Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (email: palleyne@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, N.Y., 10010).

Broadcast TV

Larry Audas,

news director, WLTX(TV) Columbia, S.C., named president/GM, KTHV(TV) Little Rock, Ark.

Damon Bryant,

director, advertising and promotion, WBBM-TV Chicago, named VP/creative services director, WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo.

James Aronow,

local sales manager, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, promoted to director, sales.

Bruce Erik Brauer, design consultant, WNBC(TV) New York, promoted to design director.

At KDFW(TV)/KDFI(TV) Dallas: Jeff Gurley, national sales manager, and Don Adams, co-local sales manager, KTVT(TV) Fort Worth, Texas, named co-local sales managers.

At KING-TV/KONG-TV Seattle: Nadene Stauffer, sales manager, KSTW(TV) Seattle, joins as account executive; Jim Joly, account executive, KONG-TV, promoted to national sales manager; Gary Pazoff, director, sales, Leigh Stowell and Co., Bainbridge Island, Wash., joins as account executive.

Mel Tynan, retired chief engineer, KTVL(TV) Medford, Ore., received the Broadcasters Heritage Award from the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

Cable TV

John Delviscio, GM, Comcast's New Jersey and Plainfield systems, named VP/GM, Northern New Jersey systems.

Programming

At MTV: Tom Calderone, senior VP, music and talent programming, MTV and MTV2, New York, promoted to executive VP; Lois Curren, senior VP, series and movie development, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to executive VP; John Miller, senior VP, series and animation, Santa Monica, promoted to executive VP; Dave Sirulnik, executive VP, news and production, New York, adds MTV2 and MTV.com to his duties.

Martin Wragg, director, East Coast sales, MGM Home Entertainment Group, New York, promoted to VP, sales, Canada, based in Toronto.

Waldo Cabrera, creative director, 4Kids Entertainment, New York, promoted to VP, 4Kids Home Video.

Joy Tashjian, founder, Joy Tashjian Marketing Group, adds VP, worldwide sales and marketing, Mainframe Entertainment, Los Angeles, to her duties.

Gary Considine, executive producer/director, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Calif., Los Angeles, joins Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, as executive producer, 54321.

Andre Mendes, COO, Pluvita Corp., Bethesda, Md., joins PBS, Alexandria, Va., as chief technology integration officer.

Caroline Castell, account executive, USA Today, Atlanta, joins Hallmark Channel, Atlanta, in the same capacity.

Tanya Mitchell Lentz, account executive, Fox Sports Net, New York, named local account executive, New England Sports Network, Boston.

Journalism

R. Paul Fry, president/GM, NorthWest Cable News, Seattle, named president/GM, KGW(TV) Portland, Ore.

Mike Fitzsimmons, executive producer, weekday evening newscasts, WNBC(TV) New York, promoted to assistant news director.

Larry Perret, news director, KCOP(TV) Los Angeles, joins Frank N. Magid Associates, Los Angeles, as senior consultant.

Saint Bryan, segment producer, Evening Magazine

, KING-TV Seattle, promoted to reporter.

Veronica de la Cruz, anchor/reporter, morning newscast, KYMA(TV) Yuma, Ariz., adds mid-day show.

At KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.: Steve Chamraz, general assignment reporter, KGO-TV San Francisco, joins as investigative reporter; Marianne Krist, investigative producer, WINK-TV Fort Myers, Fla., joins in the same capacity.

Natalie Tysdal, freelance reporter, KTVT(TV) Dallas, joins KWGN-TV Denver, as morning anchor/reporter.

Noelle Walker, reporter, WCCO-TV Minneapolis, promoted to morning co-anchor.

Heather Pick, main anchor, WREX-TV Rockford, Ill., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as morning co-anchor.

Scott Wickersham, main anchor, WSYM-TV Lansing, Mich., joins WIVB-TV Buffalo, N.Y., as morning anchor.

Kristin Hill,

investigative reporter, WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., joins KNXV-TV Phoenix in the same capacity.

Craig Fiegener,

consumer/live reporter, KFSN-TV Fresno, Calif., joins KCBS-TV/KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, as reporter.

Dana Wright,

weekend anchor, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., promoted to weekday anchor/reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Marc Newman, associate VP, MediaLink Worldwide, Dallas, joins MultiVu, Dallas, as divisional VP.

Greg Schaffer, VP/station manager, WCBS-TV New York, named COO, National Cable Communications, New York.

Susan Hecht ,

account executive, Paramount Advertiser Sales, New York, promoted to VP/Eastern sales manager.

Radio

Jon Robbins,

operations manager, Clear Channel Radio, Charleston, S.C., cluster, promoted to regional VP, programming.

Christopher Gould ,

national marketing manager, Fairwest Direct, San Diego, joins Salem Communications, Tampa, Fla., as GM, Tampa station cluster.

Technology

Jay S. Martin ,

television antenna product manager/senior director, marketing, Dielectric Communications, Raymond, Maine, promoted to vice president, TV product management.

John Utley, senior launch project manager, Internet Broadcasting Systems, Charlotte, N.C., joins Teltrax, Charlotte, as VP, U.S. business development.

Marc Aldrich, director, U.S. cable field sales and engineering, Cisco Systems, Franklin, Mass., joins Narad Networks, Westford, Mass., as VP, North American sales.

Correction

Tim Perry

has been named GM, KSBY(TV) Santa Barbara, Calif., not Jason Elkin as incorrectly reported in the Oct. 28 issue.

Obituary

John Angelides, former news director for KMOX(AM) St. Louis, died on Nov. 8 following complications from a heart attack. He was 65.

In 1974, a beat reporter and night city editor for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, Angelides moved to KMOX(AM) as news director, a post he held until establishing his own public-relations firm in 1995.

During his tenure at KMOX, the station received several awards, including three Peabodys.