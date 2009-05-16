Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

JACK L. PECK, GM, WPTY/WLMT Memphis and WJKT Jackson, Tenn., has been named GM, KMPH/KFRE Fresno.

ROOP RAJ, anchor, WDSU New Orleans, has been named reporter/anchor, WJBK Detroit.

PROGRAMMING

JOHN DAVIS, line producer and executive in charge, Stunt Junkies, Banking on Brody and Gutcheck, has been namedVP of production, BASEProductions.

KAREN GLASS, VP of creative affairs, Fox Television Studios, has been named VP of development, Sony Pictures Television.

CAROLINE CHRISTOPHER, manager of development, NBC's Peacock Productions, is now director of development.

CABLE

SCOTT KNAUB, VP of business operations, Cox Communications, has been promoted to executive director of wireless business operations.

JEFF TALENTE, senior manager, Insight Communications, has been promoted to director of fixed assets and purchasing; IAN BROWN, director of finance and operations, DietTV.com, has been named director of operational finance.

DOUG BAKER, senior VP and CFO, Discovery Digital Media's emerging networks and business development groups, has been promoted to senior VP and CFO, Discovery Network International.

JESSICA NICOLA, communications manager, MTV, has been named director of corporate and digital communications, Oxygen Media. Also at Oxygen: BRYAN HALE, VP of development, West Coast, True Entertainment, has been named VP of original programming and development.

MARKETING

JEFF MEZA, manager of trade marketing, WE TV, has been promoted to director of ad sales marketing.

SONDRA HAWKINS, managing director, Southwest region, Ad Council, has been named director of client service production, KTVT/KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth.

DIANE LUCERO, VP of major accounts, B2C and B2B divisions, Abacus, has been named strategic relationship manager, Pluris Marketing.

TECHNOLOGY

DAVID ABEL, regional salesmanager, EMEA, Software Generation Ltd., has been named worldwide directorof partner management,AmberFin.

ROBERT BLATT, VP and GM, AOL Software, has been named senior VP of product development, Ascent Media Group. Also at Ascent: brENDAN CORRIGAN, director of COLT Telecom Group, has been named senior VP of content distribution and transport; MICK BASS, services principal manager, Hewlett-Packard Digital Entertainment Services, has been named VP, alliance management; and MARK LAUDENSLAGER, strategic development facilitator, Strategy Café, has been named VP, digital media operations and content management.

RELATED FIELDS

JENNY RENFROW, director of human resources, BMI, has been promoted to senior director of human resources and internal communications.

