Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

GEOFF DANKERT, managing editor, Fox Chicago News, WFLD Chicago, has been promoted to assistant news director.

LYNDA GRAHL, director of finance, WJBK Detroit, has been promoted to VP of finance.

JOHN HENDRICKS, senior VP of sales, Tribune Broadcasting, has been promoted to executive VP of interactive and broadcast sales.

ROBIN THOMAS, VP of entertainment programming research, Turner Broadcasting System, has joined Disney-ABC Domestic Television as senior VP of strategic research.

TANYA FADDOUL, manager, Nordstrom, has joinedKSTW Seattle as anaccount executive.

PROGRAMMING

BROOKE KARZEN, senior creative executive, Warner Horizon Television, has been promoted to senior VP of alternative programming.

WYATT CENAC has joined The Daily Show With Jon Stewart as a correspondent.

CLAIRE MCCABE, executive producer, VH1, has joined CMT as VP of original programming and series.

CABLE

MIKE PETRUZZI, national sales manager, Fox Soccer Channel, has been promoted to VP of ad sales.

PAUL WARD, senior VP of communications, TV Land, has joined MTV Networks' Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group as executive VP of primetime acquisitions and strategy.

JUANITA WASCO, Internet account executive, WAVY Portsmouth, Va., has joined Cox Media Hampton Roads as an account executive.

ALEX SLEMC, manager of promotions and broadcasting, Cleveland Indians, has joined Fox Sports Net Ohio as marketing director. Also at Fox Sports Net Ohio, ED OLIVER has been named on-air promotions manager.

ROSA GATTI, senior VP of corporate communications and outreach, ESPN, has been named senior VP of communications counsel and corporate outreach. Also at ESPN, CHRIS LAPLACA, senior VP of communications, has been promoted to senior VP of corporate communications.

CARYN FALLON has been named VP of jewelry planning, QVC.

BARBARA BEKKEDAHL, senior VP of advertising, Gospel Music Channel, has joined Bravo as VP of sales.

MARKETING

LISA RICHARDS, affiliate sales director, Western region, WWE, has been promoted to VP of affiliate marketing.

JULI BIONDI has been named VP of broadcast/localization, ReelzChannel. Also at ReelzChannel, CHRIS PULIS has been named VP of production operations.

RHONDA POWELL, director of legal affairs, Scripps Networks, has been promoted to VP of business affairs.

THORSTEN KOBER, Flash developer, Eclipse Advertising, has joined AvatarLabs as an interactive developer.

ENNE MICHAEL, manager of in-house post-production, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, has joined Crackle as creative producer.

JOURNALISM

NANCY HAN, executive producer, early morning news content, ABC News, has been named executive producer of ABC News Now.

TECHNOLOGY

ERIC BERGER, VP of mobile entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to senior VP of mobile entertainment and digital networks.

JEFF POWELL, manager of technical support, Sundance Digital, has joined Software Generation Ltd. as sales manager, Western America and Canada.

JOHN NAJARIAN, senior VP of new media and business development, Comcast Entertainment Group, is now executive VP of digital media and business development.

JACQUELINE JOURDAIN HAYES, VP of business and legal affairs, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP of business and legal affairs.

PATRICK PICHETTE, president of operations, Bell Canada, has joined Google as senior VP and CFO.

VIVI ZIGLER, executive VP of digital entertainment and new media, NBC, has been promoted to president, NBC Universal Digital Entertainment.

CHAD GILBERT has joined North American Video as VP of sales and business development.

KRISTIE FORTNER has joined Rentrak as VP of syndication. Also at Rentrak, GORDON JONES, VP of affiliate sales and business development, Expo Communications, has been named director of business development.

RELATED FIELDS

SHANNON DUNHAM, VP and senior counsel, Charter Communications, has joined Sherman and Howard LLC as a partner.