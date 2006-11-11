Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Randal Gage, assistant creative services director, WTAE Pittsburgh, named creative services director, KOCO/KOCO-DT Oklahoma City.

Cable TV

Theresa M. Campbell, senior human resources leader, IBM software group, San Jose, Calif., named senior director, human resources, Comcast Media Center, Denver.

Paul Melligan, area business manager, Adelphia Communications, joins Comcast Southern division headquarters, Atlanta, as director, billing services.

Programming

Erik Flannigan, VP, programming, AOL, Los Angeles, named senior VP, digital media, Comedy Central and Spike TV, New York.

At TV One: Jeffrey Tyrrell, account manager, BET, New York, joins as VP, advertising sales and marketing, New York; Walter Evans, account manager, sales, BET, Chicago, named director, sales, Detroit and Southeast region, Chicago.

Journalism

Jim Murphy, producer, Associated Press Television News, Middle East/anchor, Deutsche Welle TV, named assistant news director, WGBA Green Bay, Wis.

Ed Tapscott, president, Charlotte Bobcats basketball team, returns to Wizards Post Game Live, Comcast SportsNet, Bethesda, Md.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Darlene Lee, consultant, Insigniam Performance, New York, joins Simmons Research as VP, strategic accounts, New York.

Anne Marie Hukriede, director, account services, Sadler and Dorchester, Denver, promoted to senior director, account services.

Radio

Tim Menowsky, VP/director, training and special projects, Cumulus Media, joins Keymarket Communications as VP, based in Pittsburgh.