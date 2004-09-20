Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Lawrence Wills, senior VP/chief

administrative officer, Granite Broadcasting Corp., New York, promoted to chief

financial officer.

Alan Leinwand, VP/general manager, WJFK

Washington, named VP, sales, WXRK New York.

Missy Crawford, creative services

writer/producer, KGO San Francisco, named manager, promotions.

Alicia Green, technical director, WJLA

Washington, to studio operations technician, KPIX San Francisco.

Cable TV

John Delviscio, area VP, northern New Jersey

systems, Comcast Cable, promoted to area VP, central Pennsylvania cable

systems.

At Comcast Sports Southeast/ Charter Sports Southeast, Atlanta:

Erin Morton, account executive/director, marketing,

Fox Sports Net, Atlanta, named director, marketing; Ritchie

Loerch, manager, sales operations, Fox Cable Networks, Atlanta,

named business manager.

Programming

Jonathan H. Anschell, partner, White O'Connor

Curry & Avanzado LLP, Los Angeles, named executive VP/general counsel, CBS,

New York.

Lisa Gillette, VP, on-air promo operations,

Fox Sports TV group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, on-air planning and

promotions.

Sandra Murillo Weber, director, ad sales,

multicultural markets, Comcast Spotlight, Miami, named VP, multicultural market

development, Turner Entertainment Networks, Atlanta.

Libby Hansen, executive director, alternative

series and specials, ABC, Los Angeles, named VP, alternative series and

specials, USA Network, Los Angeles.

Promoted from director to VP at The Independent Film Channel, New

York: Debbie DeMontreux, development and production of

original series and events; Michael Ruggiero, program

scheduling and packaging; Alison Palmer Bourke,

development and production of original specials and series.

Judith Plavnick, executive producer,

Discovery Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named head of daytime production.

Alvin Williams, director, Music World Gospel,

Houston, named director, promotion and affinity marketing, The Gospel Channel,

Atlanta.

Journalism

Tony Harris, anchor, WGCL Atlanta, joins CNN,

Atlanta as anchor.

Monita Rajpal, anchor, CNN International,

Atlanta, moves to CNNi, London, as anchor and host, international programs.

Joining MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J. from CTV, Montreal: Rosey

Edeh, weathercaster/entertainment anchor, as weathercaster;

Lisa Daniels, weathercaster/entertainment anchor, as

dayside anchor.

Rebecca Lindstrom, reporter, WUNC Raleigh,

N.C., joins WCNC Charlotte, N.C., in the same capacity.

Lynn Kawano, reporter, KCTV Kansas City, Mo.,

joins KDFW Dallas, as reporter.

William Jackson, sports director, KCTV Kansas

City, Mo., joins Comcast SportsNet, Chicago, as sports anchor.

Tom Werme, sports anchor/ reporter, WPMT

York, Pa., joins C-SET, Charlotte, N.C., as host, anchor and play-by-play

announcer.

Sally Schulze, east side bureau chief, KIRO

Seattle, named weekend anchor, WESH Daytona Beach, Fla.

Amber Theoharis, WSYX Columbus, Ohio, named

weekend sports anchor, WBFF Baltimore.

Radio

Michelle McKinnon, senior VP, global media

investment banking group, Lehman Brothers, New York, joins Sirius, New York, as

senior director, investor relations.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

At Goodman Media International Inc., New York: Deborah

Sternberg, account director, promoted to VP; Liane

Ramirez, account director, promoted to senior account director;

Sabrina Tanenbaum, assistant account executive,

promoted to account executive.

Technology

Guy Charbonneau, Vidéotron

Ltée, Quebec City, named senior VP, product development, Bluestreak

Network Inc., Dallas.

Kevin Prince, director, product planning,

graphics group, Pinnacle Systems, Mountain View, N.J., appointed VP, strategic

marketing, Chyron Corp., Melville, N.Y.

Allied Fields

John Coletta, senior director, business

affairs, Internet licensing group, BMI, New York, appointed senior

attorney.

Obituary

Joan Snyder, former CBS News producer and

correspondent, died Sept. 9 in Manhattan after a long illness. She was 69.

In a nearly 30-year career, Snyder worked as a writer and producer for

CBS News legends Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace, Dan Rather and the late Charles

Kuralt.

After graduating from City College of New York, Snyder got a job at

the Newark bureau of United Press International in 1958. Joining CBS News in

1961, she earned a producing role on Saturday and Sunday editions of the

CBS Evening News and became one of the first

women to go out with camera crews to cover stories. After her first on-camera

interview in 1972, she became a producer/correspondent.

She joined CBS News Sunday Morning

in 1987 and reported, wrote and produced features and profiles. In 1991, she

worked as a freelance producer for Time-Warner, Fox and WCBS(TV).

Snyder is survived by two half-brothers, Robert and Kenneth Snyder,

and her stepmother, Catherine Snyder.