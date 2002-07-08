Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Ginger Zumaeta,

VP, creative services, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago, in the same capacity.

Jim Ottolin,

director, sales, WKEF(TV) and WRGT-TV Dayton, Ohio, named GM, WDKY-TV Danville, Ky.

Chris Neuman, manager, engineering operations, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, promoted to director, broadcast operations and engineering.

Cable TV

Hank Oster,

executive VP and GM, Adlink, Los Angeles, joins Comcast Cable Communications, New York, as senior VP/managing director, sales.

Lorilynn Failor,

business development manager, Mid-South region, Charter Communications, Nashville, Tenn., named director, Charter Business Networks, Western region, Long Beach, Calif.

At Comcast Cable Communications: Fidel Edwards,

director, New York City operations, Cablevision, joins as VP, customer care, New Castle, Del.; Lisa Eki Akhionbare,

finance analyst, Washington Metro/Virginia region, named business operations manager, Washington.

Programming

David Martin,

head, Fox Television, Sydney, Australia, named executive VP, alternative productions, Los Angeles.

At QVC, West Chester, Pa.: Paul Callaro,

VP, jewelry merchandising, named VP, homestyle; Karen Fitzgerald,

VP, fine jewelry and watches, Macy's East, New York, joins as VP, jewelry merchandising.

At Turner Sports, Atlanta: Steve Raab,

VP, marketing and programming, TBS,

promoted to senior VP; Jeff Gregor,

VP, marketing and programming, TNT, promoted to senior VP; Jeff Behnke,

senior producer, named VP, production and coordinating producer; Jeff Ogan,

director, promoted to senior director, production services; Tom Sahara,

director, promoted to senior director, IT and remote services; Greg Ford,

manager, named senior manager, IT.

Lori B. LeBas,

director, affiliate sales development and operations, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., promoted to VP, affiliate operations and planning.

Joanne Engels-Welsh,

account executive, ESPN, Detroit, named VP, national sales, ESPN ABC Sports, Detroit.

At the Tennis Channel, Los Angeles: John T. Brady,

Jaybe Enterprises, Los Angeles, joins as executive VP/ CFO/secretary; Bruce Rider,

senior VP, programming, Disney TeleVentures, Burbank, Calif., joins as executive VP, programming and marketing.

Tim Ivy, sales operations manager, Southwest region, Fox Cable Networks, Irving, Texas, joins Sunshine Network, Orlando, Fla., as finance director.

At The John Walsh Show, New York: Andy Barsh,

director, Iyanla, Buena Vista Television, New York, joins in the same capacity; Alexandra Jewett,

supervising producer, The Ananda Lewis Show, King World Productions, New York, joins as executive producer.

Jeff Cohen,

founder, Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, New York, joins MSNBC, New York, as commentator and senior producer, Donahue.

Media

Ralph M. Oakley,

COO, broadcast division/VP, Quincy Newspapers, Inc., Quincy Ill., named VP/COO of the company.

Journalism

Curtis Vogel,

fill-in producer/ writer, WMAQ-TV Chicago, named executive producer, weekday morning newscasts.

At WFAA-TV Dallas: Sarah Garza,

producer, 10 p.m. newscast, promoted to executive producer, early morning news; Michael Hill,

sports anchor, Fox Sports Network, New York, joins as weekend sports anchor.

Julie Vallese,

consumer editor, CNN, Atlanta, named consumer correspondent.

Arielle Riposta,

reporter, Metro Traffic & Weather/ News 12 Networks, New York, named weekend anchor/reporter and producer, WACH(TV) Columbia, S.C.

Ken Stinson,

reporter, KPRC-TV Houston, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia as general assignment reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Peter Bemis,

creative head/ CEO, agency Frankfurt Balkind West, to head the agency, rechristened Bemis Balkind, Los Angeles.

Dale Lanier,

VP, marketing and special projects, UPN, Los Angeles, joins Colby & Partners, Los Angeles, as executive producer, entertainment division.

Technology

At Liberty Technologies, San Carlos, Calif.: Coleman Sisson

president/COO, appointed to the board of directors; Don Fitzpatrick,

executive VP, sales and services/senior VP, professional services, named COO.

Obituary

Michael Rondinone, manager of corporate underwriting for WNYC-FM/(AM) New York, was struck and killed by a passenger train in New Jersey on June 22. He was 52.

Rondinone, who worked for WOR(AM) for 20 years as its New Jersey sales manager and WABC(AM) New York as retail sales manager, joined WNYC in November 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Grace, and two teenage daughters.