Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

VITTORIO SUTER, new-business manager, KSWB San Diego, has joined KBCW San Francisco as an account executive.

KELLY BOAN, assistant news director, WHNS Greenville, S.C., has been named news director.

PROGRAMMING

KEN SCHWAB, senior VP of programming, TNT/TBS, has joined Discovery Channel as senior VP of programming.

JOHN COOK, senior director of studio operations, Fox Sports Net/SportSouth, has been named coordinating producer at NBA TV. Alsoat NBA TV, MIKE MILLER, director of sports remote and studio, Fox SportsNet/SportSouth, has been named coordinating director.

ROBERT MCGLARRY, VP of broadcasting business affairs, Major League Baseball, has been named senior VP of programming and business affairs, MLB Network.

CABLE

MATT DERDEYN, corporate treasurer, Mediacom Communications, has joined Charter Communications as VP of corporate finance.

ANTONIO CAMPO DALL'ORTO, managing director for Europe South, MTV Networks International, has been promoted to executive VP of music brands.

MARKETING

RICK SNYDER, VP of creative services, WOFL/WRBW/WOGX Orlando, has been named VP of creative services at Speed.

JOSH GOLSEN, contractor, AvatarLabs, has been named producer at the company.

MEGHAN CLINTON, account executive, Goodman Media, has been promoted to senior account executive. Also at Goodman Media: JESSIE DUPONT, account executive, has been promoted to senior account executive; AMY JAICK, account executive, has been promoted to senior account executive; HAVELOCK NELSON, account executive, has been promoted to senior account executive; and COLLEEN WHITE, assistant account executive, is now account executive.

AMY CAPEN, senior producer, short format division, W!ldBrain Animation Studios, has been promoted to head of commercial and new media production.

JOURNALISM

ROBERT FLORES, anchor, ESPNews, has been promoted to co-host of ESPN's SportsCenter.

DR. HOLLY PHILLIPS, medical correspondent, WCBS New York, has joined CBS News as a medical contributor for The Early Show.

VIVIAN LEE, general assignment reporter, WNBC New York, has been named weekend anchor for NY1.

HEATHER MOORE, weeknight anchor, KTVK Phoenix, has joined KUSI San Diego as a weekday anchor.

ALICIA ROMAN, weekend meteorologist, WIS Columbia, S.C., has joined WISH Indianapolis as a weekend meteorologist.

ANNE STATE, co-anchor for the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, WBBM Chicago, is now also co-anchor for the p.m. news.

JOHN ULZHEIMER, Credit.com, joins CNBC as an on-air contributor to On the Money.

HEATHER MYERS, co-anchor for the 10 p.m. newscast, XETV San Diego, will also be the 11 p.m. anchor at the station.

DEREK RAE, play-by-play soccer announcer, ESPN International, will now also work on British Open coverage.

DANIE TAYLOR, noon and 4 p.m. news producer, KLAS Las Vegas, has joined KPIX San Francisco as noon news producer.

TECHNOLOGY

BERT OFFERS, VP of sales, Canada emerging market, Nortel, has joined Concurrent as VP of sales, Americas and EMEA, On Demand.

MICHELLE LAWRENCE, strategic lead, Pfizer's direct-to-consumer brands at Carat, joins Horizon Interactive as digital group media director.

S. REGINALD WILLIAMS, senior VP of music strategy, MTV Networks, has joined Desi Hits as COO.

JOE WALSH, VP of channel sales, Focus Enhancements, has been appointed VP of sales/media production systems at Solid State Logic. Also at Solid State Logic, SHAUN MCTERNAN, VP of enterprise solutions, Focus Enhancement, has been named product manager, media production systems.

RELATED FIELDS

MARK MASON, director of writer/publisher relations, BMI, has been promoted to senior director of writer/publisher relations. Also at BMI, BRADLEY COLLINS, associate director of writer/publisher relations, has been promoted to director of writer/publisher relations.

RAYMOND PETTIT, VP at MarketShare Partners, has joined the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) as senior VP, research and standards.

