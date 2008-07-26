Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

SHADI HADDAD, writer/producer, KBCW San Francisco, has been named associate producer.

CHRIS HENAO, investigative producer, KHOU Houston, has joined KCTV Kansas City, Mo., as executive producer for investigations.

PROGRAMMING

ALLAN FLOWERS, director of FSN's Best Damn Sports Show Period, has joined FSN Midwest as coordinating producer.

PAM SILVERSTEIN, manager and producer, Key Creative LLC, has joined MGM Motion Picture Group as director of development.

RICH COSTELLO, president and GM, Varitel Modern VideoFilm, has joined MediaOne Services as general manager, San Francisco.

CABLE

JOHN SORRELLS, director of the Midwest region, The Tennis Channel, has joined the World Fishing Network as director of field sales, USA.

BOB BARLOW, president of the South Carolina division, Time Warner Cable, has been named president of Time Warner Cable's San Diego division.

MELISSA MILLER ORMOND, executive VP of bookings, MSG Entertainment, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

KENNETH ESTENSON, VP of digital media, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, has joined CNN.com as senior VP and general manager.

MARKETING

JON DIAMENT, sales executive, Turner Broadcasting System, has been promoted executive VP for Turner Sports Ad Sales and Marketing.

DAVID WILLIAMS, VP of marketing, Comcast Atlanta Region, has been promoted to VP of sales and marketing for the Greater Chicago region.

DAVID A. PALMER, head of experiential marketing and strategic alliance group, Saatchi and Saatchi/Team One, has been named senior VP, brand development and talent alliances, Comcast Entertainment Group.

ANDREA CHING, senior partner, Neo@Ogilvy, has joined Turner Sports and Entertainment Digital as VP of marketing and promotions.

MARK DESANTIS, president and GM, WEEK-TV Peoria, Ill., has been named VP of promotion and marketing, Granite Broadcasting.

JOURNALISM

JAMIE KRAFT, senior producer, Anderson Cooper 360, will join CNN's American Morning as senior broadcast producer.

TECHNOLOGY

SETH HENDRIX, games department, The Ant Farm, has been named producer of Video Games AV division, Trailer Park.

RELATED FIELDS

PAIGE HARDWICK, director, on-air strategy and media planning, HGTV, has been promoted to VP. Also at HGTV, GARY MCCORMICK, director, partnership marketing, DIY Network, has joined as director of partnership development.

MURRAY BARNETT, VP, TV sales EMEA, and head of international syndication sales, ESPN, has been named VP of sports channel and syndication EMEA, Disney-ABC ESPN Television.

JERRY GEISLER, executive VP of Fort Wayne operations, Granite Broadcasting, has been promoted to VP of platform integration and management. Also at Granite Broadcasting: DAN HOFFMAN, leader of sales operation, Indiana NewsCenter, has been named VP of sales; PETER NEUMANN, Indiana's NewsCenter, has been named director of content strategy and news operations.

LEE WEINBERG, VP of strategy and operations, The Wall Street Journal, has been named senior VP of business and strategic planning, MSG Entertainment. Also at MSG Entertainment: ANDREA GREENBERG, president, Rainbow Media Ventures, has joined as executive VP; DON SIMPSON, president, House of Blues Concerts Canada, has been named senior VP of business development; BOB SHEA, senior VP of booking, Live Nation Southern California, has joined as senior VP of regional booking and special projects.

ALAN SOMERS, personal manager/producer, Pure Arts, has joined McDermott & Bull as principal consultant.

CHRISTOPHER KEMP, senior composer, Elias Arts, has been promoted to associate producer.

ROBERT BOONE, corporate VP of human resources and risk management, Isle of Capri Casinos, has been named VP and chief human-resources officer, BMI.

GRACELYN BROWN, director of programming, KTLA, has been named VP of programming, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) HD. Also at MGM HD: BERNARD NGUYEN-SOVAN, traffic manager, World Champion Sports Network, has joined as manager of programming; DOUG CHALFANT, director of marketing solutions, ReelzChannel, has joined as executive creative director; MARK ZELENZ, Elephant in the Room TV, joins as executive director, affiliate sales; and NICOLE MULHOLLAND, account manager of advertising sales, Yahoo New York, has joined as account executive, advertiser sales.