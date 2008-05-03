Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

Brad Raney, local/national sales manager, WVTM Birmingham, Ala., has joined WTEV Jacksonville as local sales manager.

PROGRAMMING

Barbara Wall, VP of television development, Lionsgate, has been promoted to executive VP. Also at Lionsgate: Andy Richley, director of television development, has been promoted to VP.

Deborah Adler Myers, senior VP of daytime and fringe programming, TLC, has been named senior VP of programming, Discovery Emerging Networks.

George Barrios, VP and treasurer, The New York Times, has joined WWE as CFO.

Henry Hoberman, senior VP, ABC, has joined RHI Entertainment as executive VP and general counsel.

Janet Tsai Dargan, VP of business development, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promotedto senior VP of businessdevelopment.

CABLE

Louis Gutierrez, regional VP of human resources, Time Warner Cable Los Angeles, has joined Turner Broadcasting as senior VP of human resources.

Mark Dunford, VP and GM, Comcast of Dayton, Ohio, has been named division president, Comcast of Albany, N.Y.

Larry Hayes, VP of legal and assistant secretary, QVC, has been promoted to senior VP and general counsel.

Scott Prill has been promoted to director of marketing, Comcast of Indianapolis; Stephen Goodan has been named regional director of sales.

Dan Hamby, general manager, Educate Inc., has joined Discovery Commerce as VP of home video.

Michael DuPont, VP of East Coast advertising sales, Oxygen, has been promoted to VP of advertising sales for Oxygen Media.

Jose Tolosa, senior VP and COO, HNMA Funding Co., has joined MTV Networks Latin America as VP of strategy and business development.

MARKETING

Rob Bochiccio, senior VP and director of broadcast services, DRTV, has been promoted to chief broadcast officer. Also at DRTV: Becky Burdick has been promoted to account director; Amanda Massa has been promoted to account executive; Clement Vimalendra has been promoted to finance manager; Jason Glanzman is now broadcast supervisor; Yadira Guerrero has been promoted to broadcast supervisor; and Effie Sorros has been promoted to broadcast buyer.

Robby Wells, VP of digital strategy, Carat, has joined ACME Communications as chief strategy officer. Also at ACME Communications, chantre randolph has been named development manager.

JOURNALISM

Stacy Woelful, news director, KOMU Columbia, Mo., has been named chairman-elect, Radio-Television News Directors Association.

Nicole Zaloumis, reporter, Comcast SportsNet West, has joined Fox Sports Net Northwest as an anchor/reporter.

Kurt Johnson, early morning producer, KPIX San Francisco, has been promoted to producer, Eyewitness News Early Edition. Also at KPIX, Wen Tung, writer/fill-in producer, has been promoted to early morning producer.

Steve Horstmeyer, meteorologist, WKRC Cincinnati, has joined WXIX Cincinnati as chief meteorologist.

Stan Kowalski, senior executive producer, WEWS Cleveland, has joined News12 Westchester, N.Y., as executive producer.

TECHNOLOGY

Robert Bresnan, senior VP and general counsel, Bresnan Communications, has been promoted to executive VP and general counsel. Also at Bresnan Communications: Jerold Lambert, associate general counsel, has been promoted to VP and associate general counsel.

Eric Freesmeier, president, Deepwater Enterprises, has joined Broadstripe as chief people officer. Also at Broadstripe, Rudy Tober, chief marketing officer, has been promoted to COO.

Maurice Castonguay, CFO, Xylogics, has joined BigBand Networks as senior VP/CFO.

Ivan Arietta, VP and managing director, Avaya, has joined Cedar Point Communications as VP of sales.

Gavin Campion, managing director, Sputnik, has been named president of Roo.

RELATED FIELDS

Larry McDaniel, VP of programming and creative services, WTVJ Miami, has joined Gari Communications as chief marketing officer.

Bill Strahan, VP of human resources, Comcast, has joined the Cable Telecommunications Human Resources Association as a board member.

Jodi Saal, assistant VP of business operations and technology, BMI, has been promoted to VP of corporate planning.

Lauren Anchin, account executive, ESPN, has joined Major League Gaming as VP of Eastern digital sales.