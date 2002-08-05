Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Verdell Christophersen,

creative director, Androvett Media and Marketing, Dallas, Texas, named creative services director, KYW-TV and WPSG(TV) Philadelphia.

Wendy Kaiser,

creative services director, WPIX(TV) New York, joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia, in the same capacity.

Brian Hannan,

VP, finance, WNAB(TV) Nashville, Tenn., named joins WNYW(TV) New York as director, finance.

Tami Kennedy,

producer, Made in Maine, and project director, HOME

and Road Diaries, Maine Public Broadcasting, Lewiston, promoted to director, cultural programming and audience development.

At WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass.: Robert Burns,

account executive, promoted to national sales manager; Kristen Reilly, account executive, promoted to regional sales manager.

Programming

Hilary Estey McLoughlin,

senior VP, programming and development, Telepictures Productions, New York, promoted to executive VP/GM.

Edward Swindler,

VP, daypart forecasting, NBC and MSNBC, New York, promoted to senior VP, NBC sales strategy, planning and pricing.

Jeannie Kedas,

VP, communications, MTV: Music Television, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Alina Falcón,

senior VP/director, news division, Univision Television Network, Miami, named senior VP/operating manager, TeleFutura Network, Miami.

Lisa Coghlan,

sales director, YES Network, New York, promoted to senior VP/general sales manager, media services.

Randy B. Brown,

president, North America, Media Access Technologies, Chicago, named senior VP, distribution, The Tennis Channel, Los Angeles.

Ken Olshansky,

senior VP, creative affairs, TV Loonland-Sunbow Entertainment, New York, named senior VP, television programming, Scholastic Entertainment, New York.

Dennis C. Farrell,

senior VP, finance, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, finance and operations, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Marisol Oller,

account executive, Univision, Los Angeles, joins Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif., as VP, sales.

Tom Nikol,

senior art director/creative director, CBS and TNT accounts respectively, BD Fox & Friends Advertising, Los Angeles, named VP/creative director, Columbia TriStar Domestic Television.

At Turner Classic Movies: Laura Galietta,

director, interactive marketing, New York, promoted to VP, strategic partnerships and promotions; Tanya Conventry-Strader,

director, marketing, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Jennifer Lee-Temple,

design director, Picture Mill, Los Angeles, named art director, worldwide video design group, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles.

At WE: Women's Entertainment, Jericho, New York: Kathie Farrell,

staff producer, NBC Sports, New York, joins as director, studio operations; Ilene Richardson, head, Rain 33 Productions, New York, joins as director, production; Staci Sarkin,

coordinating producer, Oxygen Media, New York, joins as manager, production; Barney J. Schmidt,

editor, Columbia TriStar's Shipmates, New York, joins as editor/producer; Megan Wilson,

associate producer, Oxygen Sports, New York, joins as writer/researcher.

Radio

Jacques Tortoroli,

CFO, Scient Inc., New York, joins Infinity Broadcasting, New York, in the same capacity.

Keith Olbermann,

host, Speaking of Sports

and Speaking of Everything,

will join the lineup on WABC New Radio, New York.

Journalism

Brian Bolter,

weekend reporter, WTTG(TV) Washington, named co-anchor, 10 p.m. and afternoon newscast.

Ryan James,

Internet content manager, KFSM-TV Fort Smith, Ark., named assistant news director, KAIT-TV Jonesboro, Ark.

Kevin Frazier,

anchor/reporter, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, joins ESPN, Bristol, Conn., as NBA studio host and SportsCenter anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

William H. Mitchell,

CFO, Tall Systems Corp., Lebanon, N.H., joins MaxWorldwide Inc., New York, in the same capacity.

Lawrence Greifer,

VP, entertainment marketing, Schieffelin & Somerset, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Jay Zeitchik,

former VP, director, sales, Katz American Television, New York, joins Millennium Sales & Marketing, Chicago, as VP/director, sales.

Technology

Michael Collette,

senior VP, marketing and business development, Open TV, Mountain View, Calif., joins Ucentric Systems, Maynard, Mass., as CEO.

Dr. Sanjaya Addanki,

CEO, CityReach International, London, U.K., joins Omnibus Systems, Stanford-on-Soar, U.K., as new group CEO.

Dean Rockwell,

VP/GM, headend systems division, Scientific-Atlanta, Atlanta, named VP/GM, media networks.

Correction

Jayne Wallace

has been named national communications director for American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.