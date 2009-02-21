Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

JERRY JONES, VP/GM, KSVI/KHMT Billings, Mont., has been named VP/GM, KMID Midland/Odessa, Texas.

SANDRA ZOLDOWSKI, general sales manager, KSVI/KHMT Billings, has been promoted to GM.

RON SUTER, senior VP/general sales manager, NBCU Television Distribution Canada, and senior VP, Universal Studios Canada, has been promoted to executive VP/GM, NBCU Television Distribution.

PROGRAMMING

AMY CHIARO, senior broadcast producer, Today, has been named co-executive producer, Dr. Oz.

RANDY RYLANDER, director of programming, National Geographic Channel, has been promoted to VP of programming. Also at National Geographic Channel: DARA KLATT, senior publicist, has been promoted to director of communications; DAVID MITCHELL, finance manager, has been promoted to director of finance.

CABLE

DAN RONAYNE, executive VP/GM, Rainbow Media VOD Networks, has been named executive VP/GM, MSG Networks.

HENRY S. FORD, general sales manager, Fox Sports Detroit, has been named GM, Fox Sports Ohio.

SEAN ATKINS, senior VP of digital media, HBO, has been named VP of West Coast production and development, Discovery Studios.

MEGAN ROCK, director of domestic distribution, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to VP of domestic distribution.

MARKETING

DON MEEK, president of integrated media, Los Angeles Times, has been named president of national media sales, Tribune Co.

CAROL ALBERT, senior VP of marketing, NBA, has been named senior VP of marketing, MSG Media.

JOURNALISM

IVAN WATSON, reporter, NPR, has been named international correspondent, CNN.

MARK NEELY, play-by-play announcer, Big Ten Network, is now play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres.

