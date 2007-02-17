Fates & Fortunes

What’s Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Jan Wade, president/general manager, WATE Knoxville, Tenn., joins WISN Milwaukee as president/general manager.

Melissa Baker, account executive, Comcast Spotlight, Seattle, joins KSTW Seattle as account executive.

Vanessa Kenon-Hunt, coordinator, public relations and community affairs, WCBS New York, promoted to public affairs manager.

Programming

Jodi Brenner, VP, legal affairs, NBCU Cable, promoted to senior VP, business and legal affairs, NBC Universal Television Networks Distribution.

Faye Walker, VP, marketing, The Tennis Channel, joins Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Los Angeles, as VP, worldwide television marketing.

Ivy Chin, director of interactive and broadcasting systems, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named VP, QVC.com online architecture, design and video.

Julie Goldstein, producer/consultant, joins HBO as senior VP, HBO Films, New York.

At National Geographic Kids Entertainment, Washington: Melanie Grisanti, producer, Cartoon Pizza Inc. (formerly Jumbo Pictures), named to the newly created post of VP, production; Darren Metzger, director, ad sales marketing, Home & Garden Television/Scripps Networks, named to newly created post of franchise marketing director.

Gianfranco Arfinengo, marketing director for Cablevision in Mexico, joins Castalia Communications as director, Mexico and Central America.

Gary Zarr, senior VP, communications & business development, American Museum of Natural History, joins the NBA, New York, as executive VP, marketing and communications.

Promotions at Nickelodeon, New York: Frank Tanki, senior director, Nickelodeon brand marketing, to VP, brand marketing; Jennifer Tracy, senior director, Nickelodeon promotions marketing, to VP, digital promotions marketing.

Lisa Hackett, consultant, mun2, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing.

At Dogmatic, Los Angeles: Joining as account executive in Los Angeles: Michael Romero, senior account executive, entertainment and sports, PR Newswire; LT Ladino, CEO/VP, marketing, Eden Entertainment Marketing; in New York: Ariel Sagiz, director, interactive marketing and sales development, AMG Group, to account executive; Victoria Bert, VP, production and development, Al Roker Productions, joins as executive producer, program development, a newly created position.

Leon Schweir, executive producer/VP, programming, Madison Square Garden Network/FSN New York, to executive producer/VP, production, Big Ten Network, Chicago.

Madeleine Lévesque, director of original productions, TELETOON Canada Inc., joins 9 Story Entertainment, Toronto, in the newly created position of executive VP, content development.

Alvin Williams, director, promotions, Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta, promoted to senior director, music industry development.

Promotions at ESPN, New York: Marie Donoghue, VP, strategy and business development, content and enterprises, to senior VP; Carol Fraleigh, VP, ESPN Commercial Operations, to senior VP, technology operations; Aaron LaBerge, VP, Technology and Business Operations, ESPN New Media, to senior VP, technology and product development.

Cable TV

Joab M. Lesesne III, VP, Timmons and Co., Washington, appointed VP, government affairs, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta.

Mark O’Leary, owner, PHI Performance Systems, joins Comcast as VP, business services, Central California, Sacramento.

Technology

Manish Jha, senior VP/general manager, ESPN Mobile, joins Vantrix Corp., Montreal, as CEO.

Journalism

David Mattingly, correspondent, CNN, promoted to national correspondent and named regular contributor, Anderson Cooper 360.

CeFann Kim, news assistant, NY1 News, New York, promoted to associate producer, political unit.