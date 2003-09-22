Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Eduardo Fernandez, VP/GM, WXMI(TV) Grand Rapids, Mich., joins WSNS(TV) Chicago, in the same capacity.

Robert M. Blacher, general sales manager, KGW(TV) Portland, Ore., appointed VP/GM, WFFT(TV) Fort Wayne, Ind.

Steven Genett, general sales manager, WYOU-TV Scranton, Pa., named VP/GM, WFXV-TV and WPNY-TV Utica-Rome, New York.

At KYW-TV/WPSG-TV Philadelphia: Oscar Welch, director, marketing, WXIN(TV) and WTTV(TV) Indianapolis, joins as director, marketing and brand management; Chris Wolf, VP, programming and creative services, WTXF-TV Philadelphia, joins as creative services director.

Stan Melton Jr., director, creative services, KENS-TV/KBEJ-TV San Antonio, joins WJLA-TV and Newschannel 8, Washington, in the same capacity.

Sandra Ross, national sales manager, KWGN-TV Denver, promoted to local sales manager.

Carrie Cornell, sales executive, Sprint Yellow Pages, Dayton, Ohio, joins WBDT(TV) Dayton as account executive.

Cable TV

Paula Trustdorf, senior VP, AT&T Broadband, Dallas, named senior VP, Central region, Adelphia Communications, Charlottesville, Va.

Programming

Andrew Carl Wilk, executive VP, programming, production and news, National Geographic Channel, Washington, appointed executive VP, production.

Susan Horowitz, supervising producer, VH1, New York, joins Brave Street Productions, New York as executive VP, programming and development.

Lisa Berger, executive producer, Boarding House: North Shore, The WB, Los Angeles, joins E! Networks, Los Angeles, as senior VP, programming development.

Michael Rooney, senior VP/GM, ESPN Outdoors, Stamford, Conn., named senior VP, advertising sales and marketing, ESPN Branded Media.

At ESPN, Stamford, Conn.: Chris LaPlaca, VP, communications, promoted to senior VP, consumer communications; Mike Soltys, director, communications, promoted to VP, domestic network communications; Douglas G. Adkins, manager, employee relations, named VP, human resources.

Tony Optican, VP, current programming, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, named VP, development and current programming, Sci Fi Channel, Los Angeles.

Sal Petruzzi, director, public affairs and communications, A&E Television Networks, New York, named VP, public relations, TBS Inc., New York.

Mary Beth Cunin, executive director, program planning, scheduling and acquisitions, ABC Cable Network Group, Burbank, Calif., joins CMT, Nashville, as VP, program planning and scheduling.

Peter Tarshis, director, programming and production, international, A&E Television Networks, New York, named director, programming, The Biography Channel.

Peggy Giordano, news director, CN8 The Comcast Network, Philadelphia, promoted to director, programming.

Anthony Flack, community mortgage banker, Atlantic States Bank, Atlanta, joins TV One, Atlanta as regional director, affiliate sales.

At Sesame Workshop, New York: Nina Adelson, development director, Comprehensive Development Inc., New York, joins as director, domestic philanthropic development; Shagorica Basu, program officer, National Center for the Performing Arts, Bombay, India, joins as manager, international philanthropic development; Carol Leister, director, individual giving, WNYC-FM New York, joins as director, annual giving.

Chelsea Baskin, marketing coordinator, WAGA(TV) Atlanta, named marketing director, Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta.

Michael Strahan, defensive end, New York Giants, named host of segment "Talk to the Strahan" on Fox Sports Net's Best Damn Sports Show Period.

Journalism

Camille Edwards, assistant news director, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago, as news director.

John Mussoni, executive producer, CN8 The Comcast Network, Philadelphia promoted to news director.

Rikki Klieman, of counsel, Klieman, Lyons, Schindler & Gross, Boston, and anchor, Court TV, New York, joins NBC News' Today, New York as legal analyst.

At KPLR-TV St. Louis: Rick Edlund, reporter/anchor, KDNL-TV St. Louis, joins as co-anchor/managing editor; Kelley Hoskins, reporter/producer/assignment editor, KDNL-TV St. Louis, joins as weekday assignment editor; Kimberly Stallworth, senior producer, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, WREX-TV Rockford, Ill., joins as news producer, weeknight newscast.

Angela Russell, weekday morning anchor, WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala., joins WJLA-TV Washington as reporter/fill in anchor.

Bob Kendrick, weekday morning anchor, WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla., joins KUSA-TV Denver as a weeknight newscasts anchor.

Ross Shimabuku, weekend sports anchor, KTVK-TV Phoenix, promoted to weeknight sports anchor.

Steve Bunnel, reporter, KCRA-TV Sacremento, joins WFSB-TV Hartford, Conn., as weekday morning anchor.

Jason Wheeler, reporter, WFOR-TV Miami, promoted to weekend morning anchor.

John Craven, reporter, KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, promoted to weekend anchor.

T.J. Holmes, weekend anchor/reporter, KTHV(TV) Little Rock, Ark., joins KNTV(TV) San Francisco as anchor/reporter.

Scott Light, weekend anchor, WTVD(TV) Raleigh/Durham, N.C., joins KPNX(TV) Phoenix in the same capacity.

Naamua Delaney, entertainment/lifestyles reporter at WFXT(TV) Boston, joins WNYW(TV) New York in the same capacity.

Eric Dodd, freelance reporter, WMAR-TV Baltimore, joins WGCL-TV Atlanta, as general assignment reporter.

Yetta Gibson, general assignment reporter, KLAS-TV Las Vegas, joins KSAZ-TV Phoenix, in the same capacity.

Ducis Rodgers, sports anchor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins WCBS-TV New York in the same capacity.

Dina Falco, weekend sports anchor, WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., joins WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., as sports director/weeknight sports anchor.

Emmett Russell, weekend meteorologist/reporter, KSWB-TV San Diego, promoted to main weeknight meteorologist.

Anna Allen, morning weather anchor, KDFW(TV) Dallas, joins WTSP(TV) Tampa, Fla., morning and noon meteorologist.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Robert L. Barocci, founder/CEO, McConnaughy Barocci Brown, Chicago, elected president/CEO, Advertising Research Foundation, New York.

At Initiative, New York: Michael Di Clemente, VP/associate media director, RJ Palmer, New York, and Andrea McAteer, managing partner/account director, Mediaedge:cia, New York, both join as executive VP/group account directors.

Jeff Dashev, president, Interep West, Los Angeles, appointed president, Interep Sales Division.

Nakeeta Wills, senior research analyst, Continental Television Sales, New York, promoted to research manager.

Nick Dalley, president, Intentional Communication Inc., Austin, Texas, joins The Idea Works!, Dallas, as a member.

Lili Weigert, account planner, Butler, Shine & Stern, Sausalito, Calif., joins BBDO West, San Francisco, in the same capacity.

Eric Stanton, media director, Mercury Media, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to VP.

Amber Stelzer, account manager, Eagle Television Sales, Seattle, named group sales manager

Radio

Ron Atkins, senior director, entertainment programming, American Urban Radio Networks, New York, named acting head, entertainment programming.

Erin Hubert, executive VP, Portland Trail Blazers and Oregon Area Corp., named VP/GM, Entercome Portland.

Clay Hunnicutt, programming director, Clear Channel's WUSY-FM Chattanooga, Tenn., promoted to regional VP, programming, Nashville/Chattanooga trading area.

Jennifer Donohue, local sales manager, WCBS-FM New York, named general sales manager, WNEW-FM New York.

Technology

Dr. Joe Matarese, lead architect, nCube Corp., Portland, Ore., appointed CTO.

Joel January, senior producer, ABC News and Advertising, New York, joins Push Creative, New York, as executive producer/creative director.

Dr. Brion Feinberg, VP, product management, Viola Networks, Somerset, N.J., named senior director, product management and marketing, Lemur Networks, Eatontown, N.J.