Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

At Sunbeam Television Corp., Miami: Randi Goldklank, director of sales, WHDH Boston, named VP/general manager, replacing Michael Carson, who will retire July 1 but will remain a consultant to WHDH; Goldklank will also run WLVI, part of Sunbeam’s new duopoly in the market. Deisy Bermudez, director of programming, WSVN Miami, named corporate director of programming, a newly created post.

Cable TV

At Cox Communications: Gary Simon, customer service representative, Cox, Chesapeake, Va., named local account executive, Local News on Cable (LNC5), Hampton Roads, Va.; Gregory Stevens, front counter representative, Cox, Chesapeake, named traffic assistant, Cox Media Hampton Roads.

Programming

At E! Networks: Claudia Cagan, TV producer, joins as senior segment producer, television bookings; Robert Ell, senior producer for AOL’s Entertainment Channel broadband content and AOL Celebrity Live, returns as senior segment producer, film bookings; Katrina Wan, of Buena Vista Pictures’ national publicity team, joins as segment producer, film bookings; Noelia Murphy, TV producer, named segment producer, television booking.

Cathy Degiorgio, account executive, Turner Entertainment, promoted to sales manager for ad sales and marketing for the Midwest region.

Technology

GEORGE MANCUSO, VP of business development, Ligos, joins XVD Corp., San Jose, Calif., as VP of sales.

Radio

CHRIS RYAN, general manager, Build Your Own Pool, Tucson/Phoenix, named marketing specialist, business and membership development department, KUAT Communications Group, Tucson.