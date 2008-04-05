What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,

New York, NY 10010

BROADCAST

Judy Kenny, executive VP of sales, Univision, has joined MyNetworkTV as executive VP of sales.

David Hershey, VP of creative, L.A. Promotion Co., has joined KTVT/KTXA Dallas as VP of creative services and online promotion.

Dale Remy, GM, Eagle Creek Broadcasting, has joined WSFJ Columbus as VP/GM.

Jennifer Boudreaux, director of sales business development, NBC Universal Digital Distribution, has been promoted to VP of sales business development. Also at NBC Universal Digital Distribution: Chip Canter, director of wireless platform development, has been promoted to VP of wireless platform development; and Michael Schreiber, director of sales business development, has been promoted to VP of sales business development.

Jay Huizenga, station manager, KELO Sioux Falls, S.D., has been promoted to president and GM.

PROGRAMMING

Spencer Hunt, executive director of production, Sony Online Entertainment and Sony Pictures Digital, has been named VP of game production and digital product development.

CABLE

Dan Braun, director of network and field operations, Cox Santa Barbara, has joined Cox Greater Louisiana as VP of field operations. Also at Cox Greater Louisiana, Munzer Qaddourah, general sales manager, Cox Media for Northern Virginia, has joined as VP and GM of Cox Media; and Rhonda Taylor, senior VP of human resources, Citigroup, has joined as VP of people services.

Dan Glanville, senior director of government and regulatory affairs, Comcast, has been promoted to VP of government affairs for the CT-West Region.

Stephen Schmieder, partner and financial manager, Professional Student Loan Services, has joined Cox Media as Virginia statewide business manager.

Stacy Alexander, VP of talent and creative, VH1, has been promoted to senior VP of talent and casting.

Grace Killelea, VP of human resources, Comcast Spotlight, has been promoted to VP of talent and leadership initiatives.

Alex Dudley, senior director of corporate communications, Time Warner Cable, has been promoted to VP of public relations.

Necole Merritt, executive director of corporate communications, AT&T, has joined Cox Communications as VP of public affairs.

JOURNALISM

Bianca de la Garza, weekend anchor, WFXT Boston, has joined WCVB Boston as morning anchor.

Scott Zamost, investigative producer, WTVJ Miami, has joined CNN as investigative producer.

Erin Hawksworth, sports reporter, WFAA Dallas, has joined WFXT Boston as a reporter.

Frank Mallicoat, weekend morning anchor, WFXT Boston, has been promoted to weekend anchor.

Bob Kaple, reporter, KCCI Des Moines, has joined WPBF WestPalm Beach as a reporter/anchor.

Kristine Harrington, reporter, KTNV Las Vegas, has joined KTVK Phoenix as a reporter.

Melissa Mahan, anchor/reporter, WLNE Providence, has joined KOAT Albuquerque as an anchor/reporter.

Katy Tur, reporter, News 12 Bronx/Brooklyn, has joined WPIX New York as a freelance reporter.

Elizabeth Hur, freelance reporter, WCBS New York, has joined KYW Philadelphia as a general assignment reporter.

Anne State, reporter, KNSD San Diego, has joined WBBM Chicago as an anchor/reporter.

TECHNOLOGY

Yefim Nivoro, director of sales, Latin America, SeaChange, has been promoted to VP of sales, Latin America.

Mark Daniels has joined Intelsat as VP of engineering and operations.

Manuel De Pena, head of sales, Anystream, has joined Quantel as VP of sales, Eastern region and Canada. Also at Quantel: Charlie Taylor, VP, Zaxel Systems, has been named VP of sales, Central region; and Jim Howard, global sales director, VCI Automation, has been named VP of sales, Western region.

RELATED FIELDS

Lance Klein, alternative television agent, Endeavor Agency, has been promoted to partner.

Nathalie Wogue, development director, Fremantle Media France, has joined IMG as VP of formats.