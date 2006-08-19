Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Dennis Wharton, senior VP, corporate communications, NAB, promoted to executive VP, media relations.

Mark Hale, VP, technology operations, The E. W. Scripps Co., Cincinnati, promoted to senior VP, technology operations.

At CBS Television Stations' New England triopoly, WBZ Boston/WSBK Boston/WLWC Providence, R.I.: Wendy McMahon, director, creative services, WCCO Minneapolis/St. Paul, named director, creative services; Justin Draper, controller, WBBM Chicago, named controller; Ron Damron, controller of the triopoly, replaces Draper at WBBM.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Robert Carter, division VP, Southeast division, Charter Communications, Atlanta, named to the newly created role of VP, commercial sales, Southern division, Atlanta; Jeff Austin, VP, planning and strategy, national engineering and operations, Philadelphia, named regional VP, engineering, Coastal region, Charleston, S.C.

Programming

Bruce Seidel, director, program planning and acquisitions, Food Network, New York, upped to senior VP, program planning and special productions.

Matthew McAlpin, director, program scheduling, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, strategic programming and scheduling, Fuse, New York.

Journalism

Keith Jones, former Philadelphia Flyer/hockey analyst, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, joins the Flyers broadcast team.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Leda Ceccarelli, marketing manager, Emusica Entertainment Group, Miami, joins Goodman Media International Inc. as a senior account executive, New York.

At Attik: Michele Morris, freelance producer, named senior producer, Los Angeles; Ron Lim, senior art director, Foote, Cone & Belding, San Francisco, named to the new role of associate creative director, San Francisco.

Technology

Shawn Maynard, director, operations, Southeast hub, NBC, named VP/general manager, Florical Systems, Gainesville, Fla.