What’s your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,



New York, NY 10010



BROADCAST

Larry Wert, president and GM, WMAQ Chicago, has been named president of Central and Western regions, NBC Local Media.

Frank Whitaker, VP of news, WMAQ Chicago, has been promoted to station manager and VP of news. Also at WMAQ Chicago, Jan Jaros, director of broadcast operations and engineering, has been promoted to VP of broadcast operations and engineering; and Toni Falvo, director of research/programming and press, has been promoted to VP.

Bill Ritchhart, general sales manager, WFFT Fort Wayne, has been promoted to VP/GM.

Mark Mendenhall, national sales manager, WECT Wilmington, N.C., has been promoted to general sales manager.

Sean Compton, head of programming, Clear Channel Communications, has joined Tribune Broadcasting as senior VP of programming and entertainment.

Jim Crownover, creative services manager, KCPU Seattle, has been named creative services director, Tribune Broadcasting’s Northwest Regional Operating Center.

Greg Flock, general sales manager, KPTV and KPDX Portland, Ore., has been promoted to director of sales.

PROGRAMMING

Andrew Hoffman, executive producer of daytime content, Fox Business Network, has been named executive producer of Market Hours.

Kirk Olson, VP, Sony Pictures Television, has been promoted to senior VP of advertiser sales; Paul Brennan, account executive, has been promoted to VP of advertiser sales.

CABLE

Jodi Morelli, director of global marketing, PanAmSat, has joined SES Americom as marketing director.

Marina Anglim, VP, Discovery Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of media planning and partnerships.

Steve Jacobs, VP, Time Warner Cable Media Direct, has been promoted to regional VP, New York City region.

Laurel Wichert, senior director of research, TV Land, has been promoted to VP of research.

Gary Bonilla, VP of strategic services, Winglatino/WWP, has joined the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids & Family group as senior VP of creative strategy.

Stephen Tucker, CFO, Fun Technologies, has joined Liberty Sports Group as CFO.

Dale Hughes, managing member, Dow Lohnes, has joined Cox Enterprises as senior VP of strategic investments and real estate planning.

Mimi Thigpen, VP of strategy, Cox Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of strategy. Also at Cox Communications, Montie Pace, executive director of business operations, has been promoted to VP of business operations.

Michelle Johnson, editor-in-chief, The Catholic Standard & Times, has joined EWTN as director of communications. Also at EWTN, Matt Buonocore, director of administration, All Saints Catholic Church, has been named controller.

Neal Massey, president, MultiChannelStats, has joined Starz Entertainment as executive director of marketing, sales and corporate research.

MARKETING

Fernando Ramos, advertising sales manager, Mexicanal, has been named director of sales and marketing for Mexico and Central America.

Brian Singleton has been named partner/VP of creative production, Attention Span Media.

Moses Zelnicker, assistant VP of marketing and business development, Scopus Video Networks, has joined SintecMedia as VP of new media.

JOURNALISM

Eli Flournoy, supervising editor, CNN, has been promoted to director of International Newsource.

Cathie Levine, executive director of media relations, ABC News, has been promoted to VP of communications.

Byron Harmon, executive producer, WCBS New York, has joined CNN International as senior executive producer.

Cal Perry, Baghdad bureau chief, CNN, has been named international correspondent, based in Beirut.

TECHNOLOGY

Jonathan Barzilay, senior VP and GM of entertainment, CBS Interactive, has joined MediaFLO as senior VP of programming and advertising. Also at MediaFLO:Matt Milne, president of Americas, Viewsonic, has been named senior VP of sales and marketing.

Tom McDonough, operations management consultant, PRTM, has joined Thomson as VP of operations. Also at Thomson, Jacco van der Kooij, media and entertainment sales executive, VeriSign, has been named VP of worldwide sales.