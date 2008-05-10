What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable



E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010



BROADCAST

EVAN PAPPAS, general sales manager, KVOA Tucson, has joined KSBY Santa Barbara as president and general manager.

STEPHEN SEGALLER, director of news and public affairs, WNET New York, has been promoted to VP and director of national production. Also at WNET New York: JOSHUA NATHAN, general counsel and secretary, has been promoted to VP of business affairs and strategic initiatives; KENNETH DEVINE, VP and chief technology officer, has been promoted to VP of media operations and chief information officer; ROSLYN DAVIS, director of production services, is now managing director of media operations; KELLIE SPECTER, director of corporate and media relations, has been promoted to director of communications; and RICK THOMPSON, director of advertising, has been promoted to director of promotion and advertising.

JAY CHREPTA, evening producer, KAAL Austin, Minn., has joined KMSP Eden Prairie, Minn., as morning producer.

CHANDLER BIGELOW, VP and treasurer, Tribune Co., has been promoted to CFO.

PROGRAMMING

GENA MCCARTHY, VP of development and production, WE TV, has joined Discovery Channel as VP of development and current programming. Also at Discovery Channel, LIZ BRACH, VP of creative content, has been promoted to VP of production.

GREG NELSON, director of media operations, Faith & Values Media, has been promoted to director of television and new media.

CABLE

MELINDA MCLAUGHLIN, VP of research, A&E Television Networks, has been promoted to senior VP of insights and marketing solutions. Also at A&E Television Networks: DON ROBERT, VP of consumer insight, has been named VP of corporate research and consumer insight; MARCELA TABARES, VP of ad sales research, MTV, has been named VP of ad sales research; CHRIS LENGE has been named VP of sales strategy; and DEBBY TARNOK, director of marketing, has been promoted to senior director of ad sales marketing.

C. STEPHEN BACKSTROM, VP of taxation, Comcast, has been promoted to senior VP of taxation; KAMAL DUA, VP, has been promoted to senior VP and general auditor.

JEFF WARNER, director of information systems, Insight Communications, has been promoted to VP of information systems.

CASEY PATTERSON, senior VP of talent development and casting, Spike TV, has been promoted to senior VP of event production and talent development.

BURKE MAGNUS, VP and GM, ESPNU, has been promoted to ESPN senior VP of college sports programming.

MARKETING

PETER FITTON, director of new business development, MTV Networks Digital, has joined the Disney Media Advertising Sales and Marketing Group as VP of international sales.

STUART ESPY, account executive, Continental Television Sales, has been promoted to sales manager. Also at Continental Television Sales, CHRIS JOYCE, account executive, has been promoted to sales manager.

KAREN WATSON, senior VP of communications, Nielsen Media Research, has been promoted to chief communications officer and senior VP of global communications, The Nielsen Co.

PAM KULIK has joined Bender/Helper Impact as VP of corporate entertainment and entertainment technologies groups.

SUSAN SCHROEDER, manager, AMCI, has joined MSG Media as VP of marketing partnerships and client services.

JOURNALISM

TINA CERVASIO, field reporter, NESN, has joined MSG Network as a host/reporter.

JEREMY HUBBARD, correspondent, ABC NewsOne, has been named co-anchor, World News Now and America This Morning.

TECHNOLOGY

KIM TEMPLEMAN-HOLMES, VP and GM, Harman Pro North America, has joined Wohler Technologies as VP of sales and marketing.

ANNE SCHELLE, partner, Actium Advisors, has joined the Open Mobile Video Coalition as executive director.

MARK DEVINS, global director of digital media broadcast, Quantum Corp., has joined Ascent Media Systems & Technology Services as director of business development.

BRYAN COMLEY has joined EditShare Europe as new business development executive.

RELATED FIELDS

CLAUDETTE SHAND, consultant, Jive Records, has joined BMI as promotions director. Also at BMI, MYLES LEWIS, senior director, writer/publisher relations, has been promoted to executive director.