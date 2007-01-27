Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?



Broadcast TV

At WLWC Providence, R.I.: Lisa Pesanello, local sales manager, promoted to national sales manager; Tina Castano, general sales manager, WPRO(FM) Providence, named local sales manager.

At Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.: Christopher Powell, VP, organizational development and talent management, ING Group, Atlanta, joins in the newly created position of executive VP, human resources; Ron Feinbaum, general manager/senior VP, Scripps Networks Interactive, promoted to executive VP, business development.

Cable TV

At Insight Communications: Kathy Douglass, director, business operations, West region, promoted to district VP, Northeast Indiana district; Jeanne Coleman, director of customer care, Time Warner Cable, Buffalo, N.Y., returns as district VP, Northern Illinois district.

Liz Ryan, catering director, Tautogs Restaurant, Virginia Beach, Va., named local account executive, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va.

Programming

At Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles: Bob Thompson, president, Fox Sports Networks, Los Angeles, named president, Fox National Cable Sports Networks; Randy Freer, COO, Fox Sports Networks, named president, Fox Regional Cable Sports Networks.

Bryan Postlethwait, consultant, Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, programming.

Katherine Johnson, VP, promotions and marketing, Turner Entertainment, promoted to senior VP.

Peter Farnsworth, VP, business development, National Basketball Association, New York, promoted to senior VP, business development.

Christine Davis, head of animation, new media, marketing and design, Sullivan Entertainment Inc., joins Cookie Jar Entertainment, Toronto, as in-house producer.

Peter Bavaro, executive producer/director of operations, JWTwo, J. Walter Thompson, New York, appointed executive director, sales and marketing, Post Logic Studios, New York/Hollywood.

Dave Apostolico, senior counsel, QVC Inc., West Chester, Pa., named VP, affiliate sales and marketing.

Larry Most, general sales manager, CBS Corp., West Palm Beach, Fla., named director, advertising sales, Sun Sports/FSN Florida, Sunrise, Fla.

At Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles: Todd Schwartz, senior VP, strategic development, Branded Media Corp., joins as VP, programming, Playboy TV; Michael Spierer, director, programming, promoted to VP, programming and acquisitions, adult networks.

Journalism

Sree Sreenivasan, professor and dean of students, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, will also serve as technology reporter, WNBC New York.

Christopher King, freelance reporter, CNN and CBS Newspath, joins WGCL Atlanta, as general assignment reporter.

Corrina Sullivan, weekend anchor/reporter, KTVI St. Louis, joins WOFL Orlando, Fla., as co-anchor, Fox 35 News at 10 p.m.

J.C. Corcoran, host of J.C. & the U-Man Morning Showgram, KIHT(FM) St. Louis, joins news team, Fox 2 News at 5 p.m. and Fox 2 News at 9 p.m., KTVI St. Louis.

Technology

At Enversa, New York: Naomi Bradford, formerly with BBC World, joins as business development manager; Jon Cooke, account executive, Yahoo! Hot Jobs, joins as account manager; Felicia Robinson, business development/sales administrator, 0260, Inc, joins as business development coordinator.

At Front Porch Digital, Boulder, Colo.: Tim Weir, formerly with Storage Technology Corp. (StorageTek), named director of Americas partner management, based in Louisville, Colo.; Greg A. Voss, director of finance, Cornice Inc., appointed chief financial officer.

At RF Central, Carlisle, Pa.: Norman Stein, director of operations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, named VP, media and government programs; Keith Blaisdell, news director, WHTM Harrisburg, Pa., joins as director of engineering and production.

Mikael Wänelöf, head of business development and product management, Bewator AB, appointed director of corporate communications, Net Insight, Stockholm.

Jack Higham, CIO, AccuWeather Inc., named VP, information technology, C-COR Inc., State College, Pa.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Rob Abeyta Jr., art director, Nike, joins 72andSunny, Los Angeles, as art director.

At D S Simon Productions, New York: Michael McLaughlin, media relations specialist, named manager, earned media strategy; Brian Devenny, account manager, RLM Public Relations, named media relations manager.

Kenny Marks, general sales manager, sports, Clear Channel Communications, Denver, named general sales manager, FSN Rocky Mountain, Denver.

Related fields

Cindy Wallis, director of program acquisitions and scheduling, USA Network, NBC Universal, joins CableU, Norwalk, Conn., as consultant and managing editor.

At CTAM Educational Foundation, 2007 officers: Chair Andy Heller, president, domestic distribution, Turner Broadcasting System Inc.; Vice Chair Dinesh Jain, president/COO, Insight Communications; Secretary/Treasurer Char Beales, president/CEO, CTAM.

At BMI: Richard A. Garza, associate attorney, Performing Rights group, promoted to director, legal & business affairs, New York; Beth Mason, catalogue/creative manager, Windswept Pacific, joins BMI, Nashville, as associate director, writer/publisher relations.

Eric Newton, director of journalism initiatives, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Miami, named VP, journalism program.

Mark Pedowitz, president, Touchstone Television/executive VP, ABC Entertainment Television Group, elected to a four-year term on the BMI Board of Directors.

At BMI: Delia Orjuela, senior director of Latin music, Los Angeles, promoted to assistant VP, writer/publisher relations, Latin music; Wardell Malloy, associate director, writer/publisher relations, New York, promoted to director,

Ian Gilmour, manager of engineering, research and conservation, National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, joins Media Matters LLC, New York, as chief media preservation consultant.