Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ken Selvaggi, news/marketing director, WSAZ-TV Huntington, W.Va., named VP/GM, KSNT(TV) Topeka, Kan.

Felix Perez, VP, marketing, Advertising and Marketing Solutions Inc., New York, appointed GM, WUNI(TV) Boston and WUVN-TV Hartford, Conn.

Julia McDonald, account executive, KNVA(TV) Austin, Texas, joins KDFW(TV)/KDFI-TV Dallas, in the same capacity.

Carl Randall, assistant chief engineer, KTVL(TV) Medford, Ore., named chief engineer.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, National Division system, Terre Haute, Ind.: Steve Jaworowski, director, partner marketing, AOL Canada, joins as GM; Angelina Kennedy, marketing manager, Time Warner, Milwaukee, joins in the same capacity.

Robert Rowello, principal, telecommunications business group, Pittigtio Rabin Todd & McGrath, Boston, appointed, VP, customer service, South Jersey systems, N.J.

Programming

Nigel Cox-Hagan, director, on-air promotions, G4, New York, joins VH1, New York, as senior VP/creative director.

Tim McNeal, executive VP, marketing and strategic development, Hollywoodticket.com, Los Angeles, joins the Tom Lynch Co., Los Angeles, as senior VP, development.

Blake Bryant, VP, creative services, programming and consumer marketing, KNTV(TV) San Francisco, joins Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif., as VP, creative services.

Janine Gevas, creative director, E! Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP/creative director, creative services and online.

Val Boreland, director, scheduling, planning and acquisitions, New York, promoted to VP.

Jaime Greenberg, deputy director, foundation/government underwriting, WNET(TV) New York, named VP, philanthropic development, Sesame Workshop, New York.

John Miller, director, technical operations, Fox Cable Networks and Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Neal Kirsch, CFO, Discovery Networks International, Bethesda, Md., joins Discovery Networks U.S., in the same capacity.

At ABC Inc., Burbank, Calif.: Tami Corbin, director, human resources, ABC Cable Networks Group, Burbank, joins as VP, HR; Lorine Gloady, director, compensation, promoted to VP, compensation and HR information systems.

At Independent Film Channel Entertainment, Jericho, N.Y.: Caroline Kaplan, senior VP, productions and development, adds theatrical acquisitions strategy to her duties; Greg Forston, VP, sales, promoted to VP, sales and distribution; Judy Silverman, director, finance, Bravo/IFC, promoted to VP, film business operations, IFC Network; Caroline Bock, senior VP, marketing and PR, IFC Network, named senior VP, marketing, IFC Film; Svetla Sands, manager, booking, sales and operations, promoted to "director, film operations.

Alyssa Tucker, director, licensing, 4Kids Entertainment, New York, promoted to VP, sales and marketing.

Patricia Murphy, communications director/speechwriter, office of former Sen. Max Cleland (D-Ga.), Washington, joins PBS, Alexandria, Va., in the same capacity.

Melody Hazen, senior marketing manager, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to director, marketing.

Karreem A. Lowe, scheduling and current programming executive, The WB Television Network, Los Angeles, joins G4, Los Angeles, as director, program scheduling and acquisitions.

Media

David Hiller, interactive president, Tribune Co., Chicago, named senior VP, publishing.

Radio

At Katz Radio Group, New York: Christine Travaglini, Northeast regional manager, named VP/general sales manager, Christal Radio; Kerry McFeetors, VP/director of sales, named VP/general sales manager, Katz Radio.

Journalism

Jill Sochacki, broadcast consultant, joins WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., as assignment editor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Mark Levy, GM, SunMedia Systems, Fayetteville, Ark., joins Radio Advertising Bureau, Dallas, as director, educational services.

At Adlink, Los Angeles: Rich Oster, local sales manager, promoted to VP/general sales manager; Neil Viserto, VP, broadcast and marketing, Washington Red Skins, joins as VP, Adlink Sports; Lisa Palmer, sports marketing director/ local sales manager, Viacom, Los Angeles, and Janet Goodin, local sales manager/national sales manager, KTLA-TV Los Angeles, have joined as local sales managers.

Brian Stone, VP, client software, Arbitron, New York, named VP, information technology, Adcom, New York.

Ray Dundas, group director, national broadcast, OMD, New York, joins Initiative Media, New York as senior VP/group director, national broadcast.

At Intersport, Chicago: Heather Fitzloff, account supervisor, Wunderman Event Marketing, Chicago, joins as project manager; Greg Steffan, freelance Avid editor, named senior editor, television division.

Richard Steele, VP, affiliate sales, Product Information Network, Denver, joins The Turner Group, Denver, as president, distribution.

Technology

J. Curt Hockemeier, president/CEO, Arbinet-theexchange, New York, joins the board of directors of Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H.

Patrick C. Bohana, VP/GM, Tandberg Television, Orlando, Fla., joins Path 1 Network Technologies, San Diego, in the same capacity.

Ira Lehrman, executive director, video products engineering, AT&T Broadband, Denver, appointed VP, strategic cable initiatives, N2 Broadband, Denver.

Sarah Tice, manager, Americast, Los Angeles, joins Federal Hill Communications, Los Angeles, as manager, marketing and publicity.

Associations/Law Firms

Mary M. Collins, VP, regional sales, Diva Communications, Chicago, named president/CEO, Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association, Des Plaines, Ill.

Clay Collier, director, networks U.S. research, Discovery Communications, Bethesda, Md., joins Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria, Va., as VP, research.

Allied Fields

Ward Chamberlin, former VP/managing director, WNET(TV) New York, has formed Chamberlin Associates, a broadcasting and non-profit management consulting firm in New York and Massachusetts.

Obituaries

Winfield Roe Levi, former vice president, sales, of BROADCASTING & CABLE magazine (then BROADCASTING

magazine) and a 28-year veteran of the publication who retired in 1983, died Feb. 10 in Vero Beach, Fla. He was 84.

Levi began his career in advertising and promotion at WSAI(AM) and WLW(AM), both in Cincinnati, in 1941. After service in World War II, where he rose through the ranks to major in the Air Corps, he joined B&C in 1945 in Washington as sales promotion manager. He moved up the ranks there as well and transferred to New York as VP of sales.

He left for nine years to become publisher of Advertising News of New York,

in which he had an interest, but returned to finish off his career at BROADCASTING.

After retirement, he moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where he became active in theater and mentoring programs. He was named a community hero and given the honor of carrying the Olympic torch for Indian River County during the torch's trek toward the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Levi was a member of the National Press Club and a past board member of IRTS.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Jeffrey and Jonathan; daughter-in-law, Jaelene; and grandson, Wyeth.

Steve Carlin, game-show producer best-known for The $64,000 Question, died of complications brought on by Alzheimer's disease in Manhattan on Feb. 4. He was 84.

In the 1950s, Carlin served as executive producer of The $64,000 Question, The $64,000 Challenge

and other quiz shows that were later found to be rigged. Carlin was brought before the House Subcommittee on Legislative Oversight, where he hinted but never outright said that sponsors forced him to feed answers to the quiz contestants they liked. In 1960, rigging quiz shows was deemed illegal, and Carlin lost his roster of shows and production company. He subsequently moved to Europe, where he crafted appealing game shows in Sweden, Italy and Britain.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Carlin got his start in radio before moving on to television, where he developed the popular children's show Rootie Kazootie

for NBC. He later went to work for Louis G. Cowan, who owned the production company that came up with The $64,000 Question

and others. When Cowan went to work for CBS, he sold the company to the producers already installed there, including Carlin, who would christen it Entertainment Productions Inc.

Carlin did get to see one of his game shows syndicated in the U.S. after the scandal. A revamped $64,000 Question

began in 1976 as The $128,000 Question.

Prolific television writer Thomas W. Phipps died on Feb. 20 in Southhampton, N.Y. He was 89.

Phipps, who was also a playwright and screenwriter, is credited with having written more than 60 hour-long television plays by 1957.

He is best-known for teaming with Truman Capote for the television adaptation of the suspense play Laura, which aired on ABC.

Phipps's film credits include 1942 Mickey Rooney feature A Yank at Eton.