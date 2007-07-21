What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

Fax: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 1001

Broadcast TV

Tim Weaver, general sales manager, KWWL Waterloo/Cedar Rapids, Iowa, named director, broadcast sales, Quincy Newspapers Inc., parent of KWWL, effective in mid August.

David Fry, editor/producer, 5 Stones Productions, named videographer/editor, KSTW Seattle.

Rhonda Schwartz, producer, ABC News, named senior investigative producer, ABC News Investigative Unit.

Cable TV

Michael Jury, VP, corporate engineering /operations, Baja Broadband, Charlotte, N.C., joins Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis, as chief technology officer.

Balan Nair, chief technology officer/executive VP, AOL, appointed senior VP/chief technology officer, Liberty Global.

Kellie Grom, a recent graduate of the Sen. John H. Heinz School at Carnegie Mellon University, joins American Cable Association as grassroots manager, a newly created position.

Shenika Corlette, sales assistant, promoted to account executive, GoScout HOMES, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va.

Programming

At Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution: Brian Moreno, VP, strategic marketing, Warner Bros. Online, named VP, sales, based in Burbank, Calif.; Peter Baer, VP, strategic sales & marketing, CBS Radio, named VP, sales and sponsorships, based in New York.

Clay Spencer, formerly VP, drama development, The WB Television Network, named head of development at producer David Janollari's newly formed, Warner Bros. Television Group-based production company.

Cheryl E. Ingram, assistant controller, financial reporting and accounting policy, Time Warner Inc., joins Turner Broadcasting as senior VP/controller/chief accounting officer, effective Aug. 6.

At iN DEMAND Networks: Nathan Fong, chief financial officer, Rodale International, named senior VP/chief financial officer; Roger Strong, VP, market research and analysis, HBO, joins as VP, research and strategy; Jennifer A. Wolfe, director, consumer marketing, Fuse, joins as director, affiliate marketing; Daniel A. Sachar, senior strategist, Greater Than One Inc., named director, digital media, a newly created position.

Sara Chazen, head of development and production, My Entertainment Co./Carat Entertainment, promoted to senior VP/head of development and production.

Rose Adkins, director, studio partnerships, Universal Pictures, joins FarCor Studios, Los Angeles, as global president, marketing and distribution.

At A&E Television Networks: Nancy Alpert, deputy general counsel/senior VP, business and legal affairs, Court TV, joins as VP/deputy general counsel; Brian Joyce, director, ad sales, appointed VP, Eastern Region, A&E/The Biography Channel; Joel Celestin, director, ad sales, New York, named VP, Eastern Region, The History Channel/History International; Larry Walsh, account executive, New York, promoted to selling director, Eastern Region, A&E/The Biography Channel; John Trout, account executive, Chicago, named selling director, ad sales, Chicago.

Pamela Reyes, associate director of strategy, Omnicom's OMD Latino, appointed advertising sales account executive, Southeastern U.S., Fox Sports en Español, based in Coral Gables, Fla.

John McCann, account manager, Fox News, named VP, advertising sales, Fox Business Network.

Walker Jacobs, senior VP, Reuters Americas Media Group, joins Turner Broadcasting System Inc. as senior VP, Turner Entertainment New Media Ad Sales.

Frank Traynor, head of global media sales & syndication, Bloomberg News, joins AnswersMedia, Chicago, as VP, network syndication.

DAVID ALWORTH, formerly with Rainbow Sports Networks, named VP, operations and program administration, Voom HD Networks.

MARC BRODY, VP, television, Westwood One/Metro TV, New York, joins Litton Entertainment as executive VP, distribution, based in New York.

LEWIS SHERR, VP, client partnerships, Time Warner Global Marketing, joins Madison Square Garden as senior VP, marketing partnerships, MSG Media.

Promotions at TVN Entertainment: CHRIS STASI, VP, VOD operations, to senior VP, VOD operations; MATT COHEN, VP, strategy and business development, to senior VP, strategy and business development; LYNDSAY LOWE LAMB, director of affiliate sales, to VP, national accounts, West Division; JACKIE ROME, director of programming, to VP, programming; MARGO CROSS, senior marketing manager, to director, production services.

At Universal Media Studios: ELISA ROTH, VP, drama, promoted to senior VP, drama programming; Vernon Sanders, VP, comedy series, named senior VP, comedy series.

At Discovery Communications: ERIC PHILLIPS, senior VP, affiliate distribution, promoted to executive VP, domestic distribution; KAREN MARDEROSIAN, director, marketing, brand experience, Volkswagen of America, named account executive, Detroit Ad Sales.

JOSEPH MAAR, operations director, ESPN, named coordinating producer, FSN North, Minneapolis.

Journalism

Reed Cowan, morning anchor, KTVX Salt Lake City, joins WSVN Miami as Saturday-morning news anchor.

Chris Egert, anchor, 10 p.m. news, WFTV/WRDQ Orlando, Fla., joins KIRO Seattle as weekend co-anchor.

Technology

Chris McLendon, operations manager/chief engineer, WMGT(TV/DT) Macon, Ga., named sales engineer, North America, Echolab Corp.

John O'Hara, consultant, named executive VP, engineering, Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H.

Robert K. Mills, CFO, Tri-S Security Corp., Atlanta, named CFO, Vyyo Inc., Norcross, Ga.

Donald Halsted, CFO, 3Com Corp., Marlborough, Mass., named CFO, Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H.

Peter Chartrand appointed regional sales manager, Northeast USA, Ross Video, based in Ottawa.

Related Fields

David Gunzerath, VP, research and information, National Association of Broadcasters, joins Media Rating Council as senior VP/associate director.

Cable Telecommunications Association of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia newly elected officers and directors: Chairperson BRUCE ABBOTT, Comcast Chesapeake Bay Group; First Vice Chair HENRY PEARL, Comcast of Delmarva Inc.; Second Vice Chair BRIAN LYNCH, Comcast Greater Baltimore; Treasurer JOE DIJULIO, Atlantic Broadband; Secretary MARK WATTS, Comcast Maryland/Delaware/Richmond Region; Past Chairperson LORI RIORDAN, Comcast Eastern Division; Directors at Large: BARBARA GEHRIG, Comcast Maryland/Delaware/Richmond Region; V. GENE HAGER, Antietam Cable Television Inc.; DAVID BREIDINGER, Comcast Eastern Division; EARLE JONES, Comcast Eastern Division; Sanford Ames, Comcast Tri-County.

Tony D. Burton, TV producer, joins Don Buchwald & Associates Inc. as talent agent, Host/Broadcast division, based in New York.