What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010

Broadcast

Rob Gilby, managing director, Disney Channel U.K, Scandinavia and emerging markets, has been promoted to senior VP and managing director, Disney-ABC International Television, Asia-Pacific.

Helen Wynyard, director of sales, WBZ Boston, has been promoted to VP of sales.

Adam Frary, marketing director, WSFA Montgomery, has joined WFIE Evansville as marketing director.

Tyler Kuhlman, account executive, KFTY Santa Rosa, has joined KBCW San Francisco as account executive.

Adam Wilhelm, producer, WGCL Atlanta, has joined WDJT Milwaukee as executive producer.

Mike Stewart, promotion manager, KPRC Houston, has joined KTVT Dallas-Fort Worth as promotion manager.

Jim Richter, VP, The Conus Archive, has been named VP and GM of Hubbard Holdings.

Programming

Carmi Zlotnick, executive VP of creative operations and business development, HBO, has joined IMG as head of global media operations. Also at IMG, John Penney, senior VP of advertising-supported broadband channels, HBO, has been named head of global media strategy.

Ann Lewis Roberts, VP of development, Buena Vista Productions, has been promoted to senior VP of Buena Vista Productions and alternative programming for SoapNet.

Adam Rockmore, VP of marketing and retail, Calphalon, has been named senior VP of marketing, ABC Daytime and SoapNet.

Bart Feder, chairman, The FeedRoom, has joined CNN as senior VP for current programming.

Anthony Cicione, VP of programming and production, The Score, has joined The Fight Network as senior VP of programming and production.

Marc Mondry, director of programming, Rainbow Media's Sportskool, has joined MSG Media as senior coordinating producer, original programming, features and post-production.

David Hillman, senior director of reality programming, Lifetime Networks, has been promoted to VP of reality programming.

Cable

David Levy, president of advertising sales and marketing, Turner Entertainment, has been promoted to president, Turner Broadcasting Sales. Also at Turner, Stuart Snyder, executive VP and COO, Turner Broadcasting's Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media Group, has been promoted to president and COO, Turner Animation, Young Adults & Kids Media.

Keith Woodard, director of commercial sales, Inspiration Networks, is now VP of commercial sales.

Steve Tello, GM, Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, has joined Fox Sports Net Houston as senior VP and GM.

Bob Bel Bruno, national sales manager, TV Guide Network, has joined AMC as VP of advertising sales.

Theresa Chillianis, VP of video product management, Cablevision, has joined Fuse as senior VP of strategy and business operations.

Bill Dorman has joined The Cable Center as director of learning and development.

Marketing

Coby Low, senior VP and director of media resources, RPA Media, has been promoted to senior VP and director of media communications, planning and research. Also at RPA Media: Steve Vye, senior VP and director of media planning, has been promoted to senior VP and director of media communications, planning and new business; Lisa Pilger, VP and associate director of local media, has been promoted to VP and director of local media.

Vinnie O'Toole, senior VP, MTV Networks, has joined Horizon Media as executive VP and CFO.

Alan Amman, executive VP, home entertainment, television and corporate entertainment, mPRm Public Relations, has been promoted to executive VP and COO.

Richard Cooperman, freelance editor, has joined Crush Editorial as editor.

Journalism

Dana Wright, reporter, KCTV Kansas City, has been promoted to anchor.

Minerva Perez, anchor, KTRK Houston, has joined Latino Talk TV as co-host and partner.

Scott Matthews, VPand news director, WNYW New York, has joined CNN as director of programming.