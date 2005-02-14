Fates & fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail:

meclarke@ reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360

Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

At KBHK/KPIX San Francisco: Steve Poitras,

director, marketing and creative services, named station manager, KBHK San

Francisco; Dan Rosenheim, director, news, KPIX San

Francisco, named VP.

Bill Cummings, news director, WOWK

Huntington, W.Va., named news director, WFIE Evansville, Ind.

Migdalia Figueroa, producer,

Cristina Show, Univision Network, South

Florida, joins Telemundo 51 as news director.

Justin Antoniotti, executive news producer,

KPRC Houston, named assistant news director, WISN Milwaukee.

Kaci Bloemers, national account manager, WFLX

West Palm Beach, Fla., named local sales manager, WTVX Fort Pierce, Fla.

Cable TV

Promotions at Cox Communications, Atlanta: Veenod

Kurup, project manager, to VP, data product services;

Guy McCormick, VP, technical operations and new media,

Cox Media, to executive director, operations engineering; Blake

James, senior manager, interface support, to director, IT

applications, product and interface support; Meredith

Snyder, manager, IT customer care and implementation, to director,

IT customer care, implementation and training; Rich

Mazurek, senior data product manager, to director, Web strategy,

Cox Business Services.

Tom Roddy, WBZ and WSBK Boston, named

national sales manager, New England Cable News, Boston.

Programming

Brenda Freeman, VP, affiliate marketing,

entertainment group, MTV Networks, New York, joins VH1, New York, as VP,

consumer marketing.

At Sony Pictures Television: Stuart

Zimmerman, VP, advertiser sales, New York, promoted to senior VP;

Doug Frederick, account executive, New York,

advertiser sales, named VP.

At NBC Universal Television Studio, Burbank, Calif.: Craig

Kurland, director, business affairs, promoted to VP;

Philip Matthys, counsel, legal affairs, named

director, business affairs.

Matthew Gaven, executive producer,

Your Face or Mine, MTV, joins Merv Griffin

Entertainment, Beverly Hills, Calif., as VP, television development.

At Court TV, New York: Tim Sullivan, VP,

daytime programming, upped to senior VP; Heather

Curatolo, director, direct response and paid programming

advertising sales, promoted to VP; Wendy Whitman,

executive producer, named senior executive producer.

Stephen Macias, entertainment media director,

Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, Los Angeles, named VP, publicity,

here! Network, Los Angeles.

Michael Chan, operations manager, NY1 News,

New York, promoted to director of operations.

At Rainbow Media, New York: Todd Green, VP,

national accounts and affiliate marketing, named senior VP, affiliate

marketing; Judi Lopez, VP, Eastern and Western

regions, appointed senior VP, Eastern region, network sales.

Journalism

Amanda Hencmann, associate producer,

Evening Magazine, KPIX San Francisco, to

producer.

Mary Stoker Smith, anchor/reporter and host,

WTVO Rockford, Ill., joins News at Ten, WPHL

Philadelphia, as weeknight co-anchor.

Joe Vazquez, reporter and anchor, WCAU

Philadelphia, joins KPIX San Francisco Eyewitness

News as reporter.

Radio

Dan Yukelson, senior VP/chief financial

officer, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP/chief

financial officer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Pryor & Associates LLC, Los Angeles: Kristien

Brada-Thompson, manager, public relations, TokyoPop, Los Angeles,

named VP, publicity; Theo Dumont, account associate,

promoted to account manager.

Technology

At Entone Technologies: Tom Priore, manager,

engineering, Comcast Washington/Northern Virginia region, appointed senior

field engineer, North America, San Mateo, Calif.; Terry

Birch, technical sales engineer, Evertz Microsystems, Burlington,

Ontario, appointed senior field engineer, EMEA, United Kingdom.

Bob Landingham, regional sales manager,

Videotek, Pottstown, Pa., promoted to VP, Americas sales.

Allied Fields

At Nickelodeon and Viacom consumer products, New York: Jim

Davey, VP, toys and marketing, consumer products, named senior VP,

global consumer products marketing and planning; Tanya

Haider, VP, strategy and business development, Nickelodeon

networks, appointed VP, Nickelodeon and Viacom International consumer products;

Sherice Guillory-Torres, VP, packaged goods, home and

gift, named VP, hard goods, Nickelodeon and Viacom consumer products;

Harald (Hal) Snik, VP, apparel, accessories,

stationery, activities and social expressions, becomes VP, soft goods.

Steve Hendricks, president/CEO, Virgin

Digital Studios, Hollywood, Calif., joins Post Logic Studios, Hollywood,

Calif., as president and CEO.

Alan Blaustein, CEO of Flexplay Technologies

Inc., New York, joins Sucherman Consulting Group, New York, as senior

consultant.