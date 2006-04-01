Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Thomas Hjelm, creative director, AOL Audience Marketing, America Online, Dulles, Va., named to the new position of senior director, online content, NBC Universal Television Stations, New York.

Steven D. Alper, Coordinating producer, Journal Editorial Report, named executive director, project management, Thirteen/WNET New York.

Joel Goldberg, VP, station operations, WCBS New York, promoted to senior VP.

Programming

At NBC News, New York: Adam Jones, CFO, NBC Universal Global Networks, London, tapped as CFO; David Hume Kennerly, contributing editor, Newsweek magazine, New York, named contributing editor.

Allyson Terry-Goldsby, executive director, marketing, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP.

Gretchen Beidl, senior VP, affiliate sales, Oxygen Media, New York, named executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Sundance Channel, New York.

Keith Marder, director, network communications, The WB Television Network, named director, communications, CSTV Networks Inc., New York.

Vicky Kahn, director, public affairs and communications, A&E, New York, named VP, consumer publicity, Court TV, New York.

Vanessa Reyes-Smith, director, publicity, MTV Networks, upped to the new position of VP, communications, West Coast, TV Land and Nick at Nite, Los Angeles.

Michael Quigley, VP, business development and strategy, DMX MUSIC, appointed executive director, business development, TBS, Atlanta.

Alex Ignon, director, marketing and cross promotion, King World Productions, Santa Monica, Calif., upped to VP, marketing and promotion.

At DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Cynthia Modders, senior VP, Universal consumer products group, NBC Universal, Burbank, named senior VP, worldwide consumer products; Nancy Fowler, consultant, worldwide consumer products, upped to senior VP, business development, consumer products.

Chris Chaffin, senior director, public relations and conservation, The Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif., upped to VP.

Journalism

At Channel 4 News Today, WSMV Nashville, Tenn.: Terri Merryman, weekend anchor, named weekday anchor; Alan Frio, weekend anchor, tapped as weekday anchor; Nancy Van Camp, weekend meteorologist, named weekday meteorologist.

Erick Weber, sports anchor/reporter, WTMJ Milwaukee, named to anchor/reporter, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia.

Radio

Michelle Olivera, VP sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Seattle, promoted to VP/director.

Jorge A. Plasencia, VP, marketing and communications, Univision Radio, Miami, appointed to the newly created position of VP/operating manager, AM Stations/RadioCadena.

Kathryn (Kat) Eldred, director, marketing, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, tapped as district manager, Minnesota Public Radio, Duluth district.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Richard Beaven, executive VP/managing director, MediaVest New York, joins Initiative Worldwide, New York, as CEO, North America.

Barbara Kurka, VP/director, human resources, Katz Media Group, New York, named to the position of senior VP/director.

Chad Koenekamp, senior sales executive, Amacai Information Corp., tapped as senior account executive, advertiser division, Simmons Research, Schaumburg, Ill.