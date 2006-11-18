Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Trey Fabacher, VP/general manager, KSTW Seattle, named VP/general manager, WWJ/WKBD Detroit.

Ward L. Huey, local sales manager, KFOR Oklahoma City, named general sales manager, KTUL Tulsa, Okla.

Steve Gahler, general sales manager, KSTW San Francisco, promoted to VP/station manager/director of sales.

Cable TV

Kevin F. Watson, VP/corporate treasurer, PanAmSat Corp., joins Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., as senior VP/treasurer.

Journalism

Jim Avila, correspondent, 20/20, named senior law and justice correspondent, ABC News. He will continue at 20/20, contribute to Primetime and also report for all ABC News platforms.

Lisa Carberg, weekend anchor/consumer reporter, WVIT Hartford, Conn., named co-anchor, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Programming

At Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.: Delia Frankel, director, talent and casting, promoted to VP, talent and casting; Chris Van Amburg, director of DVD marketing, promoted to executive director, new media marketing.

Joining Dan Rather Reports, HDNet, Dallas: Janice Tomlin, producer, CBS News, as senior producer, Dallas; Dana Roberson, producer, CBS News, as producer, New York; Toby Wertheim, formerly producer/researcher , CBS News, as director of research, New York; David Small, previously an editor at CBS News, as editor; and Sarah Josephson, previously an editor at ABC News, as editor.

Jennifer Mirgorod, VP of strategic marketing, Turner Network Sales, promoted to senior VP of sales and marketing.

Ian Mahoney, VP, advertising sales, Midwest, Court TV, Chicago, named VP, advertising sales, Midwest, MyNetworkTV and Twentieth Television, Chicago.

Eric Claytor, account director, Central/Northeast regions, TV One, joins the Sportsman Channel as director of affiliate sales, Midwest region, Big Bend, Wis.

At Versus, Stamford, Conn.: Tim Neverett, voice of University of Nevada Las Vegas baseball and football, named lead play-by-play announcer, Mountain West Conference college basketball games; Craig Ehlo, analyst, Fox Sports Northwest, named lead analyst; veteran sports announcer Ted Robinson and Scott Lynn, host of KEX Radio’s Sportsline, Portland, Ore., will share play-by-play duties with Neverett.

Technology

Bob Greiner, senior VP of Sales, Promptu (formerly AgileTV), named VP of strategic accounts, C-COR Inc., State College, Pa.

Kyle Luther, regional sales manager, Northeast, U.S. and Canada, Ross Video, Iroquois, Ontario, promoted to U.S. national sales manager.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

At HEILBrice, Newport Beach, Calif.: Jeff Creer, managing director/founder, Talent Pool, Mission Viejo, Calif., named VP, account service; Cortney Legg, account manager at Karsh + Hagan Communications, Denver, named account director; and Ben Weinstein, Web designer, Long Beach (Calif.) Unified School District, joins as production artist.

Related fields

Judith M. Saffer, assistant general counsel, BMI, New York, elected president, American Intellectual Property Lawyers Association, Washington.

At Post Logic Studios, Hollywood: Merle Sharp, VP, technical engineering, creative services, Technicolor, Culver City, Calif., appointed chief technology officer; Tracey Grimes, director of independent theatrical sales, Technicolor, returns as director of sales.

David Marcus, freelance consultant for audio post studios, named director of operations, Wow and Flutter Post, Los Angeles.

Roger Tashjian, VP of business development, Razor & Tie Media, New York, has joined Direct Response Media Inc. Wayne, Pa., as VP, sales and new business development.