Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
Lawrence Wills, senior VP/chief
administrative officer, Granite Broadcasting Corp., New York, promoted to chief
financial officer.
Alan Leinwand, VP/general manager, WJFK
Washington, named VP, sales, WXRK New York.
Missy Crawford, creative services
writer/producer, KGO San Francisco, named manager, promotions.
Alicia Green, technical director, WJLA
Washington, to studio operations technician, KPIX San Francisco.
Cable TV
John Delviscio, area VP, northern New Jersey
systems, Comcast Cable, promoted to area VP, central Pennsylvania cable
systems.
At Comcast Sports Southeast/ Charter Sports Southeast, Atlanta:
Erin Morton, account executive/director, marketing,
Fox Sports Net, Atlanta, named director, marketing; Ritchie
Loerch, manager, sales operations, Fox Cable Networks, Atlanta,
named business manager.
Programming
Jonathan H. Anschell, partner, White O'Connor
Curry & Avanzado LLP, Los Angeles, named executive VP/general counsel, CBS,
New York.
Lisa Gillette, VP, on-air promo operations,
Fox Sports TV group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, on-air planning and
promotions.
Sandra Murillo Weber, director, ad sales,
multicultural markets, Comcast Spotlight, Miami, named VP, multicultural market
development, Turner Entertainment Networks, Atlanta.
Libby Hansen, executive director, alternative
series and specials, ABC, Los Angeles, named VP, alternative series and
specials, USA Network, Los Angeles.
Promoted from director to VP at The Independent Film Channel, New
York: Debbie DeMontreux, development and production of
original series and events; Michael Ruggiero, program
scheduling and packaging; Alison Palmer Bourke,
development and production of original specials and series.
Judith Plavnick, executive producer,
Discovery Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named head of daytime production.
Alvin Williams, director, Music World Gospel,
Houston, named director, promotion and affinity marketing, The Gospel Channel,
Atlanta.
Journalism
Tony Harris, anchor, WGCL Atlanta, joins CNN,
Atlanta as anchor.
Monita Rajpal, anchor, CNN International,
Atlanta, moves to CNNi, London, as anchor and host, international programs.
Joining MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J. from CTV, Montreal: Rosey
Edeh, weathercaster/entertainment anchor, as weathercaster;
Lisa Daniels, weathercaster/entertainment anchor, as
dayside anchor.
Rebecca Lindstrom, reporter, WUNC Raleigh,
N.C., joins WCNC Charlotte, N.C., in the same capacity.
Lynn Kawano, reporter, KCTV Kansas City, Mo.,
joins KDFW Dallas, as reporter.
William Jackson, sports director, KCTV Kansas
City, Mo., joins Comcast SportsNet, Chicago, as sports anchor.
Tom Werme, sports anchor/ reporter, WPMT
York, Pa., joins C-SET, Charlotte, N.C., as host, anchor and play-by-play
announcer.
Sally Schulze, east side bureau chief, KIRO
Seattle, named weekend anchor, WESH Daytona Beach, Fla.
Amber Theoharis, WSYX Columbus, Ohio, named
weekend sports anchor, WBFF Baltimore.
Radio
Michelle McKinnon, senior VP, global media
investment banking group, Lehman Brothers, New York, joins Sirius, New York, as
senior director, investor relations.
Advertising/Marketing/ PR
At Goodman Media International Inc., New York: Deborah
Sternberg, account director, promoted to VP; Liane
Ramirez, account director, promoted to senior account director;
Sabrina Tanenbaum, assistant account executive,
promoted to account executive.
Technology
Guy Charbonneau, Vidéotron
Ltée, Quebec City, named senior VP, product development, Bluestreak
Network Inc., Dallas.
Kevin Prince, director, product planning,
graphics group, Pinnacle Systems, Mountain View, N.J., appointed VP, strategic
marketing, Chyron Corp., Melville, N.Y.
Allied Fields
John Coletta, senior director, business
affairs, Internet licensing group, BMI, New York, appointed senior
attorney.
Obituary
Joan Snyder, former CBS News producer and
correspondent, died Sept. 9 in Manhattan after a long illness. She was 69.
In a nearly 30-year career, Snyder worked as a writer and producer for
CBS News legends Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace, Dan Rather and the late Charles
Kuralt.
After graduating from City College of New York, Snyder got a job at
the Newark bureau of United Press International in 1958. Joining CBS News in
1961, she earned a producing role on Saturday and Sunday editions of the
CBS Evening News and became one of the first
women to go out with camera crews to cover stories. After her first on-camera
interview in 1972, she became a producer/correspondent.
She joined CBS News Sunday Morning
in 1987 and reported, wrote and produced features and profiles. In 1991, she
worked as a freelance producer for Time-Warner, Fox and WCBS(TV).
Snyder is survived by two half-brothers, Robert and Kenneth Snyder,
and her stepmother, Catherine Snyder.
