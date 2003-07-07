Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne,editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

David R. Blaszkowski, local sales manager, KMGH-TV Denver, joins KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, as national sales manager.

Tammy Villaboy, account executive, WSTR-TV Cincinnati, joins WBDT(TV) Dayton, Ohio, in the same capacity.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Frank Boncimino, VP/partner, telecom, media and networks, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, New York, named senior VP/chief information officer, IT; Eric J. Petro, senior VP, finance and planning, Walt Disney Studios, Burbank, Calif., joins as senior VP, finance.

Colleen Langner, director, marketing and sales, Cox Communications, Orange County, Calif., promoted to VP.

Tom Williams, senior director, technology, Comcast Cable, Baltimore, promoted to director, engineering and technology, Maryland/Delaware region.

Journalism

Lisa Todorovich, executive producer, "Live Online" segment on The Washington Post

Web site, joins ABC News, Washington, as deputy political director.

Jean Casarez, weekend anchor/legal reporter, KOLO-TV Reno, Nev., joins Court TV, New York, as reporter, daytime trial coverage.

Lisa Guerrero, reporter, Regional Sports Report, Fox, joins ABC Sports, Los Angeles, as sideline reporter, Monday Night Football.

Programming

Barbara Bennett, senior VP/treasurer, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to executive VP/CFO.

Greg D'Alba, executive VP, CNN Sales, Atlanta, promoted to executive VP/COO, CNN Advertising Sales and Marketing.

Paul E. Schreiber, VP, domestic syndication, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Distribution, Chicago, promoted to senior VP.

At NBC, Burbank, Calif.: Jennifer Skorlich, VP, publicity, non-primetime programming, specials and alternative programs, adds Bravo cable channel to her duties; Lorey Zlotnick, VP, marketing, Sony Pictures Digital, Los Angeles, joins as VP, consumer marketing, Bravo; Mitch Salem, VP, business affairs, promoted to senior VP.

Mike Pearl, senior VP/executive producer, Turner Sports, Atlanta, joins ABC Sports, New York, in the same capacity.

David Giles, director, VH1/CMT Research, New York, promoted to VP.

Alvin Patrick, executive producer, MTV, New York, named VP, production, CTN: College Television Network, New York.

At NFL Network, New York: Charles Coplin, senior director, broadcasting, named VP, programming; Daniel Margulis, director, programming, YES Network, New York, joins as director, program acquisitions.

Media

Anne Gleason, marketing manager, Windows to the World Communications Inc., Chicago, promoted to director, marketing, direct response.

Radio

Trevor Oliver, director, operations, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Paul Fiore, manager, MMT, New York, promoted to VP, director, sales.