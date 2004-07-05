Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

John Houseman, executive producer, News at Ten, WPIX New York, promoted to assistant news director.

Robin Magyar, director, sales, KPIX San Francisco, promoted to senior VP, sales, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

Jamie Bolton, client support, Nielsen Media Research, Dallas, named director, programming and research, KAUT Oklahoma City.

Cable TV

Joe Gamble, VP/general manager, Comcast, Pittsburgh, promoted to regional VP, Sacramento/Stockton, Calif., region.

Jack Herbert, group VP, finance, Time Warner Cable, Milwaukee, named division president, Time Warner Cable, Milwaukee Division.

Programming

Andrew W. Hobson, executive VP, promoted to senior executive VP/ chief strategic officer, Univision Communications, Los Angeles.

Brett A. Paul, senior VP, business affairs, Warner Brothers Television, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive VP.

At Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md.: Mona Abutaleb, senior VP, global shared services, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, named executive VP, new media and network services; Maureen Smith, co-creator/executive producer, Taweel-Loos and Co. Entertainment, Los Angeles, named executive VP/general manager, Animal Planet.

Kerry Sheldon Hughes, VP, kids advertising sales and marketing, ABC Cable, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

At Showtime Networks: Robert Hayes, VP, new media, New York, promoted to senior VP; Nikki Ferraro, director, special events, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, talent relations and special events.

David Hudson, director, production/production finance, TBS Original Programming, promoted to VP, production, TBS, Los Angeles.

Alix Jaffe, director, current programs, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Susan Dumond, managing consultant, IBM Business Consulting Services, Los Angeles, named VP, human resources, ABC Inc., Burbank, Calif.

Ocean MacAdams, managing editor, promoted to VP, MTV News, MTV Network, New York.

At Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.: LINDA BRAUNS, executive director, business intelligence, to VP, strategic planning; Gery English, consultant, The Sales Fuel Group, Denver, named senior director, brand strategy; Lauren Ruetz, manager, marketing/media buying, promoted to director, media strategy; Matt Emmons, director, advanced video products, Adelphia Communications, Denver, named director, new product strategy; Clif Watkins, director, video product management, Comcast, Denver, named director, affiliate marketing. Matthew de Ganon, president/chief marketing officer, Arcavista Corp., New York, named VP, desktop applications, The Weather Channel Interactive, Atlanta.

James Petretti, VP, television research, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., named VP, advertiser sales research and planning, Sony Pictures Television, New York.

Anthony D'Arrigo, director, sales, Fuse Network, New York, promoted to VP, advertising sales.

Lisa Pulliam, VP, business improvement, TBS, Atlanta, named VP/segment controller, Turner Network Sales and Turner Private Networks, Atlanta.

Debby Schneider, director, network operations, promoted to VP, technical operations, MSG Networks, New York.

Stacey Killian Hagewood, VP, creative, MTV Networks/Country Music Television, New York, appointed executive producer, Gospel Music Channel, Nashville, Tenn.

Journalism

Damon Andrews, main anchor, Fox Sports Net, Chicago, joins KTLA Los Angeles, News at Ten, as sports director/weeknight sports anchor.

Inga Hammond, anchor, Fox Sports, Los Angeles/on-site reporter, USA Sports' PGA Tour coverage, New York, adds evening host, Bravo, 2004 Athens Olympics, New York.

Lester Holt, co-host, weekend Today/anchor, Lester Holt Live, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named host, Athens Olympic coverage.

Liz Claman, co-anchor, Morning Call, Wake Up Call, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., named host, Cover to Cover.

Jackie Johnson, weekday morning weathercaster, WSVN Miami, joins KCAL Los Angeles as 8, 9 and 10 p.m. weeknight weathercaster.

Beatriz Canals, weekday 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. anchor, WSVN Miami, joins WFOR Miami as Monday-Friday anchor.

Gordie Hershiser, weekend, Fox Sports Rocky Mountain, Denver, joins KMGH Denver as sports reporter/fill in anchor.

Allison Alexander, weekend anchor, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., joins WOIO Cleveland as anchor/reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

At Insight Communications: René Wukich, owner/general manager, Activate Solutions Inc., Pensacola, Fla., appointed district VP, Florence, Ky.; Lawrence Collins, VP, engineering division, Time Warner Cable, Liberty, N.Y., appointed VP, customer field operations, Louisville, Ky.

Tracy Dorsey, VP/associate director, Magna Global Entertainment, New York, named managing director, creative affairs, Omnicom Media Group, Full Circle Entertainment, New York.

Mario Granatur, associate creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi Conill Advertising, Torrance, Calif., named creative director, Castells & Asociados, Los Angeles.

Allied Fields

Emily Ashton, director, government relations, BMI, New York, promoted to senior director.

Jason Kramer, assistant general manager, entertainment and media division, Lieberman Research Worldwide, Century City, Calif., named executive VP, research and analysis/general manager, home entertainment, Nielsen NRG, Los Angeles.

Christopher D. Miller, president/chief executive officer, Gammon Media Brokers, Scottsdale, Ariz., appointed secretary, The National Association of Media Brokers, Ellicott City, Md.

Obituary

Showtime Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales And Marketing Jeff Wade

died June 22 of brain cancer. He was 58.

Wade began his career at Showtime in 1981 as south central regional director and subsequently served as senior vice president, zone general manager, and eastern zone vice president, sales and affiliate marketing.

Under his direction, Showtime Networks launched its "Unlimited" portfolio. He persuaded Showtime to have sales staffers "live in market," placing them closer to customers.

Wade also served on the board of the Sundance Channel, where he worked with its staff to support distribution. He was a member and supporter of Cable Positive, NAMIC and Women in Cable and Telecommunications.

Wade is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and daughters Jessica and Brandie.