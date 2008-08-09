Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

TREZ THOMAS, VP and group creative director, Lifetime Networks, has been named VP of brand strategy and creative director, Bravo Media.

PROGRAMMING

SAM REGISTER, producer, Warner Bros. Animation, has been promoted to executive VP of creative affairs.

JOSEPH DERVIN, VP of post-production, Universal Media Studios, has been promoted to senior VP of post-production.

DAVID GROSS, director of series development and original programming, MTV, has joined Lifetime Television as president of reality programming.

DAVID HORN, series producer, WNET New York, has been promoted to executive producer of Great Performances.

VLADIMIR KARTASHKOV, news, social and political broadcasting executive, Channel 1+1 (Ukraine), has been named general director, DTV Group.

HARVEY MOSHMAN, documentary producer, has been named executive producer of program development, Weigel Broadcasting.

MARKETING

KAREN FONNER, director of merchandising, QVC, has been promoted to VP of strategic merchandising initiatives.

ELAIN WALDMAN, director of marketing, NBC Universal Enterprise Group, has joined We TV as VP of trade marketing. Also at We TV, HEATHER UMEN, director of brand experience and events, has been promoted to VP of brand experience and events.

JOSE CARBONELL, senior marketing director, Hartz Mountain, has joined Nickelodeon/MTV Kids & Family Group as VP of preschool and parenting brand marketing.

JODI MORELLI, director of global marketing, Intelsat, has been named marketing director, SES Americom Media and Enterprise Services.

STEVE SCHWARTZ, director of affiliate sales and marketing, FSN Northwest, has been named VP of affiliate relations, Liberty Sports Group.

TECHNOLOGY

JAMIE WEISSENBORN, VP of global advertising sales and international networks, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promoted to senior VP of digital media and global advertising sales.

RELATED FIELDS

CONI RECHNER, VP of marketing, Discovery Education, has been named VP of digital sales. Also at Discovery Education, KURT FICHTMAN has been named sales director, and JEANIE STATON has been named sales manager.

LEE DALTON, group controller, Meredith Broadcasting Group, has been promoted to VP of finance.

HILARY SMITH, corporate communications, NBCU, has added Women@NBCU to her responsibilities.

CAROLYN GILBERT, president, Critical Mass Media, has been named executive VP of multimedia sales group, Tribune Co.

JOHN FARGIS, senior managing director of media investment group, Bear Stearns, has been named managing director of U.S. media investment, Jeffries & Co.

A. MILES MCNAMEE, senior VP of affiliate marketing, Starz Entertainment Group, has been named VP of business development, Copyright Clearance Center.

ART VENTURA, local sales manager for WNYW and WWOR New York, has been named senior VP of advertising sales, MSG Media.

RICK BERGAN, VP of distribution, Music Choice, has been promoted to senior VP of distribution.

MIKE BIONDOLILLO, human resources president, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, has been named VP of client services, QVC. Also at QVC: NICK BRECKER, human resources director, Tyco International, has been named VP of total rewards.

ANDY PAFF, president and CEO, Cedar Point Communications, has been named managing director, Headwaters.

SHARI POST, VP of daytime and late-night sales, NBC Universal, has been promoted to VP of primetime ad sales. Also at NBC Universal, DAVE BARRINGTON, executive VP and managing director of video investments, MPG North America, has been named VP of daytime and late-night sales.