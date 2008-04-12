Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast

Craig Jahelka, VP and general manager, KERO Bakersfield, has joined WBOC Delmarva as VP and general manager.

Gary McNair, senior VP and GM, WBOY Clarksburg, has joined WECT Wilmington, as VP and general manager.

Dominick Nardo, creative services director, KSHB and KMCI Kansas City, has joined KYW and WPSG Philadelphia as creative services director.

Jackie Bradford, finance director, WRC Washington DC, has been promoted to president and GM, KNSD San Diego.

Brian Neal, producer, KPIX San Francisco, has been promoted to senior producer.

Programming

Lauren Frasca, director of development, Atlas Media, has been promoted to VP of development.

Pauline Bohm, VP of marketing, NBC Universal International Television Distribution, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing. Also at NBC Universal International Television Distribution: Rachel Mansson, marketing director for international new media, has been promoted to VP of marketing.

Cable

Philip Manwaring, chief technology officer, Integrity Media, has joined Gospel Music Channel as VP of digital media.

Jen Goldman has been promoted to division VP of programming & marketing analysis, Comcast Southern Division. Also at Comcast Southern Division: Bill Sweeney has been promoted to division VP of CDV and CHSI marketing.

Evan Kroft, director, CMT, has been promoted to senior director of music programming. Also at CMT: Laurissa Ryan, director, has been promoted to senior director of artist development and relations.

Catherine Mullen, managing director of content and international, Dailymotion.com, has joined Discovery Networks International as senior VP of strategy and digital media. Also at Discovery Networks International, Alden Mitchell, VP of digital partner relations, MTV Networks, has been named VP of strategy.

Chico White, director of traffic, E! and Style Network, has been promoted to VP of traffic for Comcast Entertainment Group.

Dana Desanto, director of affiliate marketing, Versus, has been promoted to director of consumer and affiliate marketing.

Laurie Orlando, senior VP and executive producer, MSG and Fox Sports New York, has joined ESPN as senior VP of talent development and planning.

Mark Shuken, senior VP and general manager, Fox Sports Net Northwest, has been named president and CEO of Liberty Sports Group.

Paul Navin, director, Comcast, has been promoted to VP of technical operations, Comcast Three Rivers Region.

Brian Kenna, VP of finance, Comcast Chicago region, has joined Comcast Southern Region as senior VP of finance.

Steve Schiffman, interim general manager, National Geographic Channel, has been promoted to general manager and executive VP.

Marketing

John Ko, marketing director, Wizard Entertainment, has joined Qubo as affiliate marketing director.

Journalism

Nicole Manske, co-host, The Speed Channel, has joined ESPN as an anchor/reporter.

Christina Loren, morning weather anchor, KERO Bakersfield, has joined WFOR Miami as morning traffic anchor.

Craig Lucie, general assignment reporter, KTBC Austin, has joined WESH Orlando as a general assignment reporter.

Chris Jansing, anchor, MSNBC, has been named Burbank correspondent, NBC News.

Charles Billi, weekend anchor, WSVN Miami, has been promoted to weeknight anchor.

Shannon Spake, reporter, ESPN, has been named pit reporter, NASCAR.

Amanda Rosseter, reporter, WSB Atlanta, has been promoted to weekend morning anchor.

Jenna Maloney, weekend anchor, WXIN Indianapolis, has been promoted to weekday morning anchor.

April Warnecke, weekend weather anchor, KTVK Phoenix, has been promoted to morning weather anchor.

Cris Carter, analyst, Inside the NFL, has joined ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Karen Leigh, morning anchor, WCCO Minneapolis, has joined KCNC Denver as evening anchor.

Technology

Eric Levitan, VP of operations, Argo Systems, has been promoted to COO.