Fates & fortunes

Broadcast TV
At KBHK/KPIX San Francisco: Steve Poitras,
director, marketing and creative services, named station manager, KBHK San
Francisco; Dan Rosenheim, director, news, KPIX San
Francisco, named VP.
Bill Cummings, news director, WOWK
Huntington, W.Va., named news director, WFIE Evansville, Ind.
Migdalia Figueroa, producer,
Cristina Show, Univision Network, South
Florida, joins Telemundo 51 as news director.
Justin Antoniotti, executive news producer,
KPRC Houston, named assistant news director, WISN Milwaukee.
Kaci Bloemers, national account manager, WFLX
West Palm Beach, Fla., named local sales manager, WTVX Fort Pierce, Fla.
Cable TV
Promotions at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Veenod
Kurup, project manager, to VP, data product services;
Guy McCormick, VP, technical operations and new media,
Cox Media, to executive director, operations engineering; Blake
James, senior manager, interface support, to director, IT
applications, product and interface support; Meredith
Snyder, manager, IT customer care and implementation, to director,
IT customer care, implementation and training; Rich
Mazurek, senior data product manager, to director, Web strategy,
Cox Business Services.
Tom Roddy, WBZ and WSBK Boston, named
national sales manager, New England Cable News, Boston.
Programming
Brenda Freeman, VP, affiliate marketing,
entertainment group, MTV Networks, New York, joins VH1, New York, as VP,
consumer marketing.
At Sony Pictures Television: Stuart
Zimmerman, VP, advertiser sales, New York, promoted to senior VP;
Doug Frederick, account executive, New York,
advertiser sales, named VP.
At NBC Universal Television Studio, Burbank, Calif.: Craig
Kurland, director, business affairs, promoted to VP;
Philip Matthys, counsel, legal affairs, named
director, business affairs.
Matthew Gaven, executive producer,
Your Face or Mine, MTV, joins Merv Griffin
Entertainment, Beverly Hills, Calif., as VP, television development.
At Court TV, New York: Tim Sullivan, VP,
daytime programming, upped to senior VP; Heather
Curatolo, director, direct response and paid programming
advertising sales, promoted to VP; Wendy Whitman,
executive producer, named senior executive producer.
Stephen Macias, entertainment media director,
Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, Los Angeles, named VP, publicity,
here! Network, Los Angeles.
Michael Chan, operations manager, NY1 News,
New York, promoted to director of operations.
At Rainbow Media, New York: Todd Green, VP,
national accounts and affiliate marketing, named senior VP, affiliate
marketing; Judi Lopez, VP, Eastern and Western
regions, appointed senior VP, Eastern region, network sales.
Journalism
Amanda Hencmann, associate producer,
Evening Magazine, KPIX San Francisco, to
producer.
Mary Stoker Smith, anchor/reporter and host,
WTVO Rockford, Ill., joins News at Ten, WPHL
Philadelphia, as weeknight co-anchor.
Joe Vazquez, reporter and anchor, WCAU
Philadelphia, joins KPIX San Francisco Eyewitness
News as reporter.
Radio
Dan Yukelson, senior VP/chief financial
officer, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP/chief
financial officer.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
At Pryor & Associates LLC, Los Angeles: Kristien
Brada-Thompson, manager, public relations, TokyoPop, Los Angeles,
named VP, publicity; Theo Dumont, account associate,
promoted to account manager.
Technology
At Entone Technologies: Tom Priore, manager,
engineering, Comcast Washington/Northern Virginia region, appointed senior
field engineer, North America, San Mateo, Calif.; Terry
Birch, technical sales engineer, Evertz Microsystems, Burlington,
Ontario, appointed senior field engineer, EMEA, United Kingdom.
Bob Landingham, regional sales manager,
Videotek, Pottstown, Pa., promoted to VP, Americas sales.
Allied Fields
At Nickelodeon and Viacom consumer products, New York: Jim
Davey, VP, toys and marketing, consumer products, named senior VP,
global consumer products marketing and planning; Tanya
Haider, VP, strategy and business development, Nickelodeon
networks, appointed VP, Nickelodeon and Viacom International consumer products;
Sherice Guillory-Torres, VP, packaged goods, home and
gift, named VP, hard goods, Nickelodeon and Viacom consumer products;
Harald (Hal) Snik, VP, apparel, accessories,
stationery, activities and social expressions, becomes VP, soft goods.
Steve Hendricks, president/CEO, Virgin
Digital Studios, Hollywood, Calif., joins Post Logic Studios, Hollywood,
Calif., as president and CEO.
Alan Blaustein, CEO of Flexplay Technologies
Inc., New York, joins Sucherman Consulting Group, New York, as senior
consultant.
