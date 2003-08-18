Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Pam Schoen, on-air writer/producer, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, promoted to on-air senior producer.

Devin Horenstein, account executive, Blair Television, Miami, promoted to group sales manager, Philadelphia.

Adam Weyne, local sales manager, WFMY-TV Greensboro, N.C., named general sales manager, KOLD-TV Tucson, Ariz.

Richard Lowden, regional account executive, Comcast Cable, San Francisco, joins KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV San Francisco, as account executive, business development team.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Tim Hagan, director, business operations, Comcast Cable, Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to GM, Comcast's Kentucky systems; Rosalie Jones, assistant VP, human resources and administration, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, joins Comcast Cable, Voorhees, N.J., as area director, human resources, Southern New Jersey.

At Cox Communications, Atlanta: Catherine Mitchell, VP/GM, Roanoke system, Virginia, named executive director, loss prevention; Beth Denning, director, sales and distribution, named field marketing director.

Programming

Sandy Wax, senior VP, brand strategy and research, SoapNet, Burbank, Calif., appointed senior VP, program planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

Kenneth Warun, VP/creative director, Game Show Network, Los Angeles, joins Beantown Productions, New York, as senior VP.

At MTV Networks, New York: Liz Gateley, director, original programming, Lifetime Television, New York, joins as VP, production development; Lisi Harrison, director, production development, promoted to senior director.

Jim Rapsas, director, development/executive producer, Discovery Kids, Silver Spring, Md., named VP, program development.

At The Weather Channel: Kathleen Lane, director, public relations, Atlanta, promoted to VP; Rick Monihan, senior manager, ad sales, properties/messaging, AOL, New York, promoted to director, pricing and inventory, The Weather Channel Media Solutions, New York.

Kim Woods, director, Western region ad sales, AMC, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Erin Harvego, corporate marketing manager, Rainbow Sports Networks, Jericho, N.Y., named director, marketing and promotion.

Noah Solomon, executive assistant to Neil Strum, executive VP, Universal Television Productions, Los Angeles, named manager, business affairs, Universal Network Television.

Jennifer Albright, senior account executive, KWBB-TV Beaumont, Texas, joins The WB 100+ Group, Atlanta, as national spot sales manager.

Tim Ettus, litigator, Chadbourne & Parke LLP, New York, joins Hurricane Entertainment, New York, as director, development.

Shawn Dennis, VP/group head, Global co-branding, MasterCard International, Purchase, N.Y., joins the NFL, New York, as VP, marketing services.

Jennifer Wilson, consultant, Cap Gemini Consulting, New York, joins Varsity Entertainment, New York, as director, business development and client relations.

Steve Kerr, former Chicago Bulls NBA player, joins TNT, Atlanta, as an NBA analyst for All-Star Weekend and TNT's NBA playoff package

Ellie Hirsch, account service representative, Hallmark Channel, New York, joins The Football Network, Baton Rouge, La., as account executive.

Journalism

At KPHO-TV Phoenix: Valery H. Lodato, deputy managing editor, USA Today Live, McLean, Va., joins as senior executive producer; her husband Mark J. Lodato, Washington correspondent, KPIX-TV San Francisco, joins as investigative reporter.

Michelle Valles, evening anchor, KTSM-TV El Paso, Texas, joins KXAN-TV Austin in the same capacity.

Alycia Lane, weekend anchor/reporter, WTVJ(TV) Miami, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, as anchor.

Alita Guillen, night reporter, WBBM-TV Chicago, promoted to weekend morning anchor.

Terri Gruca, anchor/consumer reporter, WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C., joins WCCO-TV Minneapolis, as weekend evening anchor/consumer reporter.

Christine Haas, weekend anchor/reporter, KARE(TV) Minneapolis, joins KVUE-TV Austin, as primary anchor.

Jenna Cooper, weekend morning anchor/reporter, KXAN-TV Austin, Texas, joins WAGA(TV) Atlanta, as general assignment reporter.

Chris Martinez, general assignment reporter, Central Florida News Channel, Orlando, Fla., joins WFTS(TV) Tampa, Fla., as reporter.

Ryan Baker, Sunday sports anchor, WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., joins WMAQ-TV Chicago, as weekend sports anchor.

Doug Kammerer, morning meteorologist, WOFL-TV Orlando, joins WCAU-TV Philadelphia, in as evening meteorologist.

Megan Henderson, co-anchor, Good Day Utah, KSTU(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KDFW(TV) Dallas, as co-anchor, Good Day.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Jeanell Boomer, assistant account executive, Magnet Communications, New York, joins DKB and Partners, Morristown, N.J., as senior account executive.

Radio

At KABC(AM) Los Angeles: Elston Butler, account executive, Radio Disney and KABC(AM) promoted to local sales manager, KABC(AM); Bernard Pendergrass, executive producer, The Ken & Company Morning Show with Ken Minyard and Dan Avey, named assistant program director for the station.

At Katz Radio: Laura Fernandes, account executive, Los Angeles, promoted to senior account executive; Katie Iamele, account executive, New York, promoted to senior account executive.

Michael Schulte, account executive, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Chicago, named senior account executive.

Technology

Rob Tartre, global account executive, i2 Technologies Inc., Dallas, joins Broadband Services Inc., Highlands Ranch, Co., as senior VP, sales.

Delwin L. Bothof, consultant, Strategic Media Group, Montclair, N.J., joins Broadwing Communications Inc., Austin, Texas, as strategic consultant.

Satellite

At Sirius, New York: Joel Salkowitz, format director/brand manager, Clear Channel Communications, New York, joins as VP, programming operations; Steve Blatter, VP, Big City Radio, New York, VP, music programming.

Mary Salih, director/European sales manager, Vyvx Broadband Media Services, Tulsa, Okla., joins GlobeCast America, New York, as director, broadcast sales.