Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

Dianne Smith, partner in the public policy and regulatory group, Holland + Knight LLP, has joined Fox Television Stations as VP of legal/FCC compliance.

Bob Cleary, WMC Memphis, has joined KRIS Communications Corpus Christi as director of sales.

Wilson Walker, weekend producer, KPIX San Francisco, has been promoted to producer, Eyewitness News at 11. Also at KPIX, Jennifer Casillan, KGTV San Diego, has been named writer/fill-in producer.

J.P. Hannan, CEO, Independent Media Advisory and Hannan Ventures, has joined Asian Media Group as a board member.

PROGRAMMING

Darren Campo, senior VP of programming, strategy and research, TruTV, has been promoted to senior VP of programming, production and development.

Superna Kalle, VP of international networks, Sony Pictures Television International, has been promoted to senior VP of international networks.

Larry Cohen, CEO, The Griffin Group, has joined Rogar Studios as CEO.

CABLE

Andy Macke, senior director of government and community affairs, Comcast Atlanta, has been promoted to VP of government and community affairs.

Rebecca Tilleson, senior director of human resources, Comcast West Palm Beach, has been promoted to regional VP of human resources.

Henry Ford Jr., senior director, San Francisco Chronicle, has joined FSN Detroit as general sales manager.

Endi Piper, director of business and legal affairs, TV One, has been promoted to VP of business and legal affairs.

Marshall Harris, sports anchor/reporter, FSN Pittsburgh, has joined Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia as an anchor.

James Gallagher, executive VP and general counsel, Tommy Hilfiger, has joined Rainbow Media Holdings as executive VP and general counsel.

Carla Lewis-Long, VP of national accounts, Oxygen, has joined AmericanLife TV as senior VP of affiliate sales.

Jennifer Goodman-Linn, VP of marketing, Ann Taylor Corp., has joined Nickelodeon and the MTVN Kids and Family Group as senior VP of brand marketing.

Howard Levinson, regional VP of media sales, Time Warner Cable, is now senior VP of ad sales at YES.

Anthony Surratt, executive director of public relations, Cox Communications, has joined Time Warner Cable as VP of corporate communications.

Jane Olson, VP of brand strategy and creative director, Bravo, has joined Oxygen as senior VP of marketing and brand strategy.

Dennis Johnson, executive director of publicity and corporate communications, GSN, has joined the NFL Network as director of communications.

Ted Black, VP of business and legal affairs, Pittsburgh Penguins, has joined FSN Pittsburgh as senior VP and GM.

MARKETING

Jennifer Patterson, freelance producer, has joined Shelter as executive producer.

Brent Jeong, digital producer, Jack Morton Worldwide, has joined AvatarLabs as senior producer.

JOURNALISM

Amy Entelis, senior VP of talent recruitment and business affairs, ABC News, has been promoted to senior VP of talent strategy, development and research. Also at ABC News: Derek Medina, VP of business affairs, has been named senior VP of business affairs.

TECHNOLOGY

Chris Zanyk, managing director for Latin America, Cedar Point Communications, has been promoted to VP of North American region and CALA. Also at Cedar Point: Ed Flannery, founder, Opticom, has been named VP of Northeastern sales; Bert Green, VP of sales, OneVoice, has been named VP of sales, Western region.

Erik Booth, senior hardware engineer, Linear Acoustic, has been promoted to director of engineering.

Kurt Riegelman, senior VP of Americas sales, Intelsat, has been promoted to senior VP of global sales.

Sue Thorman, senior VP of business development, WorldLink, has been promoted to executive VP.

Rob Bochicchio, director of broadcast services, ID Media, has been promoted to chief broadcast officer.

Chris Turner, VP of worldwide sales and support, Intelliden Corp., has joined BitGravity as VP of worldwide sales.