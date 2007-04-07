Fates &Fortunes

What’s Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Dava Brothers, national sales manager, WATL Atlanta, joins KTVK Phoenix as national sales manager.

Kent Harrell, news director, WMC Memphis, Tenn., joins WTVO/WQRF, Rockford, Ill., as news director.

Jeff Friedman, former Newark station manager and executive producer at NJN, Public Television, named director, Dumont Television Center, Montclair State University, Montclair, N.J.

Yvonne Simons, assistant news director, KVVU Las Vegas, named news director, KBCI Boise, Idaho.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Ed Dunbar, VP, corporate integration, Comcast Spotlight, Denver, promoted to VP/general manager, Atlanta North System, Atlanta; Brendan McMahon, business operations manager, Vero Beach, Fla., promoted to director of accounting, Southern Division, Atlanta.

Programming

Tammy Golihew, VP, entertainment, BNC Public Relations, named to the newly created position of VP, publicity, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing.

At Program Partners: David Hutchinson, VP, business development & operations, promoted to senior VP, program operations and new media; Chad McDonald, director of research & original sales, promoted to executive director, TV research/regional sales manager.

At Discovery Communications: Jeff Hasler, VP, development, Discovery Channel, promoted to senior VP, development; Elizabeth Hillman, VP, communications, Discovery Channel, promoted to senior VP, communications, Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

Elizabeth Conlisk, special assistant to the president for executive communications, Ohio State University, named VP, communications, Big Ten Network.

Jennifer Barendrecht, account executive, Turner Sports, promoted to West Coast ad sales manager.

Margaret Tobey, senior partner, Morrison and Foerster LLP, Washington, joins NBC as VP, regulatory affairs.

James Brown, senior VP, field sales and marketing, Disney and ESPN Networks, promoted to senior VP, program development.

Megan Costello, VP, research, CBS Television Distribution, joins TV Guide Channel, Hollywood, as VP, research.

Leeann Baker, sales coordinator, Southern Region, Sony Pictures Television, Atlanta, promoted to account executive, Midwest Region, Chicago.

At BET Networks: Janet Rollé, VP/general manager, AOL, joins as executive VP/chief marketing officer, effective April 16; Jeanine Liburd, senior VP, corporate communications, Viacom, joins as senior VP, communications and public affairs, effective April 9; Alvin Bowles, publisher, AOL Black Voices, joins as senior VP, integrated marketing, effective April 9.

Journalism

Todd Kazakiewich, reporter, WFSB Hartford, Conn., joins WCVB Needham, Mass., as a reporter.

Technology

At Vyyo Inc., Norcross, Ga.: Jim Chiddix, chairman/CEO, OpenTV, joins as vice chairman; Wayne Davis, executive VP, engineering/chief technology officer, Charter Communications, joins as CEO.

Brad Fisher, broadcast sales representative, Professional Video & Tape, joins Ross Video as regional sales manager, Northwestern U.S. and Western Canada.

Internet

Mike Bender, account executive, ABC, joins Break.com as director, East Coast sales.

Marketing/Advertising/PR

Writer/director John Bonito signs with Moving Parts Inc., Los Angeles, for exclusive representation in the area of promotions and on-air campaigns.

Dan Dooley, director, e-marketing and consumer relationship marketing, Georgia Pacific, joins Spunlogic, Atlanta, as VP, client services.

Related Fields

Robert Schuman, video systems architect, The NewsMarket, joins Vidipax as director, strategic planning.

Norb Gambuzza, senior executive director, integrated marketing services, Golf Digest Publications, named VP, business development, New York office, PGA Tour.

Dr. Sheila Johnson, co-founder, Black Entertainment Television/CEO, Salamander Hospitality, and Gordon Singer, senior portfolio manager, Elliott Advisors Ltd., appointed to the VH1 Save The Music Foundation board.

At Red Car, Santa Monica, Calif.: husband-and-wife design team Melissa and Robert Von Bjal, join the Chicago office; Chris Bialkowski, designer, Mad Monkey, Columbia, S.C., joins the New York office.

At Venable LLP, new intellectual-property group, Los Angeles office: partners Joanna M. Esty and Dr. Stefan J. Kirchanski, IP counsel J. Alison Grabell, and associates Jenna F. Leavitt and Jennifer V. Whiting join from Liner Yankelevitz Sunshine & Regenstrief LLP, Los Angeles.