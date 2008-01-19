Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Shasta Scarberry, promotions manager, WBDT Dayton, has been promoted to creative services director.

Journalism

Jessica Taff, sports reporter, WXIN Indianapolis, has joined WABC New York as sports reporter/anchor.

Rich Demuro, senior editor and correspondent, C/Net, has joined KCBS Los Angeles as technology reporter.

Kimberly Hunt, anchor, KUSI San Diego, has joined KGTV San Diego as anchor.

Shannon Spake, NASCAR reporter, ESPN, has been named a college football sideline reporter for the network.

Heather Myers, reporter, KFMB San Diego, has joined XETV San Diego as anchor/reporter.

Tyler Baldwin, reporter, KLRT Little Rock, has joined KTVK Phoenix as reporter.

Marc Thompson, reporter, WOOD Grand Rapids, has been promoted to weekend evening anchor.

Leesa Dillon has joined News 12 Bronx/Brooklyn as general manager/news director.

Lindsay Radford, executive producer, KSTP Minneapolis/St. Paul, has been promoted to news director.

Cable

Arthur Minson, senior VP of finance, Time Warner Cable, has been promoted to executive VP and deputy CFO. Also at Time Warner Cable, William Osbourn Jr., VP of technical accounting, has been promoted to senior VP and controller.

David Giles, VP of research, VH1/CMT, has been promoted to senior VP of research.

Lynne Ramsey, senior VP of human resources, Charter Communications, has joined the Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association (CTHRA) as president.

Samantha Greene Woodruff, senior director of strategy and business development, Nickelodeon kids and family group, has been promoted to VP of strategy and business development.

Brenda Viloria, general sales manager, KRKO Everett, Wash., has joined Comcast as VP of commercial services, Washington State.

Denise Perry, administrative sales assistant, Cox Media, has been promoted to account coordinator.

Programming

Tracy Whitaker, producer, Hey Paula, has joined Scott Sternberg Productions as head of creative development.

Barry Stagg has joined 4Kids Entertainment/4Kids TV as senior VP of corporate communications.

Paul Buccieri, president of programming, production and development, Twentieth Television, has joined Granada America as CEO.

John Quinn, executive VP of interactive entertainment, Warner Bros., has been promoted to executive VP of worldwide operations, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Technology

Richard Scott, senior VP of systems and technology services, EMEA, at Ascent Media, has joined Harris Corp. as VP of Europe, Africa and Middle East operations.

Mark Effron, senior VP, TitanTV Media, has been promoted to president and COO.

Mitch Barns, global president, Nielsen's Homescan, Spectra and Loyalty practices, has been named president of Nielsen Greater China.

Mark Warner, director, Microsoft Studios, has joined Advanced Broadcast Solutions as VP.

Jim Turner, VP of digital media, A&E Television Networks, has joined Synacor as VP of product management. Also at Synacor, Chung Kim, director of product development, Media Data Corp., has joined as VP of engineering.

Sue Troyan, head of production, Method Studios, has joined Brickyard VFX as executive producer.

Dina Roman, VP of marketing solutions and national advertising sales, Brightcove, has joined Scripps Networks Interactive as senior VP.

Alex Glass, VP of client services, thePlatform, has been promoted to VP of operations; Marty Roberts, director of marketing, has been promoted to VP of marketing.

Tom Kingsley, director of engineering/project manager, CNN, has joined MediaComm as VP of engineering.

Joseph Tucker, senior VP of corporate operations, The Walt Disney Co., has joined D3 LED as executive VP and CFO.

Peter Still, international sales director, EG-Electronics, has joined ViewCast as sales director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.