promotions.

At Oxygen Media, New York: Mary Murano, executive VP, affiliate sales, promoted to president, distribution; Gennifer Birnbach, senior director, programming sponsorships and administration, Nick at Nite/TV Land, joins as senior director, sponsorships and promotions.

Ryan Donovan, VP, marketing, Shepardson, Stern + Kaminsky, New York, joins Versus, Stamford, Conn., in the same capacity.

Chad O’Hara, associate, Leopold, Petrich & Smith, Los Angeles, named executive director, business and legal affairs, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

Ryan Craig, director, programming, KSTW Seattle, named director, research/regional sales representative, Program Partners, Los Angeles.

At Guru Studio, Toronto: Susan Ma, production consultant, Yowza Digital, named producer, TV and longform projects; Skye Bjarnason named producer, broadcast and commercials.

Gregory Madsen, account manager, HBO, joins Gospel Music Channel as director of affiliate sales, Southeast region.

Jim Rapsas, VP, development and production, Discovery Kids, named senior VP, development & production, Spectrum Productions.

Dana Klinghoffer, senior publicist, Fox News, promoted to manager, media relations.

At QVC, West Chester, Pa.: John Misko, VP, accounting and budgeting, promoted to senior VP/controller; Colleen Mordan, director of accounting, promoted to VP, accounting and budgeting.

Dan Silberman, senior director of publicity, A&E, promoted to VP, publicity.

Atsushi Miyasaka, VP/deputy managing director, Walt Disney TV International Japan, joins NBC Universal International Television Distribution as VP/sales liaison, Japan.

At TV Guide Channel: Brad Westermann, senior sales executive, Court TV, joins as VP, Western regional sales; Adam Nash, director, Eastern regional sales, promoted to VP, Eastern regional sales; Eric Johnson, account executive, promoted to director, Chicago office; Megan Gormley, sales director, Court TV, named manager, Detroit office.

At LimeLife Inc., Menlo Park, Calif.: Jimmy Giliberti, VP, engineering, MForma (now Hands-On Mobile), joins as senior VP, engineering; Tim Sharp, VP, production and programming, Weather news Americas, joins as senior VP, product management.

Journalism

At Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md.: Chris Miller, sports director, WEWS Cleveland, joins as an anchor/reporter; Russ Thaler, anchor/reporter, named host, Washington Post Live.

Jill Horner, host/producer Comcast Newsmakers, CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia, named reporter, Your Morning.

Internet

Phyllis Stark, Nashville bureau chief, Billboard Information Group, appointed to the newly created position of executive editor, Radio-Info.com.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Greg Kahn, VP, research and strategy, PHD, New York, joins Optimedia U.S., New York, as head of strategic resources.

Zelda Martens, director of marketing communications, Adelphia, Denver, joins Sadler & Dorchester as senior director of business development.