Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

TROY A. MCGUIRE, VP/GM, KBAK/KBFX Bakersfield, Calif., has been named VP/GM, Fisher Interactive Network.

TERESA BURGESS, GM, KBGT Portland, Ore., has been named VP/GM, KBAK/KBFX Bakersfield, Calif.

CYNDI FEINSTEIN, local sales manager, WSVN Miami/Fort Lauderdale, has been promoted to general sales manager. Also at WSVN, DEBBIE CASTELLANO, account executive, has been promoted to local sales manager.

PROGRAMMING

GLENN ADILMAN, senior VP of comedy development, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to executive VP of comedy development. Also at Sony, SHARON HALL, senior VP of drama development, has been named executive VP of drama development.

SAM FEIST, political director and senior executive producer of political coverage, CNN, has been promoted to VP of Washington-based programming.

CABLE

GREGG SEIBERT, senior VP and vice chairman, Merrill Lynch, has been named executive VP, Cablevision Systems.

GRAEME FITZSIMMONS, account executive, Rolling Stone, has been named business development accountant executive, KBCW San Francisco.

RICHARD WEINSTEIN has been named managing editor, C-SPAN. Also at C-SPAN: IRA LAZERNIK, production manager, WTTG Washington, D.C., has been named director of production operations; ADAM SHARP, deputy chief of staff, Sen. Mary Landrieu, has been named executive producer of digital services.

BRENT WILLMAN, CFO, TLC, has joined OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network as CFO.

AARON THOMAS, account executive, Comcast SportsNet New England, has been promoted to local sales manager.

MARKETING

DIANE CHRISTMAN, VP of marketing and development, The Cable Center, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing and development.

MONICA NEAL, VP/station manager, Peachtree TV, has been named VP of emerging markets and partnerships, TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies.

JOURNALISM

MARIE MORTERA, weekend morning anchor, KVBC Las Vegas, has been named reporter, KTLA Los Angeles.

DRAY CLARK, reporter, WJW Cleveland, has been named reporter, KYW Philadelphia.

DORI MARLIN, morning anchor, WTEN Albany, N.Y., has been named weeknight anchor, WRGB Albany.

ROSA DUARTE, reporter, WSLS Roanoke, has been named reporter, News 12 New Jersey.

RELATED FIELDS

TAVIANA SHABESTARI, music supervisor, Fox Sports, has been named associate director of writer/publisher relations, BMI.

DOANE F. KIECHEL, partner, Morrison & Foerster, has been named partner, telecommunications practice group, Fleischman and Harding.

MELANIE SAMARASINGHE, director of advertising and business development, Fader Media, has been promoted to associate publisher.

BOB GOLFEN, journalist, The Arizona Republic, has been named automotive editor, SPEEDtv.com.

RANDALL HOGAN, chairman and CEO, Pentair, has been named president of the board of trustees, Minnesota Public Radio.