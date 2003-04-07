Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Darrin T. McDonald, director, sales and marketing, KOKI-TV and KTFO-TV Tulsa, Okla., named general sales manager, KPTM(TV) and KXVO(TV) Omaha, Neb.

Bohdan Zachary, executive producer, KCET(TV) Los Angeles, has expanded duties as executive producer, broadcast and pledge scheduling.

Programming

John Shea, senior VP, strategic programming, MTV: Music Television, New York, promoted to executive VP, sponsorship development and integrated marketing, MTVN Music Group.

Christian Vesper, executive director, ancillary rights acquisitions, Sundance Channel Entertainment, promoted to VP, acquisitions.

Ray Rotolo, group director, the gem group, NBC Cable Networks, New York, appointed director, marketing.

Karen Stein Solomon, executive producer, Banyan Productions'Epicurious, Philadelphia, named to Banyan's Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls, in the same capacity.

Laura Molen, senior VP, general sales manager, Paramount Advertiser Services, New York, joins TNN, New York, as VP, director of ad sales.

Arick B. Wierson, acting GM, Crosswalks NYC, New York, promoted to GM.

Journalism

James Platzer, managing editor, Bay News 9, Tampa, Fla., joins Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., as assistant news director.

Radio

At WENS(FM) and WYXB(FM), Indianapolis: Jo Robinson, interactive manager, Emmis Communications' Indianapolis FM stations, named director, marketing, for both stations; Melissa Hook, assistant promotion director, WENS(FM), named promotions director for both stations.

Jim Weiskopf, GM, Clear Channel Communications' Washington AM stations, joins IDT Media, Washington, as president, owned and operated stations group.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Nancy Hill, executive VP/managing director, Hill Holliday, New York, joins BBDO New York in the same capacity.

Wolfgang Liebertz, account executive, Millennium Sales & Marketing, New York, named GM, Miami.

Technology

Laurie Sillay Lahr, director, marketing communications, Pathfire, Atlanta, joins Concurrent Computer Corp., Duluth, Ga., as director, strategic communications.

Bruce Stein, director, sales, McGraw-Hill Broadcasting, San Diego, joins WideOrbit Inc., San Francisco, as director, professional services.

Chris Summey, VP, marketing and business development, Kasenna, Mountain View, Calif., joins Teranex, Los Angeles, as VP of sales.

David M. Cobosco, VP, marketing, Media 100 Inc., Marlboro, Mass., promoted to VP, sales and marketing.

Internet

Rebecca Barnett, advertising effectiveness manager, The Weather Channel Media Solutions' weather.com, Atlanta, named account manager.

Satellite

David Sprechman, COO/CFO, GlobeCast America, Miami, appointed CEO.

Associations/Law Firms

Sandy Ray, coordinator, marketing communications, The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., promoted to manager.