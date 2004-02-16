Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Paul Greeley, creative services director, WWL New Orleans, appointed VP, marketing and promotions, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Irving, Texas.

Michael C. McCarthy, VP, sales, Telemundo, KVEA Corona, Calif./ KWHY Los Angeles, named VP, sales KNBC Los Angeles.

Cable TV

Jim Corno, general manager, Fox Sports Net Chicago, named senior VP/general manager, Comcast Sports-Net, Chicago, effective March 1.

Michael Snyder, VP, marketing and sales, Eastern division, Comcast Cable, Oaks, Pa., promoted to senior VP.

Marge Jackson, director, marketing, Comcast, Pompano Beach, Fla., appointed area marketing director, central New Jersey, Comcast Cable, Eatontown, N.J.

Michael Casillo, interim area VP, named area VP, Comcast Cable, Detroit east area, Sterling Heights, Mich.; Kevin Just, director, online operations, Southfield, Mich., named implementation manager, business services team, Midwest division, Southfield.

Maureen C. Quilter, public relations manager, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, named communications manager, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia region.

Programming

Marty Nealon, executive VP, merchandising, HSN, Tampa, Fla., promoted to president.

Sydney Suissa, VP, documentary development, Barna-Alper Productions, Toronto, named executive VP, content, National Geographic Channels International headquarters, Washington.

Joseph Keefe, project manager, CN8 Creative Services, The Comcast Network, Oaks, Pa., promoted to creative director, on-air promotions, CN8, Oaks, Pa.

Edward R. Leon, supervising producer, The Other Half, Los Angeles, joins Sí TV, Los Angles, as VP, production/executive producer.

At TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles: Scott Woodward, executive producer, E!, Los Angeles, named VP, production; Mark Phillips, owner, Mark Phillips Philms & Telephision Inc., Los Angeles, named executive producer; Eddie Delbridge, showrunner, Playboy TV, Los Angeles, named supervising producer; and Natalia Garcia, producer, MTV, Los Angeles, named supervising producer.

Alice Cahn, managing director, interactive media for children, The Markle Foundation, New York, named VP, development, Cartoon Network, New York.

At Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia: Tom Stathakes, VP, programming, promoted to VP, programming/ senior executive producer; Bob Ayars, VP, programming and production, PRISM/SportsChannel, Philadelphia, named VP, technical operations; Jeff Porter, graduate, Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y., named marketing production coordinator.

Lianne Siegel Shattuck, director, current programming, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At OLN, Stamford, Conn.: Brian J. Williams, VP, executive producer, TWI, New York, joined as VP, series production; Timothy Dempsey, manager/director/VP, audience research, Fox Broadcasting Co., New York/Los Angeles, joined as VP, research; Michael Magnotta, creative director, on-air promotion and marketing, Bravo Network, New York, joined as VP, creative director.

Jack Keane, four star general (retired) and former chief operating officer, U.S. Army, joins ABC News, Washington, as a consultant.

Journalism

At Bay 9 News, Tampa Bay, Fla.: Diane Kacmarik, meteorologist, WTSP St. Petersburg, Fla., joins the forecast team; Grant Greenberg, reporter/anchor, WBNG Binghamton, N.Y., joins as reporter, Bay News 9 Manatee County; LaShawnda Parrish, assignment editor, WSB Atlanta, joins as assignment planner; Carleth Keys, weekend anchor and reporter, Bay News 9 en español, promoted to managing editor/main weekday anchor.

Mike Bettes, chief meteorologist, WLOS Asheville, N.C., joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as on-camera meteorologist/Evening Edition

weekend nights.

Matt Besterman, producer, NY1 News, New York, promoted to executive producer.

Shannon Brinias, weekend morning anchor/weekday reporter, KMGH Denver, appointed weekday reporter, Eyewitness News, KIRO Seattle.

Rafael Romo, weekend anchor/ lead reporter, WGBO Joliet, Ill., named general assignment reporter, WBBM Chicago effective March 4.

Radio

Dave Dillon, program director, WPCH(FM) Atlanta, named program director, KOSI(FM) Denver.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Roger Weaver, VP, sales and marketing, ECampus.com, Lexington, Ky., joined Viamedia as general manager, Detroit market, Detroit, Mich.

Chris Turner, portfolio director, Zone Vision, London, appointed director, brand strategy, TAG, London.

Jennifer Dargan, senior consultant, Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., named senior account director, Goodman Media International Inc., Washington.