Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Diana Wilkin-Zapata, senior VP, affiliate relations, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, joins KGPE-TV Fresno, Calif., as VP/GM.

Mark Cooper, programming director, KYW-TV and WPSG(TV) Philadelphia, named director, programming acquisition, Viacom's New York Television Station Group.

Perry Casciato, account executive, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, joins KYW-TV and WPSG(TV) Philadelphia as programming director.

Mark Henager, VP/regional manager, HRP, Dallas, appointed national sales manager, KDAF(TV) Dallas.

At KABC-TV Los Angeles: Tom Levee, account executive, promoted to national sales manager; Debbie Ray, account executive, promoted to local sales manager; Fran Viesti, sales manager, KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, joins as local sales manager; Rick Miller, account executive, ABC National Television Sales, Los Angeles, joins as account executive; Jon Izumoto, account executive, KTTV(TV) Los Angeles, joins in the same capacity.

Jay Gill, maintenance supervisor, KTVI(TV) St. Louis, promoted to director, engineering.

Adam Wilhelm, producer, WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., joins WKRC-TV Cincinnati, in the same capacity.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable, Philadelphia: Andy Addis, VP, new product marketing, promoted to senior VP, marketing and new products; Greg Butz, director, business development, Comcast Cellular Communications, named senior VP, marketing and business development, Comcast Online; David K. Lucoff, VP, affiliate sales, Fox Sports Net Florida, rejoins Comcast Cable, Miramar, Fla., as regional marketing director, South Florida region.

Kristin Dolan, VP, digital product management, Cablevision Systems, Bethpage, N.Y., promoted to senior VP.

Kevin Chernett, co-founder/executive VP, sales, MusicVision, New York, named VP, national sales and marketing, Clear Channel Entertainment, New York.

Programming

Susan E. Binford, executive VP, public relations, CNN News Group, Atlanta, joins ABC Television Network and ABC Broadcast Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP, communications.

Mara Sternthal, VP, business development and pay television, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named VP, business development, Paramount Worldwide Pay Television, Hollywood, Calif.

At CBS's marketing and communications department, New York: Tina Dakin, executive director, creative services, named VP; Jim Shefcik, director, design services, promoted to executive creative director; Michael Pollack, director, advertising, promotion and network projects, promoted to executive director, advertising and promotion.

Lino Garcia, VP, affiliate marketing and local ad sales, Universal Television, New York, joins ESPN Desportes, New York, as GM.

Lara Spencer, correspondent, Good Morning America, ABC News, New York, adds host, Antiques Roadshow, PBS.

Media

Joanie Bayhack, VP, corporate communications, Window to the World Communications, Chicago, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications and direct marketing.

Journalism

Joan Preztunik, GM, news services, ABC News, New York, named executive director, ABC News Gathering.

Randy Meier, anchor, KSTP-TV Minneapolis, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as day anchor.

Lori Delgado, reporter, News 12 Bronx, New York, joins WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., in the same capacity.