Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Vincent M. Manzi, VP/general manager, WLVI Boston, joins WTXF Philadelphia as VP/general sales manager, effective Feb. 19.

Ward L. Huey, local sales manager, KFOR Oklahoma City, joins KTUL Tulsa, Okla., as general sales manager.

Michael Gay, manager, Web operation, WBBM Chicago, joins Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York, in the newly created position of executive producer of digital media content.

Programming

At Bravo, New York: Sabry Mohideen, senior VP/head of international finance, MTV Networks, named VP/chief financial officer; Francesca Sullivan, director, planning and scheduling services, upped to VP, multiplatform program planning;

Carolyn Hommel, manager, program planning, promoted to director, program planning.

Edward Derse, director of interactive media, Fox Sports International, Los Angeles, promoted to VP of interactive media.

At A&E Television Networks, New York: R. Lee Barstow, 12-year veteran of digital strategy, named senior director, digital media, marketing & business development; Lori Greene, VP, online development, Court TV, named senior director, digital media, The History Channel and The Biography Channel; Marcia Zellers, director, Digital Content Lab, American Film Institute, joins as senior director, digital media, A&E and Crime & Investigation networks; Beth Harrison, with experience in new-technology initiatives and digital-media strategy for various media companies, joins as director of advanced TV and emerging media.

At Concrete Pictures: SAM SCHOEMANN, executive producer, broadcast design, ka-chew!, Hollywood, joins as VP, client development, Santa Monica, Calif.; Kevin Lahr, executive producer, Public Broadcasting Service, joins as producer, Philadelphia.

Kim Melton, corporate tax director, QVC Inc., West Chester, Pa., named VP of tax.

Christopher Licht, senior producer, Scarborough Country, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named executive producer.

At NY1 News, New York: Raul Gomez, a broadband specialist at Time Warner Cable Staten Island, named television engineer; Kenneth Racioppi, a graduate of Rutgers University and producer of Inside Rutgers on Ru-tv, joins as a writer.

Lisa Rose, manager, Warner Bros. Television Publicity, named director of public relations and marketing for animation studio W!LDBRAIN, San Francisco.

Journalism

Brianna Keilar, correspondent, CNN Newsource, becomes a general assignment correspondent for CNN, based in the Washington bureau.

Internet

At CNBC.com, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; Albert Bozzo, executive producer/director, Video Network, Forbes.com, joins as senior news editor; Scott Billings, news editor/producer, WSJ.com Video, joins as senior news editor; Viktor Cea, VP, design & development for product platforms, Gartner Inc., joins as director of content and design; Alex Crippen, executive producer for breaking news, CNBC World and CNBC Business Radio, adds executive producer; Susan DeBaun, quality leader, named director of strategic operations; Jeanne Rothermich, VP, interactive strategy, MSNBC, joins as senior producer for TV coverage.

Jason Yanuzzi, formerly video editor with CNBC TV, joins Sonicpool, Hollywood, as online editor.

At Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s GameTap, Atlanta: Adam Naide, director of broadband strategic pricing, BellSouth, joins as director of relationship marketing; Cameron Payne, director of customer experience and loyalty marketing, EarthLink, joins as director of product management.