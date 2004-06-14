Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

At Katz Television Group: Mike Lum, sales manager, New York, named VP/sales manager; Rick Sax, sales manager, Los Angeles, named VP/sales manager.

At KCNC Denver: Angie Kucharski

promoted from news director to station manager/VP, news; Tim Wieland

promoted from assistant news director to news director.

At KPIX San Francisco: Angie Sheets, producer, promoted to executive producer, mornings; Yvonne C. De Sena, account executive, KDYA(AM) Vallejo, Calif., named account executive, new business development, KPIX/KBHK; Arlene Cahill, account executive, MMT Sales, New York, to account executive, KBHK San Francisco.

Bruno Cohen, executive VP, business news, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., named VP/general manager, KMAX Sacramento, Calif.

J.C. Lowe, local sales manager, KXAN Austin, Texas, named local sales manager, KAUT Oklahoma City.

Jenny Collins, general sales manager, WRBL Columbus, Ga., named general sales manager, WFXL Albany, Ga.

Cable TV

At Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: John Bier, senior VP, also named treasurer; Elizabeth Dolce, VP, also promoted to assistant treasurer; Ray Andersen, senior VP/controller, will also serve as acting principal accounting officer.

At Comcast Cable: Kavita Vazirani, senior director, marketing media services, Philadelphia, promoted to VP; Pete Kieltyka, senior director, finance, Chicago region, named VP, finance, Southfield, Mich.

At Cox Communications: Bruce Carter, VP, human resources, National Distributing Co., Atlanta, appointed VP, human resources, Phoenix; Michael Petty, VP, customer operations, Genuity, Boston, named VP, Arizona field operations, Phoenix; Andres Martinez, worldwide director, film, Eastman Kodak, Atlanta, named VP, marketing, New Orleans; Monica Contreras, president, Nexo Communication, Tucson, Ariz., named director, government and public affairs for Southern Arizona, Tucson.

Programming

John W. Jones, legal counsel, TV One, Lanham, Md., named senior VP/ general counsel and corporate secretary.

Katie Miles-Ley, executive director, human resources and organizational development, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., named VP.

At NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Craig Plestis, VP, alternative programs, promoted to senior VP, alternative programs and development; Sunithra "Sumi" Barry, director, program research, promoted to senior VP, West Coast program research.

Phil Fairclough, VP, production, The Discovery Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named senior VP, production.

Ian Valentine, senior VP, programming, Sci Fi Channel, Los Angeles, named senior VP, programming, GSN.

Scott Langerman, VP, new business initiatives, BBC America, Bethesda, Md., named VP, business development, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda.

Genia Edelman, regional director, affiliate sales and marketing, Discovery Networks, Charlotte, N.C., named VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta.

At WWE, Stamford, Conn.: Steven Lazas, television division, named director, broadcast operations; Shannon Skemp, director, digital media business development, named director, business operations and development; Jill Andrews, director, affiliate marketing, Comedy Central, New York, named director, affiliate marketing; Steven Finkelstein, producer, WWE home video, named producer, WWE 24/7.

Mindy Brown, director, advertising sales, G4, Los Angeles, named executive director, global advertising sales, international networks, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif.

Celeste Mitchell, editorial director, editorial and programming, Studio One Networks, New York, named general director.

Leslie Zeller Schwartz, VP, Goodman Media International, New York, named director, media relations, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J.

Gregory Roth, deputy director, content and marketing, The Associated Press, New York, named director, communications, information and media services segment, The McGraw-Hill Companies, New York.

Journalism

Evan Haiman, owner, Baker Street Productions, Wayne, N.J., named executive producer, music and entertainment programming, HDNet, Dallas/Denver.

Marysol Castro, general assignment reporter, WPIX New York, named feature correspondent, weekend edition, Good Morning America, ABC, New York. Drew Griffin, investigative reporter, KCBS Los Angeles, joins CNN, Atlanta, as anchor and correspondent, investigative unit.

Sean McLaughlin, chief meteorologist, anchor, and general assignment reporter, KPNX Phoenix, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as weather anchor and weather reporter for the Sunday edition of Weekend Today

beginning in July.

Jeffrey Marasca, weekend meteorologist, KRGV Weslaco, Texas, named meteorologist, The Weekend Edition, KCEN Temple, Texas.

Aaron Lee Fineman, freelance photojournalist, New York Times, New York, joins ZUMA Press, Laguna Beach, Calif., in the same capacity.

Allied Fields

R. Wayne Jackson, senior partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, New York, named global leader, entertainment and media practice.