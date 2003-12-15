Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Boston: Mike Keller, director, engineering, named regional director, engineering, Northeast; David Kaylor, senior engineering manager, WINS-TV Milwaukee, named director, engineering.

Bram Watkins, president, Accela Marketing, El Paso, Texas, promoted to general manager, KDBC-TV El Paso.

Keith Smith, KTEN(TV) Ada, Okla., general/local/national sales manager/interim general manager, joins KBTV-TV Port Arthur, Texas, as general sales manager.

Cable TV

Terry Kennedy, VP, business operations, LB&L Cable Inc., Dallas/Ft. Worth, named general manager, Comcast Tri-State Systems, Gray, Tenn.

Programming

Kay Koplovitz, co-founder, The Director's Council, New York, named chairman, board of directors, Reality Central, Santa Monica, Calif.

Marcos Obadia, senior VP/GM, Discovery Production Group, named executive VP, Discovery Media Services, Miami and Silver Spring, Md.

At Turner Network Sales, Atlanta: Matt Tolleson, regional VP, Southeast region, named regional VP, Canadian sales/marketing; Kathy Kane Hatala, VP, affiliate marketing, Nickelodeon, New York, named VP, Southeast region.

Samantha Maltin, director, business development, promotions marketing, Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to VP.

Tom Moody, director, program research, A&E Television Networks, New York, promoted to VP, program planning, A&E Network, New York.

Sandy Hooper, director, workforce planning and administration, Disney Cruise Line, Orlando, Fla., named vice president, operations, human resources, ABC Inc., New York.

Stephanie Yoshimura, director, marketing/promotion, KCAL-TV Los Angeles, named director, station marketing, Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles.

Promotions at Oxygen, New York: Julie Insogna, VP, talent relations/ music programming, to senior VP; Stefanie Ziev, director, development, to VP, East Coast development; Kristen Connolly Vadas, executive in charge of production, Nickelodeon, New York, to senior director, West Coast development.

At Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles: Marvin Dorson, creative director, Showtime Networks, New York, named senior VP, creative services; in the Design Group: David Snapp, VP, promoted to senior VP; Jennifer Lee Temple, art director, promoted to VP.

At Sony Pictures Television International: Ross Pollack, senior VP, sales planning, Los Angeles, named senior VP, business development, Asia, Hong Kong; John Fukunaga, senior VP/associate general counsel, corporate/international legal department, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, sales planning.

Radio

Glynn Walden, VP, broadcast engineering, iBiquity Digital Corp., Columbia, Md., joins Infinity Broadcasting, New York, as VP, engineering.

Raquel Bruno, manager, promoted to director of talent, MTV Radio, New York.

Mark Lieber, president, Lieber Entertainment, Las Vegas, named VP, managing director, West Coast, Infinity Solutions & Beyond, Los Angeles.

Cindy Schloss, market manager/ regional VP, Clear Channel, Albuquerque, named VP/market manager, Entercom Communications, Kansas City, Kan.

Journalism

Serena Altschul, correspondent, CNN, New York, named contributing correspondent, CBS Evening News

weekend edition and CBS News Sunday Morning, New York, as of Jan. 1.

At WPTV(TV), West Palm Beach, Fla.: Liz Weaver, reporter, WWSB(TV) Sarasota, Fla. joins as a reporter; joining as photojournalists: Ron Glenn, photojournalist, WJBF(TV) Augusta, Ga.; Christian Tamte, photojournalist, WBRZ(TV) Baton Rouge, La.; Randy Brown, photojournalist, KTVN(TV) Reno, Nev.

Jeff Pegues, anchor/reporter, WBAL-TV Baltimore, joined WABC-TV New York as reporter/anchor.

Arthur Chi'en, reporter, WFXT(TV) Boston, named reporter, WCBS-TV New York.

Anne State, weekend anchor, promoted to 4:30 p.m. weekday anchor at KNSD(TV) San Diego.

Kimberly Hunt, 6 p.m. co-anchor, KUSI-TV San Diego, promoted to 10 p.m. weeknight anchor.

Byron Webre, meteorologist, WLWT(TV) Cincinnati, joins KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, as chief meteorologist.

Bora Kim, general assignment reporter, KFDX-TV Wichita Falls, Texas, named reporter, WHBQ-TV Memphis, Tenn.

Eric James, reporter, KAKE-TV Wichita, Kan., named reporter, WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio.

Susan Roesgen, co-host, National Geographic Today, named 10 p.m. weeknight anchor, WGNO(TV) New Orleans.

Mike Cuevas, noon meteorologist, WTKR(TV) Norfolk, Va., named chief meteorologist, WLOS(TV) Asheville, N.C.

Technology

Kevin Mullican, president/founder, The Mullican Group, Los Angeles, named chief technology officer, iO Film, North Hollywood, Calif.

Andy Paff, CTO, Broadband Services Inc., Denver, appointed president/CEO, Cedar Point Communications Inc., Derry, N.H.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Eric Silver, group creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi, New York, joins BBDO, New York, as executive VP/executive creative director.

Allied Fields

At DGA, Los Angeles, promoted to assistant executive director: Louis Zogaib, staff liaison to the assistant director/unit production manager/ technical coordinator council; Jon Larson, special assignments executive.

Obituaries

Linda Mancuso, senior vice president and head of programming for ABC Family Channel, died Dec. 7 after a six-year battle with cancer. She was 44.

"Linda made so many contributions to our industry. Her love of the creative process, talent and her team were inspiring to everyone who came in contact with her," said Anne Sweeney, president, ABC Cable Networks Group and Disney Channel Worldwide. "We will remember her warmth, humor and generosity of spirit forever."

Mancuso joined ABC Family after more than 20 years at NBC. She became chief operating officer at Peter Engel Productions/NBC Enterprises, where she oversaw production of prime time series, including more than 500 half-hours of teen comedies for the NBC network, cable and syndication. In addition, she served as president of Beyond Talent Management.

Mancuso served for four years as VP of prime time series at NBC, part of the prime time development team and the executive on the first two seasons of ER. She also played an integral role in NBC children's and family programming for seven years as VP and director. She was instrumental in the network's transition from animated to live-action programming, including the launch of hit teen series Saved by the Bell.

Mancuso received a bachelor of arts degree from Duke University and is survived by her sister, Laura, brothers Rob and Rick, and nieces and nephews Adam, Cassie, Nick and Rock.