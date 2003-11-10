Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

MANOLO GARCIA-OLIVA, director of public relations and community affairs, WNJU(TV) Linden, N.J., will retire at the end of this year; effective immediately, LIZ FISCHER, director of media relations, WNBC(TV) New York, adds public relations, WNJU, to her responsibilities; OFELIA CASTIBLANCO-GRILLO, stations relations representative, WNBC, promoted to senior community affairs representative.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable, Eatontown, N.J.: Michael Spano, regional director of sales, promoted to senior director of sales, New Jersey region; John MacGowan, regional director of human resources, New Jersey, promoted to regional VP; Lisa Brodeth Carrick, area director of sales, promoted to regional VP, learning and development, New Jersey.

Programming

Nancy R. Alpert, senior VP, corporate development, iVillage Inc., New York, named senior VP, business and legal affairs, Court TV, New York.

At Touchstone Television, Los Angeles: Carlos Williams, director, business affairs, promoted to VP; both Jim Gaston and Victoria LaFortune, director of production, promoted to VP, production; Brenda Kyle, director of production, The Walt Disney Co., named VP, production; Michael Villegas, manager, TV post production, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, named VP, post production; Paula Warner-Schlenker, freelance associate producer, post supervisor, Walt Disney Television/Touchstone Television, named VP, post production; Mark Greenberg promoted to director, production.

Jennifer Cugin, director, human resources, Fox News Channel, New York, promoted to VP.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Amy Leifer, director, direct response and paid programming sales, promoted to VP, sales and operations; Dave Andrews, director of production, interactive and online entertainment, promoted to executive director, interactive and online entertainment; Sabri Sansoy named executive director, interactive and online technology.

Leslie Parks, corporate legal counsel of Atari Inc., New York, named director, legal and business affairs, Crown Media Holdings Inc. and Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles.

At Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles: Steven Hunt, director of affiliate sales and marketing, Midwest region, promoted to regional VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Southwest region; Staci Weiss, business development manager and senior financial analyst, named director of digital media; Tracy Schwartz, account executive, promoted to manager, affiliate sales and marketing, West Region.

Journalism

Ian Ritchie, Associated Press, London, chief executive, international video service, named VP, global business, and managing director, AP International, London.

Richard Bouchez, writer/ producer at WLS-TV Chicago, moves to KOAA-TV Pueblo, Colo., as creative services director.

Maria Sotolongo, weather reporter/producer, KXTX-TV Dallas, and public affairs reporter, KXAS-TV Fort Worth, Texas, joins KDFW(TV) Dallas as a weather producer/ reporter.

Radio

Mary Ware, VP/director, Katz Urban Dimensions, and VP/manager, Katz Marketing Dimensions, Katz Media Group, New York, appointed regional director, marketing and new business development, American Urban Radio Networks, Chicago.

Jon Krongard, director of sales and marketing, Midwest, American Urban Radio Networks, New York, promoted to VP, sales.