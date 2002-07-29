Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Julio Marenghi,

senior VP, sales, Viacom Television Stations Group, New York, named VP/station manager, WCBS-TV New York.

Jennifer Cabalquinto,

VP, finance, Telemundo O&Os, Miami, named VP, finance, NBC/Telemundo Los Angeles stations.

At WNBC(TV) New York: David Hyman,

creative director, named VP, creative services and programming; Anna Carbonell,

director, press and public affairs, named VP, station relations.

At WXTV(TV) New York: Greg Karlik,

account executive, and Matt Boxer,

national sales manager, WLTV(TV) Miami, both promoted to local sales manager.

David Lippoff,

VP/GM, WFTV(TV)/WRDQ(TV) Orlando, Fla., joins KOIN(TV) Portland, Ore., in the same capacity.

Danielle Johnson,

local/national sales manager, WMMP(TV) and WTAT-TV Charleston, S.C., named director, sales, WJZY(TV) Belmont, N.C., and WWWB-TV Charlotte, N.C.

Brian Erdlen,

national sales manager, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., promoted to local sales manager.

At WTVT(TV) Tampa, Fla.: Diane Weatherell,

national sales manager, named local sales manager; Shawn Gossett,

account executive, Fox Station Sales, Detroit, joins as national sales manager.

At WFXB(TV) Myrtle Beach, S.C.: Brian Simpson,

national sales coordinator, promoted to national sales manager; Cathy Honeycutt,

sales manager, KAMC(TV)/KLBK-TV Lubbock, Texas, joins as Grand Strand local sales manager.

Joe Borgwardt,

senior account executive, KWGN-TV Denver, named local sales manager, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia: Carla Simonet,

national director, marketing, data and reporting, promoted to national senior director, marketing data and reporting; Kavita Vazirani,

national director, media services, promoted to national senior director.

Jonathan Elks,

senior risk management and assurance officer, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Melbourne, Australia, named senior VP, risk management and assurance, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.

Programming

Michael Weisbarth,

head, West Coast drama programming, A&E Television Network, Los Angeles, joins Fireworks Television, Los Angeles, as president.

Scott Koondel,

senior VP/national sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, adds cable sales to his duties.

At Discovery Networks, Bethesda, Md.: John Carrozza,

executive VP, sales planning, ABC Family Channel/Disney Kids Network, New York, named VP, national advertising sales, New York; Trish Iliff,

senior promotions specialist, AT&T Media Services, San Francisco, and Cristina Tharin,

marketing and promotions coordinator, Cable Advertising of Metro Atlanta, join as affiliate advertising sales account managers.

Jennie Born,

director, marketing for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Culver City, Calif., named VP, national promotions, Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif.

Elizabeth Pritchard,

director, central sales, Radio Disney Network, Chicago, named VP, sales, training and development, Fox Stations Sales, New York.

Barry Nugent,

director, talent relations, E! Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, talent and on-air casting.

Ken Warun,

VP, on-air promotion and short-form programming, Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP/creative director.

Susie Kricena,

manager, acquisitions, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to head, acquisitions.

At Turner Network Sales, Atlanta: Julie Cappello,

account director, and Megan Rock,

regional director, Fox Family, Southeast region, Atlanta, both named sales and marketing director.

At Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.: Adam Gold,

marketing and research consultant, New York, joins as VP, research, Food Network and Fine Living, New York; Ellen C. Ryan,

director, research, DIY and Fine Living, named VP, research, HGTV and DIY; Michael Dingley,

VP, programming, HGTV, named senior VP; Melissa Sykes,

director, programming, HGTV, named VP; Rita Mauceri,

independent contractor, HGTV, joins as director, programming; Kristy Bruce,

producer, Scripps Productions, named executive producer; Ali Clift,

associate producer, Scripps Productions, named producer; Chandra Streifel,

associate producer, named video-on-demand producer, Scripps Productions.

At Bravo and MuchMusic USA, New York:

Karen Zollman Gauci,

director, ad sales services, Bravo Networks, promoted to VP, ad sales services, Bravo and MuchMusic USA; Shannon M. McGovern,

senior manager, sales pricing and planning, Lifetime Television, New York, joins MuchMusic USA as director, ad sales services.

Media

Susan Plagemann,

publisher, Cosmopolitan, New York, named VP/publisher, Lifetime

magazine.

Denise Palmer,

president and CEO, ChicagoLand Television, Chicago, named president, publisher and CEO, The Baltimore Sun.

At Belo, Seattle: Jami Downing,

sales assistant, KING-TV Seattle, promoted to account executive, Belo Interactive; Nan Hall,

public relations director, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle, Sharlyn Kerr,

senior marketing specialist, Arthur Andersen LLP, Seattle, and Laurel Yamaguchi,

account manager, PRR, Seattle, all join as marketing consultant.

Radio

Larry Elder,

host, The Larry Elder Show, KABC(AM) Los Angeles, will be syndicated beginning Aug. 12.

Journalism

Dan Forman,

news director, WABC-TV, rejoins WNBC(TV) New York, as senior VP, news/station manager.

Troy McGuire,

news director, KTVN(TV) Reno, Nev., joins KPDX(TV) Vancouver, Wash., and KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., in the same capacity.

Dave Levine,

senior producer, MSNBC, New York, promoted to senior broadcast producer.

Victoria Recaño,

anchor, Tech TV News, San Francisco, named correspondent, Inside Edition, New York.

At NorthWest Cable News, Portland (Ore.) Bureau: Ron Barbarita,

general sales manager, KHGI-TV Lincoln, Neb., named local sales manager; Larry Sherrer,

senior account executive, KSTE-FM Portland, Ore., joins as account executive.

At WXVT(TV) Greenville, Miss.: Beverly Thomas,

assistant news director/ anchor, promoted to news director; Kelly McCullen,

anchor/reporter, named assistant news director/ anchor.

Lisa Carberg,

anchor/host, Fox News Channel, New York, rejoins WVIT(TV) New Britain, Conn., as reporter/anchor/host.

Dara Welles,

anchor, Cablevision, New York, named fill-in news anchor, WQXR-FM New York.

Holly Herbert,

freelance reporter, KABC-TV Los Angeles, named host, Celebrity Justice, Time-Telepictures-Television, Los Angeles.

Gaard Swanson,

anchor, Fox Sports Northwest, Seattle, named sports director/weeknight sports anchor, KIRO-TV Seattle.

Dave Scallan,

sports anchor, WFAA-TV Dallas-Fort Worth, joins Fox Sports Net as Houston bureau chief and reporter, Southwest Sports Report.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Allen Milman,

partner, McCartin & Kunin, New York, joins Cox Advertising, New York, as senior VP.

Matt Brown,

executive director, sales services, UPN, Los Angeles, joins Adlink, Los Angeles, as VP, marketing and communications.

Philip D. Mussman,

associate publisher, youth marketing, Primedia, New York, joins The Interbrand Corp., New York, as executive director, business development, packaging.

At National Cable Communications, New York: Matthew Leger,

account executive, named sales manager; Stacey Gross,

promotions specialist, named manager, sales promotions; Ryan Mahoney,

account executive, Petry Media Corp., New York, joins in the same capacity; Karen Cavit, director, sales, Allied Radio Partners, Dallas, joins as account executive, Dallas.

Technology

John Walthall,

VP, sales, Liberate Technologies, Everett, Wash., joins Microsoft Corp., Redmond, Wash., as director, worldwide sales, TV division.

At Harris Corp., Cincinnati: Haldane Wilson,

senior VP, customer service, Rolls Royce Energy in Surrey, UK, joins, as VP, studio products and systems; Nahuel Villegas,

sales director, Lucent Technologies' Service Provider Networks, Argentina, joins as regional sales director, Latin America.

Associations/Law Firms

Jayne Wallace,

VP, public relations, Working Woman Network, New York, joins National Board of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, New York, as national communications director.

At NATPE, Los Angeles: Emerson Coleman,

VP, programming, Hearst Argyle Television, New York, and Stephen J. Davis,

president and CEO, Carlton America, Studio City, Calif., named to NATPE board of directors.