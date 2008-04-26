Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

Matthew Rosenfeld, VP of sales/station manager, WTVH Syracuse, has been promoted to GM.

Steve Langford, VP and GM, WAVE Louisville, has been promoted to regional VP of Raycom Media.

Nick Ulmer, general sales manager, WAVE Louisville, has been promoted to station manager/general sales manager.

John Keenan, nightside promo producer, KFMB San Diego, has joined KPIX San Francisco as a writer/producer/editor.

Glenn Haygood, general sales manager, WXII Winston-Salem, has joined WLKY Louisville as president and GM.

Dale Woods, president and GM, WHO Des Moines, has been promoted to regional VP, LocalTV.

Lee Abrams, senior VP and chief creative officer, XM Satellite Radio, has joined Tribune as chief innovation officer.

PROGRAMMING

Robert Swartz, VP of alternative programming, Sci Fi, has joined Cartoon Network as VP of original series.

Nomi Roher, post-production supervisor, Eat Out New York, has been named director of production, NYC TV.

Amy Introcaso-Davis, VP of development, Bravo, has joined Oxygen as senior VP of original programming and development.

Jeremy Elice, director of development, AMC, has been promoted to VP of original series programming. Also at AMC, Ben Davis, manager of development, has been promoted to director of development and current series.

CABLE

Bernadette Andrews, Peninsula local account executive, Cox Media, has been promoted to regional account executive.

Mark Bowser, VP of Cox Business, has been promoted to senior VP and CFO, Cox Communications.

Louis Woodson, VP of customer care, Cox Communications, has joined Comcast as VP of customer care, West Palm Beach region.

Howard Smith, senior VP, Nickelodeon Recreation, has been promoted to executive VP.

Eric Petro, senior VP of new business and voice finance, Time Warner Cable, has joined In Demand Networks as senior VP and CFO. Also at In Demand Networks: David Asch, senior VP of programming and new media, has been promoted to executive VP; and Jason Patton, VP of business development, has been promoted to senior VP.

Suzanne Sell, director of program research, Starz Entertainment, has been promoted to VP of programming analytics.

Maggie Rubey Lynch has been promoted to senior VP of worldwide recruitment and executive search, Time Warner.

Ty Johnson, VP of advertising sales, Black Family Channel, has joined Gospel Music Channel as national accounts Southeast manager, branded entertainment and integration.

MARKETING

Geoff Katz has joined Method as VP of media and entertainment. Also at Method: John Gilles, head of interactive media, G4, has been named VP of media and entertainment.

Tom Carr, consulting CMO and director, Spanx, has joined Planet Green as senior VP of marketing.

Joel Chiodi, VP of marketing and promotions, GSN, has joined NFL Network as VP of marketing and promotions.

JOURNALISM

Tony Snow, former White House press secretary, has joined CNN as a political contributor.

Charles Billi, weekend anchor, WSVN Miami, has been promoted to weeknight anchor; Reed Cowan, weekend morning anchor, has been promoted to weekend anchor.

TECHNOLOGY

Bruce Levine, VP of sales and operations, QTV, has joined Scopus Video Networks as senior director of broadcast sales.

Andrew Kober, controller, Bresnan Communications, has been promoted to executive VP and CFO. Also at Bresnan Communications, Margot Bright, VP of finance, has been promoted to senior VP and treasurer; Benedict Caiola, VP and assistant controller, has been promoted to VP and controller; and Elizabeth Costa, director of accounting and investments, has been promoted to VP and assistant controller.

Edgar Shane, senior project manager, JVC, has been promoted to GM of engineering.

Sik-Han Soh, director of operations, technology and manufacturing, Centillium Communications, has joined BroadLogic Network Technologies as senior director of operations.