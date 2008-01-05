Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Barbara Bond, volunteer coordinator, Vegas PBS, has joined KOCE Huntington Beach, Calif. as donor relations coordinator.

Matt Miller, assistant news director, WCPO Cincinnati, has joined WMBF Myrtle Beach as news director.

Trevor Frederickson, digital account executive, WMAQ Chicago, has joined WBBM Chicago as digital sales manager.

Mario Pometta, senior sales executive, The Praetorian Group, has joined KPIX San Francisco as digital advertising account executive.

Gena Ashe, senior associate general counsel, Darden Restaurants, has joined PBS as VP and deputy general counsel.

Howard Shack, videographer/producer, KSTW Seattle, has been promoted to senior producer.

Jennifer Suarez, attorney, Deloitte's media and entertainment practice, has joined CBS as senior VP of workforce development.

Kent Cornish, VP and general manager, KSAS Wichita, has joined the Kansas Association of Broadcasters as president/executive director.

Journalism

Sara Sidner, reporter, KTVU San Francisco, has joined CNN as New Delhi based international correspondent.

Also at CNN: Liz Neisloss, senior producer, has been named Channai correspondent.

Lisa Fletcher, reporter, KNXV Phoenix, has joined ABC News as a correspondent.

Cable

Daniel Yang, VP of business operations, MTV Networks Music Group Program Enterprises, has been promoted to senior VP of strategy and business development, MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

Tom Mathews, senior VP of human resources, Time Warner Cable, has been promoted to executive VP of human resources.

Programming

Melinda Witmer, senior VP and chief programming officer, Time Warner Cable, has been promoted to executive VP.

Marketing

David Lang, director of programming, MindShare Entertainment, has been promoted to president.

Also at MindShare: Steven Piluso, senior partner and strategic planning director, has been promoted to director of content strategy. Gregory Manago, producer, has been promoted to supervising producer. Lindsay Gravin, freelancer, has joined MindShare as a producer.

Holly Sokoloff, planning supervisor, Horizon Media, has been promoted to planning director. Also at Horizon Media: Lizzie Blades, account executive, has been promoted to account supervisor. Ankit Bajaj, media planner, has been promoted to media planning supervisor. Jennifer Dill, assistant account executive, has been promoted to junior account executive.