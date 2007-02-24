What's Your Fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

Tiffany C. Goddard, director of strategic sales, business development, CBS Television Stations Group, New York, named director, marketing and strategic sales, WCBS New York.

Sarah Smith, VP/general manager, KRCR Chico-Redding, Calif./KAEF Eureka, Calif., joins KETV Omaha, Neb., as president/general manager.

Dwight Walker, VP, sales, KNBR/KFOG/KSAN San Francisco, named VP/market manager, KOIT/KDFC/KMAX San Francisco, which will soon be operated by Entercom under a time-brokerage agreement in a deal to buy the stations from Bonneville International.

Bruce M. Yeager, principal, B. Yeager & Associates, appointed executive VP/chief financial officer, Pappas Telecasting Companies, Visalia, Calif.

Cable TV

Promotions at Comcast, Metro Boston Region: Vic Pascarelli, senior director, sales and marketing, to area VP, West Area; Sue Wante, VP, technical operations, to area VP, East Area.

Michael Wylie, senior VP/chief accounting officer, Suddenlink Communications, St. Louis, to Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis, as CFO, effective March 1.

At Suddenlink Communications, St. Louis: John Fuhler, VP, fiscal operations, upped to senior VP. Field promotions to VP: Robert Legg, technical operations, Atlantic Region, Scott Depot, W.Va.; Stan Howell, marketing, Atlantic Region, Scott Depot; Art Riley, fiscal operations, Atlantic Region, Scott Depot; Kevin Ray Lipe, engineering, Central Region, Dallas; Beverly Gambell, marketing, Central Region, Dallas; Jeffery Lee Gould, engineering, Mid South Region, Conway, Ark.; Catherine O'Bryant-Freeman, marketing, Mid South Region, Tyler, Texas; Kerry White, fiscal ops, Mid South Region, Tyler; Scott Moody, engineering, North Carolina Region, Greenville; Rhonda Johnston Cox, marketing, North Carolina Region, Greenville; Bill Paramore, customer operations, North Carolina Region, Greenville; Stephen Bryant, fiscal operations, North Carolina Region, Greenville; Raymond Mills, engineering, Texoma Region, Tyler; Mark Edwards, marketing, Texoma Region, Tyler; Jared Sonne, fiscal ops, Texoma Region, Tyler; John McNelly, marketing, West Texas Region, Lubbock; Kathleen Gose, finance, commercial & advertising operations, Bryan-College Station, Texas. Field promotions to director: Jeff Blaszak, operations, ad sales, Central Division, Bryan-College Station; Dave Howell, operations, ad sales, East Division, Parkersburg, W.Va.; Mark Geiger, engineering & field operations, Pacific Region, Eureka, Calif.; Dawn McWithey, customer care, Pacific Region, Truckee, Calif.; Cheryl Robbins, human resources, North Carolina Region, Greenville; Vera Perez, human resources, West Texas Region, Lubbock; Aimee Doane, voice operations, West Texas Region, Lubbock. Corporate promotions to VP: Erick Guzman, information technology, St. Louis; Scott Terrill, marketing, St. Louis; Jil Costick, marketing, St. Louis; Sabrina Warr, accounting, system controller, Tyler. Corporate promotions to director: Tim Winebarger, engineering, Tyler; Justin Freesmeier, fiscal operations, St. Louis; Corey Elder, information technology, St. Louis; Jason Rosenthal, IT/billing, St. Louis; Sherri Winters, IT/billing, Tyler; Karen Hutson, accounting programming, St. Louis; Jennifer Koziatek, accounting/assistant controller, St. Louis.

Programming

David Bohrman, VP, news and production/Washington bureau chief, CNN, promoted to senior VP.

Nancy McGee, senior VP, marketing and sales, Adelphia Communications, joins Starz Entertainment LLC, Englewood, Colo., as senior VP, marketing.

At A&E Television Networks, New York: Steve Goore, account director, Western region, affiliate sales & marketing, promoted to VP, Western region, affiliate sales & marketing; Laura Fleury, director of documentary programming, A&E, promoted to senior director, non-fiction and alternative programming.

Rebecca O'Sullivan-Schulte, formerly general manager, Fox Sports Net Arizona, named senior VP/general manager, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Philadelphia.

At Sundance Channel, New York: Timothy Boell, account VP, sales, promoted to group VP, national accounts; Karrin Smoley, national account director, affiliate sales, Oxygen, named VP, affiliate sales.

Erika Hart Hindle, consultant, joins Overture Films, Los Angeles, as senior VP, finance and administration.

Rosie Kasica, line producer, Nancy Grace, CNN Headline News, promoted to senior producer.

Betsy Roach, global licensing manager, National Football League, joins National Geographic Enterprises, Washington, as director of licensing for TV and film properties.

At Maloof Productions, Santa Monica, Calif.: Kelli Goss, formerly with Spyglass Entertainment, named production executive; Jay Moore, previously with Casting Director Mali Finn and Deborah Barylski, named creative executive.

Dennis Gillespie, senior VP, affiliate sales, Tower Distribution/Tribune Broadcasting, joins GSN as senior VP, distribution, in the New York office.