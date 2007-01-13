Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Barbara Wobbe, director of financial planning, Hearst-Argyle, appointed VP, finance, KTVI St. Louis.

Kelvin Mize, local sales manager, WFLI Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to local sales manager, KVVU Las Vegas.

Roger Hess, national sales manager, WTNH New Haven, Conn., promoted to director of sales, WTNH, MyTV9 and WTNH.com

Cable TV

Tony Speller, VP, Connecticut-West Region, Comcast, promoted to senior VP, Houston Region, which comprises systems that had been jointly owned with and managed by Time Warner Cable.

Teresa (Terie) Hannay, executive VP of financial operations, Cleartel Communications, Delray Beach, Fla., joins Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis, in the newly created position of senior VP of customer care.

Walter Edwards, special projects/engineering supervisor, business development, Cox Communications, named statewide engineer, Cox Media Hampton Roads, Va.

Programming

Henry Ahn, senior VP, affiliate sales, NBC Universal Cable, promoted to executive VP, NBCU Television Networks Distribution, New York.

Donna Kerin, sales account executive, late night and daytime sales, NBC, named VP, advertising and media sales, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, Universal City, Calif.

At Walt Disney Internet Group, North Hollywood, Calif.: John Spelich named VP, corporate communications; promotions at the Domestic Mobile Publishing Division: Trish Halamandaris, director, to VP, marketing and carrier sales; Stan Liu, director, to VP, mobile content development.

At Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s GameTap, Atlanta: Adam Naide, director of broadband strategic pricing, BellSouth, joins as director of relationship marketing; Cameron Payne, director of customer experience and loyalty marketing, EarthLink, joins as director of product management.

Mark Lebowitz, a veteran executive with service at both Sony Pictures Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, appointed chief financial officer, Liberation Entertainment Inc., Los Angeles.

At Fox Sports en Español, Los Angeles: Lisa Weinstein-Scholtes, manager of advertising sales, Eastern region, promoted to director, integrated sales and marketing; Paul Laureano, a sales and marketing vet, promoted to manager of integrated sales and marketing.

Kimberly P. Sterton, sales and acquisitions partner, Veranda Entertainment, joins First Look Television, Hollywood, as VP, domestic television sales.

Michelle Niven, VP, affiliate ad sales, Oxygen, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Robert Wallace, founder of media consulting firm Tumbling Dice Media, joins ESPN as VP, ESPN original entertainment, New York.

Journalism

Victor Javier Solano, temporary anchor, weekend newscast, WXTV New York, named full-time anchor.

Internet

Paul Berry III, art director, Music Connection magazine, Encino, Calif., joins AvatarLabs, Tarzana, Calif., as senior designer.

Clayton Rose, VP, business development, Internet Broadcasting, Minneapolis, promoted to executive VP, business/corporate development.

Marketing/advertising/PR

At HRP, New York: Kevin Meade, research director, Gold Sales Team, named director of programming research; Rachel DiCola, research manager, Gold Sales Team, named associate research director, Gold Team; Nina Patel, junior programming analyst, promoted to programming associate.

Promotions at Goodman Media International, New York: Adriana Ruiz, account executive, promoted to senior account executive; Meghan Clinton, assistant account executive, to account executive; Maria Corredor, assistant account executive, to account executive; Amy Jaick, assistant account executive, to account executive; Camille Wanliss, assistant account executive, to account executive.

Related fields

At the FCC, Washington: Fred Campbell, legal advisor for wireless issues, named Wireless Bureau chief; Catherine Seidel, acting chief, Wireless Bureau, named head of consumer and governmental affairs.

At the Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association (CTHRA): officers of its 2007 board of directors: President Juan L. Munoz, Time Warner Cable; Immediate Past President Brian C. Koenig, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.; VP Lisa Chang, The Weather Channel Companies; Secretary Linda Chambers, Bright House Networks; Treasurer Julie B. Cookson, Scripps Networks.

Raymond Shepherd III, chief counsel/staff director, U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, joins Venable LLP as a partner in its government affairs division.