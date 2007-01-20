What's your fate?

Send to: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & CableE-mail: bcfates@reedbusiness.comFax: 646-746-7028;Mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

Angela E. Betasso, director of sales, WFAA Dallas, named VP, sales.

James Sweet, senior writer/producer, WEWS Cleveland, named creative services director, KNWA/KFTA Fayetteville, Ark.

John Dodge, senior editor, WBBM Chicago, promoted to executive producer, digital media.

Susan Solano, VP, marketing, Telemundo, Miami, promoted to senior VP, consumer marketing.

Chris Ford, assistant news director, CLTV Cable News, Chicago, joins WTMJ Milwaukee as assistant news director, coverage.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Kirk Dale, VP/general manager, Knoxville, Tenn., system, promoted to area VP, assuming additional responsibilities for Chattanooga, Tenn., system; Valerie L. Gillespie, VP/general manager, Augusta, Ga., system, named VP/general manager, Chattanooga system; Darren Rish, senior director of financial planning and analysis, Comcast Southern Division, promoted to VP, financial planning and analysis.

Programming

Andrew Reimer, president, DEJ Productions, named to newly created position of senior VP, acquisitions and production, HBO Video, Los Angeles.

Lauren Gellert, senior director, program development, Court TV, promoted to VP, alternative programming.

Promotions at NBC Universal International Television Distribution, European sales offices: Don McGregor, VP, to senior VP, sales liaison, London; Carolyn Stalins, VP, to senior VP, sales liaison, Paris; and Martine Meunier, director, to VP, sales liaison, London.

Joshua Katz, chief marketing officer, TiVo, joins Current TV, San Francisco, as president of marketing.

David Heath, executive director, program sales, Twentieth Century Fox/Incendo Television Distribution, Toronto, promoted to VP, sales, Canada.

Chris Simko, senior VP, sports sales and marketing, CBS Corp., adds director of the new CBS Sports Properties Group.

Andy Cellucci, manager of affiliate IT, QVC, West Chester, Pa., promoted to director of affiliate sales & marketing.

At ESPN, New York: Crystal Howard, corporate communications manager, New Era Cap Co., joins as director, communications; Amy Phillips, director of public relations, Versus (formerly Outdoor Life Network), joins as director, communications.

Mary Beth McAdaragh, senior VP, business development, Launch Pad Productions, Los Angeles, named to the newly created position of senior VP, affiliate relations, MyNetworkTV, Los Angeles.

At World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Stamford, Conn.: Geof Rochester, senior VP, marketing, Showtime Networks Inc., joins as senior VP, marketing; Peter Clifford, VP, affiliate sales, promoted to senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing.

J. Alan Davis, head of business affairs, Warner Bros. International Television Production, and a principal of Periscope Ltd., appointed VP/head of worldwide business affairs, Liberation Entertainment, Los Angeles.

David Seeley, creative director/principal, David Seeley Creative, named creative director, Crossroads Television and Headlight Design + Visual Effects, New York.

Journalism

At KRIV Houston: Cecilia Sinclair, chief meteorologist, ,joins Fox 26 Morning News team; Mike Iscovitz, morning meteorologist, moves to Fox 26 News at 9 weekdays.

Dr. Holly Phillips, contributor and medical expert, joins WCBS New York as medical reporter.

At CBS News: Vaughn Ververs, editor of Public Eye blog, named senior political editor, CBSnews.com; Steve Chaggaris, producer of political coverage, CBS News, named deputy political director, effective Feb. 1; Brian Montopoli, writer and reporter, Public Eye, named editor, Public Eye.

Mike Wankum, chief meteorologist, WLVI, Cambridge, Mass., named meteorologist, weekend EyeOpener newscasts, WCVB Boston.

Kevin Burkhardt, on-air personality, WFAN(AM) New York, named field reporter, Mets telecasts, SportsNet New York.

Ryan Recker, sports anchor, weeknights, WTOV Steubenville, Ohio, joins KVOA Tucson, Ariz., as sports director/anchor, weeknights.

Elizabeth Kaledin, medical correspondent, CBS News, New York, joins New York 1 News as co-anchor, News at Eleven.

Carol Wang, reporter/fill-in anchor, KXAS Dallas, named primary anchor, KMTV Omaha, Neb.

Jeff Vaughn, weekend morning anchor/reporter, WDIV Detroit, joins KSHB Kansas City, Mo., as morning anchor.

Lynn Stuart, reporter, KNSD San Diego, joins XETV San Diego as weekend morning anchor/reporter.

Loriana Hernandez, weekend morning anchor, KXAS Dallas, joins KTBC Austin, Texas, as co-anchor, Monday-Friday newscasts.

Adam Joseph, weekend morning meteorologist, WPVI Philadelphia, promoted to weekend evening meteorologist.

Annie Blanco, owner of a production company in Las Vegas, joins KLAS Las Vegas as helicopter reporter.

Jeff Smith, meteorologist, WTEN Albany, N.Y., joins WABC New York as weekend morning meteorologist.

Cheryl Casone, anchor, MSNBC, joins Fox News Channel as a business correspondent.

Dan Pope, primary meteorologist, KTVX Salt Lake City, joins KSL Salt Lake City as meteorologist.

Carla Wade, general assignment reporter, WTVQ Lexington, Ky., promoted to weekend anchor.

Jamie Jarosik (formerly Jamie Krumheuer), weekend meteorologist, WDTN Dayton, Ohio, promoted to weeknight meteorologist, 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

At mPRm Public Relations, Los Angeles: Anthony Sprauve, senior communications consultant, Walt Disney Internet Group, to senior VP, Digital Media & Technology; Shari Mesulam, director in the lifestyle practice, promoted to VP in newly organized Film & Events Division. Joining as directors: Ema Ostarcevic, Connect PR, Provo, Utah; Sarah Carragher, publicity consultant to USA Network; Ariana Nash, Allied Advertising, Public Relations, San Francisco.

Dennis Pontillano, director of marketing, Killer Tracks, joins Megatrax Production Music, North Hollywood, Calif., in the newly created position of director of division development.

Michael Leathers, president/creative director, Launch Pad, Los Angeles, named creative director, television division, Trailer Park, Hollywood.