Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ray Depa, VP/general manager, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., appointed VP/general manager, WAAY, Huntsville, Ala.

Cable TV

Jen Goldman, director of marketing, Comcast Southern Division, Atlanta, promoted to senior director of programming.

Programming

Promotions at NBC Universal Digital Distribution, New York: Michael Bonner, VP, new media, NBCU Cable, to senior VP, new Digital Platforms Group; Salil Dalvi, VP, digital media, to general manager, new Wireless Platforms Group; Ron Lamprecht, VP, new media, NBCU Cable, to senior VP, new Digital Sales Group.

Mark Garner, VP, distribution and field marketing, Lifetime Entertainment Services, appointed VP, affiliate distribution and business development, A&E Television Networks, New York.

At Oxygen, Dallas office: John Alvarez, formerly in regional sales at AmericanLifeTV, joins as director of affiliate sales; Amy Wills, formerly with Cox Media, Pensacola, Fla., joins as national account manager; Amie Hinderliter, senior account manager, promoted to director of affiliate sales; Amy Taylor, senior account manager, promoted to director of affiliate sales.

Ivan Perez, director, ad sales for the East Coast, Sí TV Cable Network, New York, joins Azteca America as VP/director of sales, Miami.

At Fox Networks Group, Business Development group, Los Angeles: Jack Kennedy, management consultant, named senior VP, corporate development; Sarah Harden, VP, strategic development, Ascent Media Group, named senior VP, business development, Fox Cable Networks.

Shirley Neal, VP, production and development, The Africa Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to the newly created position of executive VP, programming and production.

At National Geographic Channel, Washington: Paul Brake, VP, corporate finance and planning, AOL LLC, named VP, finance; David Mitchell, senior analyst, Finance Department, promoted to manager.

At Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta: Paul Butler, owner/partner, Pave Entertainment, joins in the newly created position of VP, business affairs and development; Jim Weiss, head of communications, FSN South/SportSouth, Atlanta, joins as VP, public relations.

Kevin MacLellan, senior VP, International, E! Networks, appointed president, Comcast Entertainment Group, International, a new division, Los Angeles.

Marc Leonard, VP, programming, Logo, New York, promoted to senior VP, multiplatform programming.

Journalism

Paul Horton, meteorologist, Fox19 Morning News, WXIX Cincinnati, promoted to chief meteorologist.

Alexis Brito, reporter/anchor, weekday/weekend newscasts, KUVN Dallas, joins WOFL Orlando, Fla., as a general assignment reporter, effective in late February.

At WFAA Dallas: Jerry Cadigan, chief director, promoted to station production manager; Chris Tynan Huston, segment producer, Good Morning Texas, promoted to senior producer; Karlee Butler, local sales assistant, promoted to sales specialist, Good Morning Texas.

Michelle Griego, Web specialist, KCNC Denver, named reporter, CBS4 News at 5 a.m. and CBS4 News at 6 a.m.

Carey Hoffman, account executive, KBWB San Francisco, to KBCW San Francisco, same position.

At WCVB Boston: Ed Harding, anchor, morning and late newscasts, named co-anchor, early-evening and late newscasts; Anthony Everett, co-anchor, early-evening newscasts/co-host, Chronicle newsmagazine, moves full-time to Chronicle.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Les Eisner, VP, media relations, Twentieth Television, named executive VP, The Lippin Group, Los Angeles.