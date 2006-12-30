Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Greg Easterly, VP of news, WJW Cleveland, named VP of news, KTVT and KTXA Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Tom Cury, director of sales, WBFS Miami, named director of sales, WFOR and WBFS.

Andrew J. Lobred, VP, product management and marketing, Cavalier Telephone, named VP, sales and marketing, Interactive Media Division, Media General, Richmond, Va.

Kimberly Robison, research director, KDAF Dallas/Fort Worth, joins KTVT/KTXA Dallas/Fort Worth as research director.

Ann Sobil, director of sales and marketing, Belo Corp., Seattle, promoted to executive director, sales and marketing.

Cable TV

Teresa Lucido, senior account executive, WJR(AM) Bingham Farms, Mich., joins Comcast Spotlight as account executive, Michigan Region, representing the Detroit, Flint and Lansing markets.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Matt Baxter, a supervising producer, MTV News, named to the newly created post of VP, multiplatform marketing, Big Fish, Los Angeles.

Programming

Cameron Blanchard, VP, NBC Entertainment Publicity, East Coast, named senior VP, communications, Bravo.

Dirk Konrad, director, financial reporting, Fox Television Studios, named VP, finance, ReelzChannel, Los Angeles.

Meade Camp, sales leader for NBC Weather Plus, promoted to senior director, interactive sales, NBC Universal Television Stations Division, New York.

Jesse Palmer, former New York Giants quarterback, joins MSG as a football analyst, MSG, NY.

Lee Mazzilli, former New York Met, joins SportsNet New York as lead studio analyst for Mets pre- and post-game shows.

Angela Cannon, senior affiliate marketing manager, Gospel Music Channel, promoted to director of affiliate marketing, Eastern Region, Atlanta.

Joe Snell, president, Paradigm Technology Partners, joins Star Farm Productions, Chicago, as senior VP, interactive services.

Mark Silverman, general manager/senior VP, ABC Cable Networks Group, joins Big Ten Network, Chicago, as the organization's first president.

Joining Access 360 Media, Los Angeles: Lauren de la Fuente, VP, strategic programming/media marketing, G4, as senior VP, strategic partnerships/marketing; Jeff Elgart, head of network advertising sales, Logo, as senior VP, advertising sales; Christopher M. Goumas, director of retail development, Premier Retail Networks, as VP, retail development.

Dennis M. O'Brien, senior producer for special events, Good Morning America, ABC, named news director/executive producer, HDNet World Report, HDNet, Dallas.

Journalism

Kelly Wallace, correspondent and anchor, CNN, joins CBS News, New York, effective Jan. 8.

Lori Ana Hernandez, anchor, weekend morning news, KXAS Dallas, joins KTBC Austin, Texas, as co-anchor, Fox 7 NewsEdge at 5 and Fox 7 NewsEdge at 9.

Technology

Chuck Conner, VP, major account sales, Harmonic Inc., appointed senior VP, sales, EGT, Atlanta.

Pedro Silvestre, regional sales manager, Verite Broadcast Solutions, Miami, to regional sales manager, Caribbean and Latin America, FOR-A Corp. of America.